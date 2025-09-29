High School

Virginia High School Football Top25 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025

Warwick knocks off then-No. 3 Phoebus, ending the Phantoms 51 game win streak, and climbs 11 spots in this week's rankings

Warwick jumped 11 spots, to No. 13, after snapping Phoebus' 51-game win streak with a 34-20 victory.
/ Warwick Raiders Football

After pulling off arguably the biggest upset so far this season, Warwick is the big winner in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.

The Raiders leaped 11 spots to No. 13 after their 34-20 victory over then-No. 3 Phoebus, 34-20 Saturday, ending the Phantoms’ bid to tie the Virginia High School League (VSHL) record for consecutive victories (52). It was Warwick’s first win over its Peninsula District rival since 2001. 

Oscar Smith, which was the last team to defeat Phoebus (Nov. 2021), is No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Battlefield. The second 5 features Benedictine College Prep, Manchester, King’s Fork, Phoebus and Stone Bridge. 

Poquoson (No. 22) joins the Top 25 after handing previously undefeated and then-No. 17 Lafayette its first loss. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 King’s Fork, 42-14

This week: at Hickory, Oct. 3

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Churchland, 77-6

This week: at Booker T. Washington, Oct. 3

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Henrico, 62-0

This week: at Grimsley, Oct. 3

4. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Kempsville, 28-17

This week: vs. Salem-Virginia Beach, Oct. 3

5. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Independence, 40-7

This week: Off (next game - vs. Patriot, Oct. 10)

6. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated No. 12 Saint Christopher’s School, 35-21

This week: at Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 3

7. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Cosby, 50-13

This week: vs. Midlothian, Oct. 3

8. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 3-1

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 42-14

This week: at Grassfield, Oct. 3 

9. PHOEBUS

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Warwick, 34-20

This week: vs. No. 23 Highland Springs, Oct. 2

10. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Woodgrove, 38-0

This week: at Potomac Falls, Oct. 3

11. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated James W. Robinson, 34-7

This week: vs. Westfield, Oct. 3

12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: 12

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Benedictine College Prep, 35-21

This week: vs. Fork Union Military Academy, Oct. 3

13. WARWICK

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 3 Phoebus, 34-20

This week: at Menchville, Oct. 3

14. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 49-21

This week: vs. Great Bridge, Oct. 3

15. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Fluvanna County, 56-15

This week: at Charlottesville, Oct. 3

16. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Flint Hill School, 45-28

This week: vs. Anacostia (D.C.), Oct. 4

17. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Midlothian, 57-7

This week: vs. Lloyd C. Bird, Oct. 3

18. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 59-16

This week: at Western Branch, Oct. 3

19. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated King William, 35-0

This week: vs. Henrico, Oct. 3

20. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 36-0

This week: vs. Hopewell, Oct. 2

21. COLONIAL FORGE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated North Stafford, 27-26

This week: at Stafford, Oct. 3 

22. POQUOSON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Lafayette, 10-7

This week: vs. Jamestown, Oct. 3

23. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 2-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 9 Phoebus, Oct. 2

24. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-1

Last week: Lost to Poquoson, 10-7

This week: vs. Grafton, Oct. 3

25. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated George C. Marshall, 42-6

This week: Off (next game - at Westfield, Oct. 

Published
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

