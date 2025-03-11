Top 25 Virginia Girls Basketball State Rankings (3/10/2025)
The high school basketball season has reached the final week in the talent-rich DMV region. Virginia will crown its public state champions, starting Thursday at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.
Princess Anne, looking to repeat as Class 5 state girls champs, remains atop High School on SI’s Virginia Top 25 poll. Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Osbourn Park and Manchester follow Princess Anne in the Top 5.
Defending champ Manchester will play Osbourn Park in the Class 6 state final. William Fleming, Salem and Heritage, all in title pursuit, enter this week’s ranking.
William Fleming (No. 22) will try to derail Princess Anne in Class 5 while No. 24 Salem and No. 25 Heritage vie for the Class 4 championship.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (27-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state championship game against William Fleming, defeating then-No. 7 Menchville, 53-42, in the semifinals and King’s Fork, 83-47, in the quarterfinals.
2. BISHOP IRETON (25-6)
Previous rank: 2
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I champion & Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Tournament finalist
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (22-10)
Previous rank: 3
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I FINALIST & WCAC QUARTERFINALIST
4. OSBOURN PARK (25-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state championship game against No. 5 Manchester, defeating then-No. 15 West Potomac, 77-39, in the semifinals and No. 14 Glen Allen, 66-38, in the quarterfinals.
5. MANCHESTER (23-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Lancers advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state championship game against No. 4 Osbourn Park, defeating No. 8 James W. Robinson, 53-34, in the semifinals and Gainesville, 55-35, in the quarterfinals.
6. MENCHVILLE (25-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Monarchs lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals after defeating then-No. 4 Floyd E. Kelly, 57-54, in the quarterfinals.
7. FLOYD E. KELLAM (24-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights lost to then-No. 7 Menchville in the Virginia Class 5 state quarterfinals.
8. JAMES W. ROBINSON (23-5)
Previous rank: 14
The Rams lost to then-No. 6 Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals after defeating Oakton, 44-38, in the quarterfinals.
9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (21-4)
Previous rank: 9
SEASON COMPLETE - LEAGUE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS (LIS) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
10. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (22-8)
Previous rank: 10
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONS
11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (24-3)
Previous rank: 11
SEASON COMPLETE - TIDEWATER CONFERENCE OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS (TCIS) CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION II FINALIST
12. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (20-9)
Previous rank: 12
SEASON COMPLETE - TCIS FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION II SEMIFINALIST
13. WEST POTOMAC (25-5)
Previous rank: 15
The Wolverines lost to then-No. 5 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals after a 48-37 win over then-No. 13 Langley in the quarterfinals.
14. LANGLEY (23-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Saxons lost to then-No. 15 West Potomac in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.
15. GLEN ALLEN (22-4)
Previous rank: 14
The Jaguars lost to then-No. 5 Osbourn Park in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.
16. OAKTON (22-6)
Previous rank: 17
The Cougars lost to No. 8 James W. Robinson in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.
17. SOUTH COUNTY (21-5)
Previous rank: 16
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION C SEMIFINALIST
18. CENTREVILLE (21-5)
Previous rank: 18
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION D SEMIFINALIST
19. CHANTILLY (17-8)
Previous rank: 19
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION D SEMIFINALIST
20. POTOMAC SCHOOL (18-12)
Previous rank: 20
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
21. JAMES MONROE (26-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Yellow Jackets advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state championship game against Lord Botetourt, defeating Grafton, 64-48, in the semifinals and Hopewell, 94-70, in the quarterfinals.
22. WILLIAM FLEMING (25-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Colonels advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state championship game against No. 1 Princess Anne, defeating No. 23 Lloyd C. Bird, 53-51, in the semifinals and then-No. 24 Potomac Falls, 45-25, in the quarterfinals.
23. LLOYD C. BIRD (22-6)
Previous rank: 23
The Skyhawks lost to William Fleming in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals after a 55-45 victory over Lightridge in the quarterfinals.
24. SALEM (27-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Spartans advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state championship game against No. 25 Heritage, defeating then-No. 22 Manor, 50-43, in the semifinals and Woodgrove, 59-49, in the quarterfinals.
25. HERITAGE (24-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Pride advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state championship game against No. 24 Salem, defeating then-No. 25 Hampton, 41-31, in the semifinals and Charlottesville, 72-37, in the quarterfinals.