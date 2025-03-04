View spectacular photos from the championship round of 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships

Daniel Zepeda of Glory celebrates winning the 150-pound weight title during the 2025 CIF State Wrestling Championships at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield (Calif.). / Photo by David Dennis
Daniel Zepeda of Glory capped his high school wrestling career by winning a third consecutive individual title while the Buchanan boys and Clovis East girls went home with team championships during the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield.
It marked the third and final day of competition as close to 1,000 boys and girls wrestlers from across the state competed.
Zepeda, a senior, won the 150-pound weight division championship and had previously won at 132 in 2023 and at 138 last season. He joined two Glory teammates as repeat champs, as Isaiah Cortez won the 126 crown after taking 120 in 2023, and Elijah Cortez, who captured the 138 title after winning at 126 in 2023.
There were also two three-time champions crowned in the girls competition as Clovis East senior Isabella Marie Gonzales took the 120-pound championship, and Lelani Lemus, a junior from Clovis, won the 170-pound title.
Buchanan claimed the boys team championship with 247.5 points while Poway finished second with 240 and Glory was third with 239.
Clovis East won the girls team title with 84.5 points and Northview placed second with 77.
View stellar action shots captured by Bakersfield-based photographer David Dennis during Saturday night's championship round and award ceremonies that followed.
Natalie Blanco (left) of Chino faces off with Angelina Jiang of Gunn in the 155-pound final during the 2025 (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. Blanco defeated Jian 13-4 to win the title. / Photo by David Dennis
Samuel Sanchez (bottom) of Esperanza scored a technical fall victory over Anthony Garza of Clovis in the 106-pound title match during the 2025 (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. / Photo by David Dennis
Leilani Lemus (left) of Clovis battles Kayleen Tuavao of Tokay in the 170-pound final of the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. Lemus scored a major decision (19-7) victory over Tuavao. / Photo by David Dennis
Mario Carini of Poway is crowned champion at 165 pounds during the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. / Photo by David Dennis
Ella Cohen (left) of Palo Alto won by fall over Ava Fodera of Poway at the 5:20 mark for the 106-pound final during the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. / Photo by David Dennis
Chris Creason (right) of El Diamonte defeated Leo Contino of Buchanan 4-1 in the 157-pound final during the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. / Photo by Davis Dennis
Daniel Zepada of Gilroy celebrates winning the 150-pound title during the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. It marked the third consecutive state championship for Zepada. / Photo by David Dennis
Epenesa Alison of Los AItos and Daniel Zepeda of Gilroy earned the girls and boys Champion of Champions trophies at the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships) / Photo by David Dennis
Three Clovis East wrestlers proudly pose with the girls team championship trophy. / Photo by David Dennis
Members of the Buchanan boys and girls wrestling teams celebrate with the hardware they're brining home - including the boys team title - from the 2025 California (CIF) State Wrestling Championships. / Photo by David Dennis