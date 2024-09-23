Athletic facilities vandalized at a Virginia high school
According to a report published by ARLnow in Arlington, Virginia, War Memorial Stadium at Washington-Liberty High was vandalized sometime between Friday evening and early Saturday morning, in advance of W-L's scheduled football game with neighborhood rival Yorktown.
“At approximately 8:22 a.m. on September 21, police were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Stafford Street for the late report of vandalism,” Arlington County police spokeswoman Alli Shorb told ARLnow. “The preliminary investigation determined between approximately 3:00 p.m. on September 20 and 8:00 a.m. on September 21, the suspect(s) made entry onto the school’s field, spray painted surfaces and caused property damage before fleeing the scene.”
The police also stated that had no suspect or description and that the investigation was ongoing.
Despite the damage, which was reportedly done to the stadium's track, the game, which is known as the All-Arlington Clash, went on as scheduled. The host Generals improved to 4-0 with a 46-16 victory. Washington-Liberty came up with four first half turnovers and built a 46-0 lead at the break.
The Generals' defense held Yorktown to -10 yards of total offense in the first half and scored on a 41-yard fumble return by Ian Crowley. Ben Hughes rushed for two touchdowns and Brayden Black had one. In addition, quarterback Matthew Abramson passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Jon Malatesta and Trevor Fullen. Washington-Liberty kicker Felipe Dieguez added a 39-yard field goal.