High School

Final 2024 Top 25 Virgina High School Football Rankings

Maury completes a wire-to-wire run at the top; No. 2 Phoebus and No. 3 Oscar Smith make undefeated charges to VHSL state championships

Derek Toney

Maury football conquered every challenge in a 15-0 season and the 2024 Virginia Class 5 state championship. The Commodores also went wire-to-wire as the states No. 1 ranked team.
It’s wire-to-wire this season for Maury atop the Virginia high school football Top 25 rankings. The Commodores capped one of the finest seasons in recent memory with a dominant effort Saturday against Briar Woods in the Class 5 state title game at James Madison University.

The Norfolk (Va.) school posted a second straight 15-0 season, averaging 52 points a contest. The Commodores have won three Class 5 state crowns over the last six seasons.

No. 2 Phoebus won its fourth straight Class 4 title while No. 3 Oscar Smith held on for the Class 6 championship, its first since 2021. Class 6 runner-up James Madison and Hayfield make up the rest of the Top 5.

Liberty Christian Academy is No. 6 after capturing its second straight Class 3A state title. Green Run, Varina, King’s Fork and Dinwiddie complete the Top 10.

1. MAURY (15-0) 

Previous rank: 1

Season recap: The Commodores claimed their second straight Virginia Class 5 state title with a 46-0 win over No. 23 Briar Woods at James Madison University Saturday as Autori Network threw five touchdown passes.

2. PHOEBUS (14-0) 

Previous rank: 2 

Season recap: The Phantoms won their fourth consecutive Virginia Class 4 title and 49th straight game with a 23-6 win over No. 8 Varina at Liberty University Saturday as Davion Roberts ran for 168 yards and sophomore quarterback Maurikus Banks ran for a score and threw for another.

3. OSCAR SMITH (15-0)

Previous rank: 4

Season recap: The Tigers won their first Virginia Class 6 state title since 2021 with a 21-20 come-from-behind win over then-No. 5 James Madison at James Madison University Saturday behind Brandon Nesbit’s two touchdowns.

4. JAMES MADISON (14-1)

Previous rank: 5

Season recap: The Warhawks advanced to the Virginia Class 6 lost to then-No. 4 Oscar Smith, 21-20, in the Virginia Class 6 state title game at James Madison University as Dominic Knicely finished with 246 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns.

5. HAYFIELD (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Season recap: The Hawks reached the Virginia Class 6 state Region C semifinals before school officials removed them from the postseason.

6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (14-0) 

Previous rank: 6

Season recap: The Bulldogs claimed their second straight Virginia Class 3 state crown with a 42-6 win over No. 11 Kettle Run Saturday at Liberty University as Clemson recruit Gideon Davidson rushed for 181 yards and Justus Belford intercepted three passes.

7. GREEN RUN (13-1)

Previous rank: 7

Season recap: The Stallions reached the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals where they gave eventual champ and No. 1 Maury its toughest challenge of the season before falling, 21-14.

8. VARINA (12-1) 

Previous rank: 8

Season recap: The Blue Devils reached the Virginia Class 4 state final where they lost, 23-6, to No. 2 Phoebus, Saturday at Liberty University.

9. KING’S FORK (11-2) 

Previous rank: 9

Season result: The Bulldogs advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state Region B final, losing to eventual champ and No. 1 Maury.

10. DINWIDDIE (11-2)    

Previous rank: 10

Season result: The Generals reached the Virginia Class 4 state Region B final where they lost to eventual state finalist and No. 8 Varina.

11. KETTLE RUN (14-1) 

Previous rank: 11

Season result: The Cougars reached the Virginia Class 3 state final, losing to No. 6 Liberty Christian Academy, 42-6, Saturday at Liberty University.

12. TUSCARORA (11-2) 

Previous rank: 12

Season result: The Huskies advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals where they lost to eventual state finalist and No. 8 Varina.

13. LAFAYETTE (13-1) 

Previous rank: 13

Season result: The Rams reached the Virginia Class 3 state semifinals where they lost to state finalist and No. 11 Kettle Run.

14. JOHN CHAMPE (11-1)

Previous rank: 14

Season result: The Knights advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state Region C final, losing to No. 12 Tuscarora.

15. WOODBERRY FOREST (8-0)

Previous rank: 15

Season result: The Tigers won the Virginia Prep League title, capping its first undefeated season since 2000.

16. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (8-3)

Previous rank: 16

Season result: The Cadets claimed their second consecutive Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship, beating No. 22 St. Michael the Archangel.

17. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (12-1) 

Previous rank: 17

Season result: - The Generals reached the Virginia Class 6 state Region D final, falling to eventual state finalist and No. 4 James Madison.

18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (10-3) 

Previous rank: 18

Season result: The SunDevils reached the Virginia Class 5 state Region A final where they lost to eventual state semifinalist and No. 7 Green Run.

19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-4) 

Previous rank: 19

Season result: The Springers advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state Region A final where they lost to eventual state champ and No. 3 Oscar Smith.

20. GLEN ALLEN (10-2)

Previous rank: 20

Season result: The Jaguars reached Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinals where they fell to No. 19 Highland Springs.

21. HUGUENOT (11-1)

Previous rank: 21

Season result: The Falcons reached the Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinals, falling to eventual state finalist and No. 8 Varina.

22. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (9-2)

Previous rank: 22

Season result: The Warriors advanced to the VISAA Division I final where they lost to No. 16 Benedictine College Prep.

23. BRIAR WOODS (10-4)

Previous rank: 23

Season result: The Falcons reached their first Virginia state final since 20 where they lost to No. 1 Maury, 46-0, in the Class 5 championship match at James Madison University Saturday.

24. WARWICK (10-2)

Previous rank: 23

Season result: The Raiders reached the Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinals, losing to eventual state champ and No. 1 Maury.

25. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND (12-1) 

Previous rank: 25

Season result: The Vikings advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state Region B final where they lost to eventual state finalist and No. 11 Kettle Run.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

