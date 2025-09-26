Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Oscar Smith as they travel to take on No. 6 King's Fork, and No. 2 Maury who plays host to Churchland.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:
Atlantic Shores Christian vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
Bruton vs Jamestown
Camden County vs Pamlico County
Churchland vs Maury
Deep Creek vs Nansemond River
Denbigh vs Heritage
First Colonial vs Salem
Franklin vs Windsor
Granby vs Lake Taylor
Grassfield vs Indian River
Green Run vs Kempsville
Hampton vs Glen Allen
Hampton Roads Academy vs Bishop Sullivan Catholic
Hargrave Military Academy vs Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Hickory vs Great Bridge
Kellam vs Cox
Landstown vs Bayside
Lafayette vs Poquoson
Manor vs Norview
Nandua vs Kent County
Norfolk Academy vs Fork Union Military Academy
Norfolk Christian vs Manteo
Ocean Lakes vs Princess Anne
Oscar Smith vs King's Fork
Rappahannock vs Middlesex
Smithfield vs New Kent
Surry County vs Brunswick
Tabb vs Grafton
Washington vs Thomas Jefferson
West Point vs Northampton
