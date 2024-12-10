Predicting the Virginia High School Football State Championship Games
The Virginia high school football season concludes Saturday with state public championships.
No. 1 Maury (Class 5) and second-ranked Phoebus (4) from the talent-rich 757 area code region of Virginia, look to extend their championship reigns. Liberty Christian Academy hopes to go back-to-back in Class 3.
Essex (Class 1) seeks redemption after a heartbreaking loss in the 2023 final while Graham looks to complete a perfect season in Class 2.
A pair of unbeatens - James Madison and Oscar Smith - will collide at James Madison University for the top prize in the state’s largest classification - Class 6.
CLASS 1 FINAL
GRAYSON COUNTY (10-3) vs. ESSEX (13-1)
When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Salem (Va.) Stadium
Pick: Essex 38-14
CLASS 2 FINAL
STRASBURG (13-1) vs. GRAHAM (14-0)
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Salem (Va.) Stadium
Pick: Graham, 17-16
CLASS 3 FINAL
KETTLE RUN (14-0) vs. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (13-0)
When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Liberty University
Pick: Liberty Christian 28-13
CLASS 4 FINAL
VARINA (12-1) vs. PHOEBUS (13-0)
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: Liberty University
Pick: Phoebus, 21-17
CLASS 5 FINAL
BRIAR WOODS (10-3) vs. MAURY (14-0)
When: Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: James Madison University
Pick: Maury 24-14
CLASS 6 FINAL
JAMES MADISON (14-0) vs. OSCAR SMITH (14-0)
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Where: James Madison University
Pick: Oscar Smith, 28-22