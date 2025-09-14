High School

VIDEO: CBA Syracuse wide receiver makes one-handed TD grab

CBA Syracuse faced CBA Albany on Saturday in a Class A state title game rematch

Kevin L. Smith

CBA Syracuse senior receiver Kieghlin Hicks (1) made a 10-yard, one-handed touchdown catch as time expired in the first half against CBA-Albany on Saturday. CBA Syracuse won, 42-9.
CBA Syracuse senior receiver Kieghlin Hicks (1) made a 10-yard, one-handed touchdown catch as time expired in the first half against CBA-Albany on Saturday. CBA Syracuse won, 42-9. / Rachel Culver/CNY Central

Senior wide receiver Kieghlin Hicks, of Christian Brothers Academy in Syracuse, New York, made a miraculous last-second catch on Saturday.

CBA hosted its Christian Brothers Academy counterpart out of Albany in a rematch of the 2024 New York Class AA state championship game.

CBA Syracuse was up 21-2 with a second left on the clock in the first half. Junior quarterback Gradyn Dixon threw a pass to the top left corner of the end zone, aiming for Hicks.

In the midst of CBA Albany’s nearly three-man coverage, Hicks reached out his right hand and made the grab for the TD. The snag gave CBA Syracuse a commanding 28-2 lead at the break, as they went on to win 42-9.

CBA Syracuse, in the process, backed up its 41-40 state title victory last season.

CBA Syracuse improved to 3-0 on the season, while CBA-Albany fell to 0-2.

