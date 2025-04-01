Five-star power forward Nate Ament pushes commitment date back
According to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, highly-touted five-star power forward Nate Ament out of Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia will push his commitment date back a couple of weeks.
Ament was scheduled to announce his collegiate decision during halftime of Tuesday night's McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Ament will still decide between the following five schools featuring Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee.
The 6-9 185-pound power forward is rated as the No. 4 ranked player in the nation, the No. 2 ranked power forward in the nation, and the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Virginia for the upcoming recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Ament was named the Gatorade High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the state of Virginia for the 2024-2025 season.
Ament averaged 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. In the state championship game, he recorded a double-double finishing with 24 points and 18 rebounds.
