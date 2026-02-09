Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
The top of the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings remains intact with the regular season winding down.
Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Osbourn Park complete the Top 10.
The Steward School debuts this week at No. 25.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 20-0
The Cavaliers defeated Ocean Lakes, 88-13.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 18-3
The Strivers defeated Maryland No. 3 Saint Frances Academy, 77-52, at the Battle of Baltimore.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-5
The Cardinals defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, 69-32.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-8
The Crusaders defeated No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, 66-61, to cap a 3-0 week.
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 14-1
The Monarchs averaged 87 points in wins against Denbigh and Heritage.
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-7
The Panthers lost Cresset Christian Academy (N.C.), 50-42.
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 15-1
The Lancers defeated Midlothian, 79-28.
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 16-7
The Panthers defeated Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) and Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.) after a loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 16-4
The Saints lost to No. 4 Catholic-Virginia Beach after wins over Saint Catherine’s and Saint Gertrude.
10. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 15-6
The Yellowjackets posted wins over Unity Reed (65-4), Independence (78-15) and Gainesville (64-51).
11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 19-7
The Panthers defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.) after a loss to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara.
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 16-6
The Patriots lost to Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.), 63-47.
13. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 19-1
The Stallions won three games last week by an average margin of 45.3 points.
14. CLARKE COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 18-1
The Eagles averaged nearly 84 points in three wins last week.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 16-3
The Wolverines defeated Alexandria City (68-19), Fairfax (50-22) and Carter G. Woodson (59-28).
16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 17-3
The Sundevils defeated First Colonial, 93-11.
17. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 20-1
The Saxons posted double-digit wins against Wakefield, George C. Marshall and Herndon.
18. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 16-1
The Mustangs averaged 98.5 points in two wins last week.
19. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 15-0
The Knights gained a forfeit victory over Dinwiddie.
20. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 16-4
The Wildcats went 3-0 last week, highlighted by a 42-37 win over then-No. 20 Oakton.
21. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 18-5
The Cougars defeated South Lakes and Westfield after a loss to then-No. 21 Centreville.
22. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 18-1
The Spartans defeated Staunton River, 66-45.
23. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 18-2
The Bulldogs defeated Great Bridge (80-34) and Western Branch (84-22).
24. GRAFTON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 19-0
The Clippers won three games last week by an average margin of 52.3 points.
25. THE STEWARD SCHOOL
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 16-4
The Spartans defeated Trinity Episcopal School (67-43) and Norfolk Collegiate Academy (66-27).