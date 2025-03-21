Nate Ament wins Virginia high school basketball Gatorade player of the year
Nate Ament, a five-star power forward from Highland School (Virginia) is the 2024-2025 Virginia boys basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.
Ament led the Hawks to a 42-7 record this season where they won their third consecutive state title defeating Bishop O'Connell, 56-51 in the VISAA Division 1 Championship Game earlier this month.
This season, Ament averaged 19.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. In the state championship game, he recorded a double-double finishing with 24 points and 18 rebounds.
Ament is the No. 4 rated prospect as well as the No. 2 ranked power forward and No. 1 overall ranked player in the state of Virginia, according to 247Sports.
Ament currently holds 29 division-one offers where he is showing heavy interest from notable schools such as Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee.
He becomes the first member from Highland School to take home the prestigious award, as Paul VI's Darren Harris (Now at Duke) as the most recent Gatorade player of the year from the state of Virginia.
Highland's season will come to an end where they will play in the 3rd Annual Throne Hoops Invitational National Championships from March 27-29 in New Jersey.
Ament will also partake in the McDonald's All-American Game that will take place on Tuesday, April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App