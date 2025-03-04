Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (3/4/2025)
There’s several changes in the latest High School On SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 with the postseason continuing with the state public tournament.
Princess Anne, which is headed to the Class 6 state Elite Eight, remains No. 1 followed by newly crowned Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I champ Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Floyd E. Kellam and Osbourn Park in the Top 5.
State Elite Eight bound Menchville (Class 5) and James W. Robinson (Class 6) highlight the second 5 along with Virginia Academy, which won the VISAA Division II title. Lloyd C. Bird and Potomac Falls enter the poll after advancing the Class 5 state Elite Eight.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (25-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers defeated Great Bridge (97-19 quarterfinals), Salem-Virginia Beach (67-34 semifinals) and No. 4 Floyd E. Kellam (72-55 final) to win the Virginia Class 5 Region A title.
2. BISHOP IRETON (25-6)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals won the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship, defeating No. 3 Paul VI Catholic, 58-51, in the final, No. 9 St. Anne-Belfield in the semifinals (71-53) and Trinity Episcopal in the quarterfinals (75-41).
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (22-10)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers lost to No. 2 Bishop Ireton in the VISAA Division I final after victories over No. 8 Catholic-Virginia Beach (72-42 semifinals) and Episcopal (81-30 quarterfinals).
4. FLOYD E. KELLAM (24-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Knights lost to No. 1 Princess Anne in the Virginia Class 5 Region A final after wins over No. 25 Deep Creek (57-56 semifinals) and Green Run (72-29 quarterfinals).
5. OSBOURN PARK (23-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Yellow Jackets won the Virginia Class 6 Region title, defeating Gainesville in the final(75-27) and Freedom in the semifinals (64-11).
6. MANCHESTER (21-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Lancers won the Virginia Class 6 Region A championship, defeating No. 11 Glen Allen (58-48 final), Highland Springs (42-25 semifinals) and Western Branch (81-40 quarterfinals).
7. MENCHVILLE (24-1)
Previous rank: 12
The Monarchs won the Virginia Class 5 Region B title, defeating King’s Fork in the final, 66-41, Nansemond River in the semifinals (85-39) and Bethel in the quarterfinals (91-14).
8. JAMES W. ROBINSON (22-4)
Previous rank: 14
The Rams won the Virginia Class 6 Region C championship, defeating then-No. 13 West Potomac in the final (45-31), Thomas Edison in the semifinals (52-46) and Thomas Jefferson in the quarterfinals (47-30).
9. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (21-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Saints lost to No. 2 Bishop Ireton in the VISAA Division I semifinals after a 70-69 victory over Potomac School in the quarterfinals.
10. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (22-8)
Previous rank: 19
The Patriots won the VISAA Division 2 title, defeating then-No. 7 Norfolk Christian Academy, 62-58, in the final, Hampton Roads Academy in the semifinals (78-46) and Virginia Episcopal School in the quarterfinals (70-25).
11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (24-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Ambassadors lost to then-No. 19 Virginia Academy in the VISAA Division 2 final after victories over Steward School (65-58 semifinals) and Miller School of Albemarle (72-29 quarterfinals),
12 CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (20-9)
Previous rank: 8
The Crusaders lost to No. 3 Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I semifinals after a 82-49 win over Flint Hill School in the quarterfinals.
13. LANGLEY (23-3)
Previous rank: 20
The Saxons won the Virginia Class 6 Region D championship, defeating then-No. 15 Oakton in the final (54-37), then-No. 16 Centreville in the semifinals (54-47) and James Madison in the quarterfinals (61-44).
14. GLEN ALLEN (22-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Jaguars lost to No. 6 Manchester in the Virginia Class 6 Region A final after victories over Cosby (46-29 semifinals) and Thomas Dale (48-40 quarterfinals).
15. WEST POTOMAC (24-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Wolverines lost to then-No. 14 James W. Robinson in the Virginia Class 6 Region C final after victories over then-No. 10 West Potomac (41-39 semifinals) and Hayfield (47-42 quarterfinals).
16. SOUTH COUNTY (21-5)
Previous rank: 10
The Stallions lost then-No. 13 West Potomac in the Virginia Class 6 Region C semifinals after defeating West Springfield, 53-36, in the quarterfinals.
17. OAKTON (22-5)
Previous rank: 15
The Cougars lost to then-No. 20 Langley in the Virginia Class 6 Region D final after wins over No. 17 Chantilly (38-37 semifinals) and Yorktown (49-43 quarterfinals).
18. CENTREVILLE (21-5)
Previous rank: 16
The Wildcats, who lost to then-No. 20 Langley in the Virginia Class 6 Region D semifinals after a 47-33 quarterfinal win over McLean.
19. CHANTILLY (17-8)
Previous rank: 17
The Chargers lost to then-No. 15 Oakton in the Virginia Class 6 Region D semifinals after a 48-40 quarterfinal win over Washington-Liberty.
20. POTOMAC SCHOOL (18-12)
Previous rank: 18
The Panthers lost to No. 9 St. Anne’s-Belfield in the VISAA Division I quarterfinals after an opening round win over St. Catherine’s (56-44).
21. JAMES MONROE (24-0)
Previous rank: 21
The Yellow Jackets won the Virginia Class 3 Region B title, defeating Brentsville District (64-34 final), Meridian (54-38 semifinals) and Fauquier (87-31 quarterfinals).
22. MANOR (21-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Mustangs won the Virginia Class 4 Region A championship, defeating then-No. 24 Hampton (55-54 final) and Gloucester (65-26 semifinals).
23. LLOYD C. BIRD (21-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Skyhawks won the Virginia Class 5 Region C title, defeating then-No. 22 Wiliiam Fleming in the final, 55-50, Patrick Henry in the semifinals (45-40) and Matoaca in the quarterfinals (71-52).
24. POTOMAC FALLS (23-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Panthers won the Virginia Class 5 Region D championship, defeating Lightridge (50-43 final) and Briar Woods (52-35 semifinals).
25. HAMPTON (20-4)
Previous rank: 24
The Crabbers lost to No. 23 Manor in the Virginia Class 4 Region A final after a 68-55 win over Warhill in the semifinals.