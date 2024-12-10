High School

Predicting the Virginia High School Football State Championship Games

Six title state games are on tap this week in Virginia, but who will win?

Derek Toney

The undefeated Graham G-Men take on Strasburg in the the Virginia Class 2 state final at Salem Stadium, on Saturday.
The undefeated Graham G-Men take on Strasburg in the the Virginia Class 2 state final at Salem Stadium, on Saturday. / Photo Courtesy of WVNS

The Virginia high school football season concludes Saturday with state public championships.

No. 1 Maury (Class 5) and second-ranked Phoebus (4) from the talent-rich 757 area code region of Virginia, look to extend their championship reigns. Liberty Christian Academy hopes to go back-to-back in Class 3.

Essex (Class 1) seeks redemption after a heartbreaking loss in the 2023 final while Graham looks to complete a perfect season in Class 2. 

A pair of unbeatens - James Madison and Oscar Smith - will collide at James Madison University for the top prize in the state’s largest classification - Class 6.

CLASS 1 FINAL

GRAYSON COUNTY (10-3) vs. ESSEX (13-1)

When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Salem (Va.) Stadium

Pick: Essex 38-14

CLASS 2 FINAL

STRASBURG (13-1) vs. GRAHAM (14-0)

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Salem (Va.) Stadium

Pick: Graham, 17-16

CLASS 3 FINAL

KETTLE RUN (14-0) vs. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (13-0)

When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Liberty University

Pick: Liberty Christian 28-13

CLASS 4 FINAL

VARINA (12-1) vs. PHOEBUS (13-0)

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Liberty University

Pick: Phoebus, 21-17

CLASS 5 FINAL

BRIAR WOODS (10-3) vs. MAURY (14-0)

When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: James Madison University

Pick: Maury 24-14

CLASS 6 FINAL

JAMES MADISON (14-0) vs. OSCAR SMITH (14-0)

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: James Madison University

Pick: Oscar Smith, 28-22

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia