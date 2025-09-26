High School

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Oscar Smith as they travel to take on No. 6 King's Fork, and No. 2 Maury who plays host to Churchland.

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:

Atlantic Shores Christian vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

Bruton vs Jamestown

Camden County vs Pamlico County

Churchland vs Maury

Deep Creek vs Nansemond River

Denbigh vs Heritage

First Colonial vs Salem

Franklin vs Windsor

Granby vs Lake Taylor

Grassfield vs Indian River

Green Run vs Kempsville

Hampton vs Glen Allen

Hampton Roads Academy vs Bishop Sullivan Catholic

Hargrave Military Academy vs Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Hickory vs Great Bridge

Kellam vs Cox

Landstown vs Bayside

Lafayette vs Poquoson

Manor vs Norview

Nandua vs Kent County

Norfolk Academy vs Fork Union Military Academy

Norfolk Christian vs Manteo

Ocean Lakes vs Princess Anne

Oscar Smith vs King's Fork

Rappahannock vs Middlesex

Smithfield vs New Kent

Surry County vs Brunswick

Tabb vs Grafton

Washington vs Thomas Jefferson

West Point vs Northampton

View full Norfolk metro scoreboard

