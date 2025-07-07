High School

Appomattox County's Isaac Records Voted Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year

The senior right-hander received 75.44% of votes out of 11 nominees

Harry Lichtman

SBLive

Congratulations to Appomattox County's Isaac Records on being voted High School on SI Virginia Baseball Player of the Year for the 2025 season in our reader's poll.

Records, a senior right-handed pitcher on Appomattox County's team, went 10-0 with a 1.09 ERA, 66 strikeouts, and 12 walks, finishing Dogwood District First Team and Region 2 C First Team. In the playoffs, he went 3-0, pitched 20 2/3 innings, and posted a 0.33 ERA. He also beat Floyd County, Lebanon, and King William to win the Virginia Class 2 state championship, a complete game on three days rest.

Records dominated the poll and received 75.44% of votes, beating out Gavin Swortzel, a sophomore on Floyd County, who finished second with 18.12%, and Ben Philips, a senior on Carroll County, who finished third with 3.17%.

Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

