Final 2024 Top 25 Virgina High School Football Rankings
It’s wire-to-wire this season for Maury atop the Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings. The Commodores capped one of the finest seasons in recent memory with a dominant effort Saturday against Briar Woods in the Class 5 state title game at James Madison University.
The Norfolk (Va.) school posted a second straight 15-0 season, averaging 52 points a contest. The Commodores have won three Class 5 state crowns over the last six seasons.
No. 2 Phoebus won its fourth straight Class 4 title while No. 3 Oscar Smith held on for the Class 6 championship, its first since 2021. Class 6 runner-up James Madison and Hayfield make up the rest of the Top 5.
Liberty Christian Academy is No. 6 after capturing its second straight Class 3A state title. Green Run, Varina, King’s Fork and Dinwiddie complete the Top 10.
1. MAURY (15-0)
Previous rank: 1
Season recap: The Commodores claimed their second straight Virginia Class 5 state title with a 46-0 win over No. 23 Briar Woods at James Madison University Saturday as Autori Network threw five touchdown passes.
2. PHOEBUS (14-0)
Previous rank: 2
Season recap: The Phantoms won their fourth consecutive Virginia Class 4 title and 49th straight game with a 23-6 win over No. 8 Varina at Liberty University Saturday as Davion Roberts ran for 168 yards and sophomore quarterback Maurikus Banks ran for a score and threw for another.
3. OSCAR SMITH (15-0)
Previous rank: 4
Season recap: The Tigers won their first Virginia Class 6 state title since 2021 with a 21-20 come-from-behind win over then-No. 5 James Madison at James Madison University Saturday behind Brandon Nesbit’s two touchdowns.
4. JAMES MADISON (14-1)
Previous rank: 5
Season recap: The Warhawks advanced to the Virginia Class 6 lost to then-No. 4 Oscar Smith, 21-20, in the Virginia Class 6 state title game at James Madison University as Dominic Knicely finished with 246 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns.
5. HAYFIELD (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Season recap: The Hawks reached the Virginia Class 6 state Region C semifinals before school officials removed them from the postseason.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (14-0)
Previous rank: 6
Season recap: The Bulldogs claimed their second straight Virginia Class 3 state crown with a 42-6 win over No. 11 Kettle Run Saturday at Liberty University as Clemson recruit Gideon Davidson rushed for 181 yards and Justus Belford intercepted three passes.
7. GREEN RUN (13-1)
Previous rank: 7
Season recap: The Stallions reached the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals where they gave eventual champ and No. 1 Maury its toughest challenge of the season before falling, 21-14.
8. VARINA (12-1)
Previous rank: 8
Season recap: The Blue Devils reached the Virginia Class 4 state final where they lost, 23-6, to No. 2 Phoebus, Saturday at Liberty University.
9. KING’S FORK (11-2)
Previous rank: 9
Season result: The Bulldogs advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state Region B final, losing to eventual champ and No. 1 Maury.
10. DINWIDDIE (11-2)
Previous rank: 10
Season result: The Generals reached the Virginia Class 4 state Region B final where they lost to eventual state finalist and No. 8 Varina.
11. KETTLE RUN (14-1)
Previous rank: 11
Season result: The Cougars reached the Virginia Class 3 state final, losing to No. 6 Liberty Christian Academy, 42-6, Saturday at Liberty University.
12. TUSCARORA (11-2)
Previous rank: 12
Season result: The Huskies advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals where they lost to eventual state finalist and No. 8 Varina.
13. LAFAYETTE (13-1)
Previous rank: 13
Season result: The Rams reached the Virginia Class 3 state semifinals where they lost to state finalist and No. 11 Kettle Run.
14. JOHN CHAMPE (11-1)
Previous rank: 14
Season result: The Knights advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state Region C final, losing to No. 12 Tuscarora.
15. WOODBERRY FOREST (8-0)
Previous rank: 15
Season result: The Tigers won the Virginia Prep League title, capping its first undefeated season since 2000.
16. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (8-3)
Previous rank: 16
Season result: The Cadets claimed their second consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship, beating No. 22 St. Michael the Archangel.
17. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (12-1)
Previous rank: 17
Season result: - The Generals reached the Virginia Class 6 state Region D final, falling to eventual state finalist and No. 4 James Madison.
18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (10-3)
Previous rank: 18
Season result: The SunDevils reached the Virginia Class 5 state Region A final where they lost to eventual state semifinalist and No. 7 Green Run.
19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-4)
Previous rank: 19
Season result: The Springers advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state Region A final where they lost to eventual state champ and No. 3 Oscar Smith.
20. GLEN ALLEN (10-2)
Previous rank: 20
Season result: The Jaguars reached Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinals where they fell to No. 19 Highland Springs.
21. HUGUENOT (11-1)
Previous rank: 21
Season result: The Falcons reached the Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinals, falling to eventual state finalist and No. 8 Varina.
22. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (9-2)
Previous rank: 22
Season result: The Warriors advanced to the VISAA Division I final where they lost to No. 16 Benedictine College Prep.
23. BRIAR WOODS (10-4)
Previous rank: 23
Season result: The Falcons reached their first Virginia state final since 20 where they lost to No. 1 Maury, 46-0, in the Class 5 championship match at James Madison University Saturday.
24. WARWICK (10-2)
Previous rank: 23
Season result: The Raiders reached the Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinals, losing to eventual state champ and No. 1 Maury.
25. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND (12-1)
Previous rank: 25
Season result: The Vikings advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state Region B final where they lost to eventual state finalist and No. 11 Kettle Run.