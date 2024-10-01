Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (10/1/2024)
We are four weeks into the 2024 Virginia high school football season and Virginia's Top 13 teams all remain undefeated. Further, every team in last week's Virginia Top 25 High School Football Rankings won or were idle last week. Thus, we're running it back with all 25 teams remaining in place.
1. MAURY (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Lake Taylor, 62-0.
The Commodores rolled again as Au’tori Newkirk threw four touchdowns in the first half. Maury plays at Norcom Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (3-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Bethel, 56-21.
Down 21-14, the Phantoms scored the final 42 points to remain undefeated. Phoebus hosts Hampton Saturday.
3. HAYFIELD (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated South County, 63-0.
The Hawks gained their first victory over South County since 2012, building a 50-0 halftime advantage. Hayfield hosts Falls Church Friday.
4. KING’S FORK (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 32-27.
The Bulldogs overcame a 11-point halftime deficit as JayVon Ford rushed for two touchdowns. King’s Fork hosts No. 12 Indian River Friday.
5. OSCAR SMITH (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 49-0.
The Tigers remained undefeated as Lonnie Andrews threw two scoring passes to Jahlil Wiley. Smith next plays Oct. 11 against No. 12 Indian River.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (4-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Heritage-Lynchburg, 34-27.
Clemson University commit Gideon Davidson rushed for 227 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs held off Heritage-Lynchburg. Liberty Christian plays at Rustburg Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Chantilly, 43-13.
Coastal Carolina commit Dominic Knicely had 244 total yards including five receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns as the Warhawks stayed perfect. Madison plays at South County Friday.
8. MATOACA (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Colonial Heights, 34-0.
Pittsburgh commit Drew Yates threw two scoring pass to Dillon Newton-Short (Virginia) as the Warriors won their seventh straight regular season match dating back to last season. Matoaca plays at Meadowbrook Friday.
9. GREEN RUN (5-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Kempsville, 24-7.
The Stallions got two touchdowns from C.J. Jackson and two scoring throws from K’Saan Farrar as the Stallions claimed their 35th straight regular season win. Green Run plays at No. 17 Salem-Virginia Beach Friday.
10. BATTLEFIELD (5-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Freedom, 63-7.
Calum O’Shea threw four touchdown passes, including two to Pittsburgh commit Cole Woodson as the Bobcats remained undefeated. Battlefield plays at Unity Reed Friday.
11. HUGUENOT (4-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Powhattan, 36-17.
Junior receiver Markel Dabney had four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns and John Washingt rushed for 168 yards and a score as the Falcons reached 4-0 for the second straight season. Huguenot hosts James River Midlothian Thursday.
12. INDIAN RIVER (5-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 49-10.
Junior quarterback Kammari Kirby accounted for four touchdowns while the Braves’ defense limited Deep Creek to 39 second half yards. Indian River plays at No. 4 King’s Fork Friday.
13. WARWICK (5-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Glocester, 62-7.
In a game pushed to Monday evening because of Hurricane Helene, Cameron Glenn scored three rushing touchdowns and Saeed Williams added two passing scores as the Raiders stayed undefeated. Warwick plays at Heritage-Newport News Friday.
14. DINWIDDIE (3-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 22-7.
USC commit Harry Dalton collected his 124th career touchdown as Dinwiddie rebounded from its loss to Maury the week before. Dinwiddie plays at No. 19 Thomas Dale Friday.
15. VARINA (3-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 40-7.
The Blue Devils jumped out to a 26-0 advantage as Kaleb Wyche threw for three touchdowns. Varina plays at Henrico Friday.
16. JOHN CHAMPE (5-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Heritage Pride, 49-21.
The Knights claimed their eighth straight home win as Brandon Pena threw for 279 yards and four touchdowns. John Champe hosts Loudon County Thursday.
17. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (4-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated First Colonial, 62-7.
The Sun Devils scored the final 42 points to remain undefeated. Salem hosts No. 9 Green Run Friday.
18. GLEN ALLEN (4-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Did not play.
The Jaguars were off after reaching 4-0 for the first time in school history with their 28-3 win over No. 19 Thomas Dale on Sept. 20. Glen Allen plays at Douglas Freeman Friday.
19. THOMAS DALE (3-1)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Prince George’s, 35-6
The Knights rebounded from their loss to Glen Allen as senior Ethan Medley threw three touchdowns. Thomas Dale hosts No. 14 Dinwiddie Friday.
20. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (3-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Riverbend, 28-7.
Army commit Nelson Layne accounted for four scores as the Springers scored the final 28 points in their win over Riverbend. Highland Springs next plays Oct. 10 at Henrico.
21. LAFAYETTE (4-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Smithfield, 47-0.
Brayden Smalls rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams out-gained Smithfield, 525-69, to remain undefeated. Lafayette plays at Grafton Thursday.
22. GRANBY (4-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington, 77-0.
The Comets continued their impressive start with a second 70-point plus outing on offense and fourth straight shutout. Granby hosts Lakeland Friday.
23. LLOYD C. BIRD (4-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Richmond City School of the Arts, 57-0.
The Skyhawks posted 42 points in the opening quarter en route to their third straight shutout victory. Bird hosts Powhatan Friday.
24. WOODBERRY FOREST (3-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Did not play.
The Tigers’ matchup with Georgetown Prep (No. 12 in SBLive/SI Maryland rankings) was canceled due to weather. Woodberry next plays Oct. 11 against St. Christopher’s School in the Virginia Prep League opener.
25. NORTH STAFFORD (3-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Brooke Point, 34-20.
Chase Sullivan completed 14-of-25 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolverines won their first Commonwealth District league game in two years. North Stafford hosts Eastern View Friday.