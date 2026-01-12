Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
While there was no change at the top of the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll, there was some shuffling near the bottom, with two new teams.
Undefeated Princess Anne - No. 11 in this week’s High School on SI National Top 25 - is again Virginia’s No. 1, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville.
The second 5 has several changes with Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester and Potomac School moving up with Saint Anne’s-Belfield and Osbourn Park sliding down. Oakton (No. 22) and undefeated Meridian (No. 24) enter the Top 25.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 14-0
The Cavaliers went 3-0 last week including victories over No. 4 Catholic-Virginia (67-39) Beach and No. 13 Floyd E. Kellam (77-52).
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 10-3
The Strivers defeated North Carolina Good Better Best Academy.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 11-3
The Cardinals lost to Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara after a victory over No. 18 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-8
The Crusaders lost to No. 1 Princess Anne.
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 9-1
The Monarchs defeated Kecoughtan, 78-14.
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 8-4
The Panthers defeated No. 10 Virginia Academy (70-51) and Riverdale Baptist (Md.).
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 10-1
The Lancers extended their winning streak to nine with a victory over Clover Hill.
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 9-5
The Panthers defeated then-No. 6 Saint Anne’s-Belfield after falling to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 11-3
The Saints lost to then-No. 14 Potomac School after beating Saint Gertrude.
10. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-6
The Yellowjackets won three games last week by an average of 42 points.
11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 12-3
The Panthers defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.) and Elizabeth Seton (Md.)
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 10-3
The Patriots split two games last week.
13. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 6-6
The Ambassadors defeated Phoebus, 71-24.
14. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-1
The Knights lost to Salem-Virginia Beach and No. 1 Princess Anne.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 9-1
The Wolverines defeated Fairfax (66-33) and Alexandria City (66-13).
16. CLARKE COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 10-1
The Eagles averaged 78 points in two victories last week.
17. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 6-8
The Knights defeated Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) after a loss to No. 3 Bishop Ireton.
18. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-1
The Stallions ran their winning streak to 11 with victories over James W. Robinson and West Springfield.
19. CHANTILLY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 8-4
The Chargers defeated Westfield, 49-26.
20. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 12-1
The Saxons defeated then-co No. 25 Washington-Liberty, 49-41.
21. POTOMAC FALLS
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 11-2
The Panthers went 3-0 last week.
22. OAKTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 12-3
The Cougars defeated then-No. 24 Centreville, 48-39.
23. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-1
The Mustangs defeated Maury (71-39) and then-co No. 25 Washington-Liberty (67-39).
24. MERIDIAN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 9-0
The Mustangs defeated Manassas Park and Brentville District.
25. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 9-4
The Wildcats lost to Oakton.