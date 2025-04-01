High School

Five-star power forward Nate Ament pushes commitment date back

According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Five-star power forward Nate Ament will announce his decision within the next couple of weeks.

Ross Van De Griek

Five-star prospect Nate Ament at the NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, highly-touted five-star power forward Nate Ament out of Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia will push his commitment date back a couple of weeks.

Ament was scheduled to announce his collegiate decision during halftime of Tuesday night's McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ament will still decide between the following five schools featuring Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee.

The 6-9 185-pound power forward is rated as the No. 4 ranked player in the nation, the No. 2 ranked power forward in the nation, and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Virginia for the upcoming recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Ament was named the Gatorade High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the state of Virginia for the 2024-2025 season.

Ament averaged 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. In the state championship game, he recorded a double-double finishing with 24 points and 18 rebounds.

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

