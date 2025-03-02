CIF California State Wrestling Championship Live updates semifinals, finals, photos
At last we're here.
Following four months of season, grueling league and section tournaments and two days of intense action featuring approximately 1,000 of the top wrestlers in the state of California, the champions will be crowned.
The semifinals, finals and third-place matches are all on the slate at Mechanic's Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
- CALIFORNIA JEWEL | CIF Wrestling Championship Preview
BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
106: Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza) TF Anthony Garza (Clovis), 20-0 5:04
113: Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham) d. Paul Ruiz (Buchanan), 5-2
120: Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan) d. Edwin Sierra (Poway), 7-2
157: Chris Creason (El Diamonte) d. Leo Contino (Buchanan), 4-1
165: Mario Carini (Poway) d. Joseph Antionio (St. John Bosco), 5-4
175: Tyler Eise (Gilroy) MD Mason Ontiveros (Pitman), 13-4
190: Levi Bussey (Granite Bay) d. Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North), 4-3
215: Angelo Posada (Poway) d. Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley), 7-0
285: Coby Merrill (JW North) d. Mark Marin (Clovis), 8-2
BOYS SEMIFINALS
106: Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza) f Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco) 5:42; Anthony Garza (Clovis) d. Nathaniel Granados (Merced), 2-1
113: Paul Ruz (Buchanan) d. Max Murillo (Esperanza) 10-6; Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham) d. Aiden Garcia (Palma), 6-2
120: Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan) TF Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, 17-2 2:32; Edwin Sierra (Poway) d. Christian Garcia (Walnut), 4-2
126: Paris Ruiz (Buchanan) d. Slater Hicks (Valencia), 7-1; Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy) d. Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos), 4-3
132: Moses Mendoza (Gilroy) f. Leo Macias (Kingsburg), 3:32; Billy Townson (Poway) d. Ashton Besmer (Buchanan), 6-0
138: Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco) d. Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills), 11-4; Elijah Cortez (Gilroy) d. Leo Maestas (Clovis North), 4-1
144: Nikade Zinkin (Clovis) TF Arseni Kikiniou (Poway) 5:59; Joseph Toscano (Buchanan) d. Michael Romero (St. John Bosco), 8-5
150: Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy) TF Matthew Luna (St. Francis), 15-0; Alias Raby (Anderson) d. Ivan Arias (Buchanan) 7-4
157: Chris Creason (El Diamante) TF Beau Priest (Bakersfield), 17-2, 3:33; Leo Contino (Buchanan) d. Mark Del Bosque (Clovis North), 7-0
165: Mario Carini (Poway) F. Travis Grace (Gilroy), 5:18; Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco) d. Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham), 12-9
175: Tyler Eise (Gilroy) d. Adrien Reyes (Clovis), 4-1; Mason Ontiveros (Pitman) d. Dylan Pile (Los Gatos), 12-8
190: Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North) f Brokton Borelli (Los Banos), 5:55; Levi Bussey (Granite Bay) MD Carter Vannest (Pitman), 16-5
215: Angelo Posada (Poway) d. Wes Burford (Oakdale), 10-4; Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley) d. Kayden Cartee (Mayfair), 5-1
285: Coby Merrill (JW North) F Devin Alarcon (Clovis North), 1:11; Mark Marin (Clovis) MD Daniel Moylan (Poway), 12-3
The three-day event — the 52nd boys tournament combined with the 14th girls tournament — figures to fill to its near 9,000 capacity all three days. There's close to 1,000 competitors qualified from the entire 760-mile length of the Golden State.
Among the 14 previous state champions there's been few surprises. Here's a look at how those wrestlers performed on Friday
Nationally rankeD
Coming into the week, here are California male wrestlers ranked among the top 30 nationally in each weight class (number is national rank) as selected by Billy Buckheit
106 LBS
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
11-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
12-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
13-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
113 LBS
3-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
120 LBS
7-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
8-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
28-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
126 LBS
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
5-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
8-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
9-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
13-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
28-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
29-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
132 LBS
6-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
7-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
18-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
138 LBS
10-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
15-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
16-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
19-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA)
144 LBS
3-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
4-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
27-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
29-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
30-Braden Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
150 LBS
1-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
15-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
157 LBS
8-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
16-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
17-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
165 LBS
12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
13-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
14-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
19-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
175 LBS
5-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
10-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
18-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
27-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
29-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
190 LBS
13-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
15-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
19-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
215 LBS
3-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
10-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
12-Kayden Kartee (Mayfair, CA)