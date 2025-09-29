Virginia High School Football Top25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
After pulling off arguably the biggest upset so far this season, Warwick is the big winner in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.
The Raiders leaped 11 spots to No. 13 after their 34-20 victory over then-No. 3 Phoebus, 34-20 Saturday, ending the Phantoms’ bid to tie the Virginia High School League (VSHL) record for consecutive victories (52). It was Warwick’s first win over its Peninsula District rival since 2001.
Oscar Smith, which was the last team to defeat Phoebus (Nov. 2021), is No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Battlefield. The second 5 features Benedictine College Prep, Manchester, King’s Fork, Phoebus and Stone Bridge.
Poquoson (No. 22) joins the Top 25 after handing previously undefeated and then-No. 17 Lafayette its first loss.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 King’s Fork, 42-14
This week: at Hickory, Oct. 3
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Churchland, 77-6
This week: at Booker T. Washington, Oct. 3
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 62-0
This week: at Grimsley, Oct. 3
4. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Kempsville, 28-17
This week: vs. Salem-Virginia Beach, Oct. 3
5. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Independence, 40-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. Patriot, Oct. 10)
6. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated No. 12 Saint Christopher’s School, 35-21
This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 3
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Cosby, 50-13
This week: vs. Midlothian, Oct. 3
8. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 3-1
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 42-14
This week: at Grassfield, Oct. 3
9. PHOEBUS
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Warwick, 34-20
This week: vs. No. 23 Highland Springs, Oct. 2
10. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Woodgrove, 38-0
This week: at Potomac Falls, Oct. 3
11. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated James W. Robinson, 34-7
This week: vs. Westfield, Oct. 3
12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: 12
Record: 4-1
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Benedictine College Prep, 35-21
This week: vs. Fork Union Military Academy, Oct. 3
13. WARWICK
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Phoebus, 34-20
This week: at Menchville, Oct. 3
14. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 49-21
This week: vs. Great Bridge, Oct. 3
15. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Fluvanna County, 56-15
This week: at Charlottesville, Oct. 3
16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Flint Hill School, 45-28
This week: vs. Anacostia (D.C.), Oct. 4
17. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Midlothian, 57-7
This week: vs. Lloyd C. Bird, Oct. 3
18. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 59-16
This week: at Western Branch, Oct. 3
19. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated King William, 35-0
This week: vs. Henrico, Oct. 3
20. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 36-0
This week: vs. Hopewell, Oct. 2
21. COLONIAL FORGE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated North Stafford, 27-26
This week: at Stafford, Oct. 3
22. POQUOSON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Lafayette, 10-7
This week: vs. Jamestown, Oct. 3
23. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 2-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 9 Phoebus, Oct. 2
24. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-1
Last week: Lost to Poquoson, 10-7
This week: vs. Grafton, Oct. 3
25. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated George C. Marshall, 42-6
This week: Off (next game - at Westfield, Oct.