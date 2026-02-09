High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026

While the majority of teams remain in place, The Steward School debuts at No. 25.

Derek Toney

After wins over Trinity Episcopal and Norfolk Collegiate, The Steward School claimed a spot in the Virginia Top state rankings at No. 25.
The top of the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings remains intact with the regular season winding down. 

Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.

The Steward School debuts this week at No. 25. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 20-0

The Cavaliers defeated Ocean Lakes, 88-13.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 18-3

The Strivers defeated Maryland No. 3 Saint Frances Academy, 77-52, at the Battle of Baltimore. 

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 15-5

The Cardinals defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, 69-32.

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 17-8

The Crusaders defeated No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, 66-61, to cap a 3-0 week.

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 14-1

The Monarchs averaged 87 points in wins against Denbigh and Heritage.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-7

The Panthers lost Cresset Christian Academy (N.C.), 50-42.

7. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 15-1

The Lancers defeated Midlothian, 79-28.

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 16-7

The Panthers defeated Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) and Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.) after a loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 16-4

The Saints lost to No. 4 Catholic-Virginia Beach after wins over Saint Catherine’s and Saint Gertrude.

10. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 15-6

The Yellowjackets posted wins over Unity Reed (65-4), Independence (78-15) and Gainesville (64-51).

11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 19-7

The Panthers defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.) after a loss to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara.

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 16-6

The Patriots lost to Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.), 63-47.

13. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 19-1

The Stallions won three games last week by an average margin of 45.3 points.

14. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 18-1

The Eagles averaged nearly 84 points in three wins last week.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 16-3

The Wolverines defeated Alexandria City (68-19), Fairfax (50-22) and Carter G. Woodson (59-28). 

16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 17-3

The Sundevils defeated First Colonial, 93-11.

17. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 20-1

The Saxons posted double-digit wins against Wakefield, George C. Marshall and Herndon.

18. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 16-1

The Mustangs averaged 98.5 points in two wins last week.

19. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 15-0

The Knights gained a forfeit victory over Dinwiddie.

20. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 16-4

The Wildcats went 3-0 last week, highlighted by a 42-37 win over then-No. 20 Oakton.

21. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 18-5

The Cougars defeated South Lakes and Westfield after a loss to then-No. 21 Centreville.

22. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 18-1

The Spartans defeated Staunton River, 66-45.

23. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 18-2

The Bulldogs defeated Great Bridge (80-34) and Western Branch (84-22).

24. GRAFTON

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 19-0

The Clippers won three games last week by an average margin of 52.3 points.

25. THE STEWARD SCHOOL

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 16-4

The Spartans defeated Trinity Episcopal School (67-43) and Norfolk Collegiate Academy (66-27).

