Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)
John Marshall reaffirmed its standing at No. 1 in this week’s Virginia high school boys basketball Top 25 after claiming the Coby White bracket crown with a victory over fourth-ranked Highland School at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
Oak Hill Academy, Paul VI Catholic, Highland School and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell maintain their position in the Top 5. After winning the Lowcountry Roundball Classic crown in Arkansas, undefeated Blue Ridge School moves into the Top 10.
Another undefeated, Floyd E. Kellam (No. 14) debuts along with Green Run (No. 17).
1. JOHN MARSHALL (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices defeated No. 4 Highland School, 53-37, to win the Coby White bracket title at John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
2. OAK HILL ACADEMY (13-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Warriors, whose only losses are to IMG Academy (Fla.) and Utah Prep, next play Montverde Academy (Fla.) on Jan. 17.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (7-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers defeated Christ the King (N.Y.) at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (17-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks’ seven-game win streak was snapped by No. 1 John Marshall in the Colby White bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (10-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights defeated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) rival St. John’s College (D.C.) to win the Beach Ball Classic championship in South Carolina.
6. WOODSIDE (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines return to action Saturday against Friendship Technology Prep (D.C.).
7. BISHOP IRETON (9-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals lost to Springdale (Ark.) in the finals of the King Cotton Classic in Arkansas.
8. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (14-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Barons won the Lowcountry Roundball Classic title in South Carolina.
9. HAYFIELD (4-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Hawks play at Annandale Friday and host Varina Saturday.
10. SOUTH LAKES (8-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Seahawks defeated Baltimore City College (Md.) and Dover (Del.) at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Md.
11. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (10-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints defeated St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) and West Catholic Prep (Pa.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
12. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Saints won Benedictine Capital City Classic title, defeating Benedictine College Prep in the final.
13. ST. ANNE’S BELFIELD (6-5)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints lost to Reidsville (N.C.) in the Day’Ron Sharpe bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational.
14. FLOYD E. KELLAM (9-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Knights have won their first nine decisions by an average of 23 points.
15. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (7-2)
Previous rank: 15
The Cavaliers defeated Pennsylvania schools Wilkes Barre and William Allen to win the William Allen Holiday Tournament crown in Pennsylvania.
16. YORKTOWN (9-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Patriots defeated Maryland schools Brunswick and Middletown to win Ron Eagle Classic title in Maryland.
17. GREEN RUN (7-1)
Previous ranked: Not ranked
The Stallions defeated then-No. 13 Hampton, 55-46.
18. KING’S FORK (5-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Bulldogs won their holiday tournament, defeating Lakeland (105-61) and Churchland (79-77).
19. NORTHSIDE (9-0)
Previous rank: 19
The Vikings won their holiday invitational, defeating North Cross, 75-62, in the final.
20. RIVERSIDE (10-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Ram won the Briar Woods Holiday Classic title, defeating Briar Woods, 72-53, in the championship game.
21. EPISCOPAL (4-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Titans will play at St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) Saturday.
22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (8-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints routed Petersburg (77-41) at the Highland Springs Showcase.
23.FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (7-5)
Previous rank: 23
The Cardinals finished third at the Palm Beach Holiday Classic in Florida.
24. EVERGREEN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (13-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Eagles return to action at No. 5 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell Friday.
25. GEORGE WASHINGTON (10-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Eagles won their Harry Johnson Holiday Classic title with a 68-53 win over Hargrove Military Academy in the final.