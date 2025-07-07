Appomattox County's Isaac Records Voted Virginia High School Baseball Player of the Year
Isaac Records on being voted High School on SI Virginia Baseball Player of the Year for the 2025 season in our reader's poll.
Records, a senior right-handed pitcher on Appomattox County's team, went 10-0 with a 1.09 ERA, 66 strikeouts, and 12 walks, finishing Dogwood District First Team and Region 2 C First Team. In the playoffs, he went 3-0, pitched 20 2/3 innings, and posted a 0.33 ERA. He also beat Floyd County, Lebanon, and King William to win the Virginia Class 2 state championship, a complete game on three days rest.
Records dominated the poll and received 75.44% of votes, beating out Gavin Swortzel, a sophomore on Floyd County, who finished second with 18.12%, and Ben Philips, a senior on Carroll County, who finished third with 3.17%.