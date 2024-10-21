Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (10/21/2024)
With the 2024 Virginia high school football season in the home stretch, the state's top teams are gearing up for the post-season. Last week, top-ranked Maury showed off its dominence with a 97-0 win over Manor, as eight different players scored touchdowns.
The rest of Virginia's Top 12 teams all remain undefeated
1. MAURY (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington, 82-0.
Au'tori Newkirk threw for six touchdowns and ran for another as the Commodores ran their win streak to 21. Maury plays at Norview Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Gloucester, 57-0.
The Phantoms continued their mastery of Gloucester (33-0 all-time), extending their win streak against Pennisula District (Va.) competition to 65. Phoebus hosts Menchville Saturday.
3. HAYFIELD (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Mount Vernon, 51-0.
Senior Lorenzo Herrera-Rauda scored three touchdowns - all in the first half - as the Hawks recorded their fifth shutout win. Hayfield hosts Riverdale Baptist School Friday.
4. KING’S FORK (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 57-0.
The Bulldogs won their 16th straight regular season match as Gage Cragg threw five first half touchdowns. King’s Fork plays at No. 5 Oscar Smith Friday.
5. OSCAR SMITH (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek. 41-0.
The Tigers warmed up for their showdown with No. 4 King’s Fork as sophomore Lonnie Andrews tossed three first half scoring passes to Travis Johnson. Oscar Smith hosts King’s Fork Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Liberty-Bedford, 55-6.
The Bulldogs rolled to a 41-6 halftime advantage against Liberty-Bedford as Justus Bedford scored three rushing touchdowns. Liberty Christian plays at E.C. Glass Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Idle.
The undefeated Warhawks were off after holding off Westfield (26-21) Oct. 11. Madison plays at South Lakes Friday.
8. MATOACA (7-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 42-9.
The Warriors hit 7-0 for the first time since 2006 as Bryce Yates threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns and Virginia commit Dillon Newton-Short (Virginia) finished with 118 receiving yards and two scores. Matoaca hosts Petersburg Thursday.
9. GREEN RUN (8-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Bayside, 43-0.
Sophomore Terrance Ealy scored three touchdowns as the Stallions won for the 41st straight time in to5 Beach District (Va.) play. Green Run plays at First Colonial Friday.
10. BATTLEFIELD (7-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Gainesville, 29-6.
The Bobcats got 143 yards from Calum O’Shea and Sage Davis added 12 in their 40th consecutive regular season victory. Battlefield hosts Osburn Park Friday.
11. HUGUENOT (7-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated then-No. 22 L.C. Bird, 41-14.
The Falcons are 7-0 for the first time since 1988 as Linwood Johnson threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another. Huguenot hosts Cosby Friday.
12. WARWICK (8-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Woodside, 35-0.
Saeed Williams threw four touchdowns, three to senior Keon Batts, as the Raiders remained undefeated. Warwick hosts Hampton Friday.
13. DINWIDDIE (6-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Petersburg, 56-12.
The Generals received 203 total yards and four touchdowns from Mikiel Johnson in a rout of Petersburg. Dinwiddie hosts Prince George’s Friday.
14. VARINA (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Hanover, 28-13.
The Blue Devils claimed their fifth consecutive victory as Kaleb Wyche accounted for all four touchdowns (two rushing and two passes). Varina plays at Atlee Thursday.
15. JOHN CHAMPE (7-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Woodgrove, 40-28.
The Knights kept their perfect run intact as junior Tyler Kann scored three times and Brandon Pena threw for 201 yards and a touchdown. John Champe plays at Park View Friday.
16. LAFAYETTE (7-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Tabb, 48-9.
The Rams scored 34 unanswered points in the second half for their 15th victory in the last 16 games. Lafayette hosts Jamestown Friday.
17. GRANBY (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Churchland, 21-7.
Damari Parker scored twice and Drevyon Tharrington added a rushing score as the Comets remained perfect. Granby hosts Norcom Friday.
18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (6-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Ocean Lakes, 40-33.
Willie Moore rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in the third overtime for the Sundevils. Salem plays at Cox Friday.
19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (5-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Potomac, 41-0.
The Springers continued their resurgence as Nelson Layne threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score. Highland Springs hosts Hermitage Friday.
20. GLEN ALLEN (6-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 23-16.
Dallas Chavis and Nana Utley had rushing scores and Leroy Lewis threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jayvion Harris as the Jaguars rebounded from their first loss (to Varina on Oct. 11). Glen Allen plays at Deep Run Friday.
21. WOODBERRY FOREST (5-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Collegiate, 28-7.
The Tigers remained undefeated as Mark Warmhoff threw two touchdown passes and ran for two. Woodberry hosts Benedictine College Prep (Va.) Saturday.
22. STAFFORD (7-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 North Stafford, 26-22.
Richmond commit Michael Creamer rushed for 133 yards, including a 3-yard score with 48 seconds left in regulation to keep the Indians undefeated. Stafford plays at Riverbend Friday.
23. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (7-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Flint Hill (Va.) School, 36-18.
Austin Mawyer threw three touchdown passes as the Warriors won their fifth straight decision. St. Michael plays at Pope John XXIII (N.J.) on Nov. 2.
24. WILLIAM FLEMING (7-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Northside, 34-0.
Malachi Coleman and Davion Faulkner each scored two touchdowns as the Colonels continued their best start in nearly 30 years. Fleming hosts Lord Botetourt Friday.
25. LLOYD C. BIRD (5-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Lost to No. 11 Hugenot, 41-14.
Sir Paul Cheeks finished with 105 total yards and a touchdown, but the Skyhawks never led against Hugenot. Bird plays at Manchester Friday.