High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026

Oakton and Meridian join the Virginia girls Top 25 rankings, while the top teams remain in place

Derek Toney

Last week Oakton celebrated Brooke Chang's 1,000th career point. This week the Cougars are celebrating a spot in the state Top 25. / Oakton High School

While there was no change at the top of the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll, there was some shuffling near the bottom, with two new teams.

Undefeated Princess Anne - No. 11 in this week’s High School on SI National Top 25 - is again Virginia’s No. 1, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville. 

The second 5 has several changes with Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester and Potomac School moving up with Saint Anne’s-Belfield and Osbourn Park sliding down. Oakton (No. 22) and undefeated Meridian (No. 24) enter the Top 25.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 14-0

The Cavaliers went 3-0 last week including victories over No. 4 Catholic-Virginia (67-39) Beach and No. 13 Floyd E. Kellam (77-52).

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 10-3

The Strivers defeated North Carolina Good Better Best Academy.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 11-3

The Cardinals lost to Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara after a victory over No. 18 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-8

The Crusaders lost to No. 1 Princess Anne. 

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 9-1

The Monarchs defeated Kecoughtan, 78-14.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-4

The Panthers defeated No. 10 Virginia Academy (70-51) and Riverdale Baptist (Md.). 

7. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 10-1

The Lancers extended their winning streak to nine with a victory over Clover Hill.

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 9-5

The Panthers defeated then-No. 6 Saint Anne’s-Belfield after falling to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 11-3

The Saints lost to then-No. 14 Potomac School after beating Saint Gertrude.

10. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-6

The Yellowjackets won three games last week by an average of 42 points.

11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 12-3

The Panthers defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.) and Elizabeth Seton (Md.)

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 10-3

The Patriots split two games last week. 

13. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 6-6

The Ambassadors defeated Phoebus, 71-24.

14. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-1

The Knights lost to Salem-Virginia Beach and No. 1 Princess Anne.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 9-1

The Wolverines defeated Fairfax (66-33) and Alexandria City (66-13).

16. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 10-1

The Eagles averaged 78 points in two victories last week.

17. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 6-8

The Knights defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) after a loss to No. 3 Bishop Ireton.

18. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 11-1

The Stallions ran their winning streak to 11 with victories over James W. Robinson and West Springfield.

19. CHANTILLY

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 8-4

The Chargers defeated Westfield, 49-26.

20. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 12-1

The Saxons defeated then-co No. 25 Washington-Liberty, 49-41.

21. POTOMAC FALLS

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 11-2

The Panthers went 3-0 last week.

22. OAKTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 12-3

The Cougars defeated then-No. 24 Centreville, 48-39.

23. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 9-1

The Mustangs defeated Maury (71-39) and then-co No. 25 Washington-Liberty (67-39).

24. MERIDIAN

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 9-0

The Mustangs defeated Manassas Park and Brentville District.

25. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 9-4

The Wildcats lost to Oakton.

Published
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

