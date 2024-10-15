Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (10/15/2024)
With the 2024 Virginia high school football season in the home stretch, the state's top teams are gearing up for the post-season. Last week, top-ranked Maury showed off its dominence with a 97-0 win over Manor, as eight different players scored touchdowns.
The rest of Virginia's Top 12 teams all remain undefeated
1. MAURY (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Manor, 97-0.
Eight players scored, led by University of South Carolina commit Kendall Collins’ three touchdowns as the Commodores scored 67 points in the first half. Maury hosts Booker T. Washington Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Last week: Defeated Kecoughtan, 63-0.
The Phantoms ran their winning streak to 41 as Maurikus Banks tossed scoring passes of 80 and 59 yards to complement seven rushing touchdowns. Phoebus plays at Gloucester Friday.
3. HAYFIELD (6-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Thomas Edison, 70-6.
The Hawks continued to roll as senior quarterback Isaiah French threw three touchdown passes to Clemson commit Carleton Preston. Hayfield plays at Mount Vernon Friday.
4. KING’S FORK (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Grassfield 38-14.
Sophomore Gabe Cragg, making his first start, threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns as King’s Fork pulled away in the second half to remain undefeated. JaVon Ford rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who scored the final 33 points for their 15th straight regular season victory. King’s Fork hosts Lakeland Friday.
5. OSCAR SMITH (6-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Indian River, 22-6.
Brandon Nesbit scored twice as the Tigers handed Indian River its second straight defeat. Smith plays at Deep Creek Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (6-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Rustburg, 28-7.
Clemson commit Gideon Davidson had two rushing scores and Justus Belford added a rushing touchdown as the Bulldogs claimed their 19th consecutive victory. Liberty Christian hosts Liberty-Bedford Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Westfield, 26-21.
Cael Yates’ 15-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 22 seconds left in regulation helped the Warhawks stay undefeated. Madison next plays at South Lakes on Oct. 25.
8. MATOACA (6-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Thomas Dale, 13-0.
Pittsburgh commit Bryce Yates accounted for 271 yards and two touchdowns and Dillon Newton-Short (Virginia) finished with 12 catches for 200 yards and a score as the Warriors outlasted Thomas Dale. Matoaca hosts Hopewell Friday.
9. GREEN RUN (7-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Landstown, 41-7.
The Stallions remained undefeated as Charles Jackson ran for two scores and K’Saan Farrar threw a pair of scores to Kahlee Morris. Green Run plays at Bayside Saturday.
10. BATTLEFIELD (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Idle.
The Bobcats were off after defeating Unity Reed (56-7) on Oct. 5. Battlefield hosts Gainesville Friday.
11. HUGUENOT (6-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Manchester, 32-7.
Senior running back John Washington rushed for 145 yards and two scores as the Falcons ran their regular season win streak to nine. Huguenot plays at No. 22 L.C. Bird Friday.
12. WARWICK (7-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Denbigh, 56-7.
The Raiders stayed perfect as Saeed Williams threw for two scores and ran for another two. Warwick hosts Woodside Friday.
13. DINWIDDIE (5-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Colonial Heights, 61-0.
USC commit Harry Dalton accounted for six touchdowns as the Generals won their third straight. Dinwiddie plays at Petersburg Friday.
14. VARINA (4-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Glen Allen, 38-3.
Kaleb Wyche accounted for 223 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils handed Glen Allen its first defeat of the season. after defeating Henrico (40-7) on Sept. 27. Varina plays at Hanover Thursday.
15. JOHN CHAMPE (6-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Loudon County, 28-21.
Senior quarterback Brandon Pena passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights remained undefeated. John Champe plays at Woodgrove on Friday.
16. LAFAYETTE (6-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Warhill, 33-6.
Breon Stokes had a pair of touchdown runs as the Rams remained undefeated. Lafayette is at Tabb Friday.
17. GRANBY (6-0)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Lake Taylor, 62-13.
The Comets rolled as Jshaun Reddin threw for 359 yards and seven touchdowns and Damari Parker finished with five catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Granby hosts Churchland Thursday.
18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (5-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Floyd E. Kellam, 35-7.
The Sundevils rebounded from their first loss of the season (lost to Green Run Oct. 4) as Willie Moore ran for three touchdowns and Navy commit Scooter Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes. Salem hosts Ocean Lakes Friday.
19. INDIAN RIVER (5-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Oscar Smith, 22-6.
The Braves dropped their second straight Top 20 decision as Bronson Swain’s 27-yard scoring to Donovan Brown in the third quarter were their only points. Indian River hosts Nansemond River Friday.
20. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (4-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 35-0.
Nelson Layne threw for 132 yards and three touchdowns and Devyn Simmons returned a blocked field goal attempt for a score as the Springers won their third straight decision. Highland Springs plays at Potomac Friday.
21. GLEN ALLEN (5-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Lost to No. 15 Varina, 38-3.
The Jaguars managed just seven yards in the opening half against Varina, ending their best start in program history. Glen Allen is at Hermitage Friday.
22. LLOYD C. BIRD (5-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Idled.
The Skyhawks were off after defeating Powhatan (41-20) on Oct. 4. Bird hosts No. 11 Huguenot Friday.
23. WOODBERRY FOREST (4-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated St. Christopher’s School, 10-3.
Mark Warmhoff’s touchdown pass to Lukas Sanker in the fourth quarter was the lone touchdown as the Tigers won their Virginia Prep League opener. Woodberry plays at Collegiate Friday.
24. NORTH STAFFORD (5-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Riverbend, 40-33.
Micah Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run with 36.5 seconds left in regulation lifted the Wolverines to a fifth straight win. North Stafford hosts Stafford Friday.
25. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated Friendship Collegiate Academy (D.C.), 30-6.
Max Gardner caught two touchdown passes and Matt Holland and Germaine Gillion each returned interceptions for scores as St. Michael won its fourth straight. St. Michael hosts Flint Hill (Va.) School Saturday.