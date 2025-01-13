Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/13/2025)
There’s no major changes in this week’s Virginia high school girls basketball Top 25.
Undefeated Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Manchester. Thomas Dale, Virginia Academy, Osbourn Park, Hampton and Centreville complete the Top 10.
James W. Robinson is the only newcomer in the poll at No. 22, replacing King’s Fork.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers handled Tallwood and then-No. 4 Floyd E. Kellam by an average of 48 points.
2. BISHOP IRETON (11-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals lost to Maryland No. 1 and nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara after matches against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) were postponed.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (10-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers, who routed Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, 77-31, will play Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.) this week.
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (10-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights suffered their first loss of the season to No. 1 Princess Anne, 72-45, after defeating Salem-Virginia Beach.
5. MANCHESTER (6-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Lancers defeated Clover Hill, 72-11.
6. THOMAS DALE (4-6)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights, whose Jan. 8 game against Catholic-Virginia Beach was postponed, will play No. 25 Deep Run, Matoaca and Hopewell this week.
7. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (8-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Patriots defeated Flint Hill School, 79-35.
8. OSBOURN PARK (7-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets, whose Jan. 8 game against Patriot was postponed, will play Freedom, Gainesville, and No. 1 Princess Anne this week.
9. HAMPTON (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Crabbers defeated Warwick, 79-38, for their seventh straight victory.
10. CENTREVILLE (9-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats, who defeated James Madison, 62-31, will play Westfield, South Lakes and Virginia Home School this week.
11. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (8-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints will play Saint Gertrude and Collegiate School this week after last week’s matches against Highland Springs and No. 16 Steward School was cancelled.
12. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (9-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Ambassadors will play Nansemond Academy and Peninsula Catholic this week.
13. OAKTON (13-0)
Previous rank: 13
The Cougars, who defeated Westfield, 55-31, will play South Lakes and Chantilly this week.
14. WEST POTOMAC (11-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Wolverines, who defeated Alexandria City, have won their last 10 decisions by double-digits.
15. GLEN ALLEN (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Jaguars will play Highland Springs and Hermitage this week after their Jan. 8 game against Matoaca was postponed.
16. STEWARD SCHOOL (10-5)
Previous rank: 16
The Spartans, who defeated St. Margaret’s, 64-55, will play No. 7 Virginia Academy, Norfolk Academy and Catholic-Virginia Beach this week.
17. POTOMAC SCHOOL (8-6)
Previous rank: 17
The Panthers, who defeated The Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.), 73-31, will play Georgetown Day School (D.C.) and Maret School (D.C.) this week.
18. NANSEMOND RIVER (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Warriors, who defeated Hopewell (79-57), will play Bethel and Western Branch this week.
19. LANGLEY (9-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Saxons, who defeated Yorktown, 40-33, will play George C. Marshall, Washington-Liberty and Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart (Md.) this week.
20. LORD BOTETOURT (11-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Cavaliers, who defeated Blacksburg (53-26), will play William Fleming this week.
21. MENCHVILLE (10-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Monarchs, who defeated Phoebus, 83-18, will play Denbigh and Heritage this week.
22. JAMES W. ROBINSON (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Rams have six straight games since losing to No. 19 Langley.
23. HENRICO (6-2)
Previous rank: 23
The Warriors, whose games against Varina and Mechanicsville was postponed last week, will play Patrick Henry and Highland Springs this week.
24. HANOVER (6-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Hawks will play Mechanicsville and Atlee this week.
25. DEEP RUN (7-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Wildcats will play No. 7 Thomas Dale, Patrick Henry and Godwin this week after matches against No. 15 Glen Allen and John Marshall were postponed last week.