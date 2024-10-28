Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (10/28/2024)
The biggest match-up on last week's Virginia high school football schedule was a battle between Top powers Oscar Smith and King's Forks, which then No. 5 Oscar Smith won, 27-12, to climb one spot in this week's Top 25 Virginia High School Football Rankings, to No. 4. King Fork's, with the loss, took one step back in the rankings, but remains in the Top 5, which is led by No. 1 Maury, No. 2 Phoebus and No. 3 Hayfield.
The next 12 teams remained in place in the rankings, with only minor shuffling occurring in spots 18-24. The one addition this week is No. 25 Patriot (7-1), which enters after a 42-7 win over Mountain View.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. MAURY (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Norview, 84-6.
The Commodores won their 22nd consecutive decision as Au'tori Newkirk threw six touchdowns and University of Indiana commit Lebron Bond had two scores receiving and a 75-yard punt return score. Maury plays at Churchland Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (8-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Menchville, 49-0.
Junior quarterback Maurikus Banks ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Phantoms remained perfect. Phoebus hosts No. 12 Warwick Saturday.
3. HAYFIELD (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Lost to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 55-30.
The Hawks couldn’t rebound from a 35-0 deficit against ScorebookLive.com’s No. 4 squad in Maryland as Isaiah French had two touchdown passes and Virginia Tech commit Jeff Overton added a rushing score. Hayfield hosts Justice Wednesday.
4. OSCAR SMITH (8-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated then-No. 4 King’s Fork, 27-12.
Lonnie Andrews threw two touchdown passes to Travis Johnson as the Tigers claimed sole possession of irst in Southeastern District (Va.) standings. Oscar Smith hosts Hickory Friday.
5. KING FORK'S (7-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Lost to then-No. 5 Oscar Smith, 27-12.
JaVon Ford had a rushing score and Zy’Dare’yus Wynn added a receiving TD, but the Bulldogs were unable to recover from a 21-0 first quarter deficit against Oscar Smith in a battle of unbeatens. King’s Fork hosts Deep Creek Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated E.C. Glass, 41-6
Clemson commit Gideon Davidson rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns and freshman quarterback Tyler Jackson threw for 153 yards as the Bulldogs won their 21st straight game. Liberty Christian hosts Brookville Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated South Lakes, 35-7.
Coastal Carolina commit Dominic Knicely rushed for 110 yards and Cael Yates, Matthew Weller and William Helvey added rushing scores as the Warhawks reached 8-0 for the first time since 2021. Madison plays at Oakton Saturday.
8. MATOACA (8-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Petersburg, 49-6.
Pittsburgh commit Bryce Yates threw four touchdowns and Kamai Cherry scored three touchdowns, including an interception return as Matoaca remained undefeated. Matoaca hosts Prince George Friday.
9. GREEN RUN (9-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated First Colonial,
The Stallions posted their fifth shutout victory, extending their regular season winning streak to 38. Green Run next hosts Ocean Lakes on Nov. 8.
10. BATTLEFIELD (8-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Osburn Park, 69-0.
Calum O’Shea accounted for four touchdowns and Alexander Molina added three scores, including a 95-yard kickoff return as the Bobcats remained perfect. Battlefield plays at Osburn Thursday.
11. HUGUENOT (8-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Cosby, 39-0.
Linwood Johnson and Charles Scott combined for 392 yards passing and four touchdowns as the Titans built a 32–0 halftime lead. Huguenot plays at Midlothian Friday.
12. WARWICK (9-0)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Hampton, 49-0.
The Raiders moved closer to a perfect regular season as junior Saeed Williams threw four touchdown passes and ran for three more. Warwick plays at No. 2 Phoebus Saturday.
13. DINWIDDIE (7-1)
Previous rank: 13
USC commit Harry Dalton accounted for five touchdowns, breaking the Richmond (Va.) area mark for career touchdowns (139) as the Generals won their fifth consecutive decision. Dinwiddie hosts Meadowbrook Thursday.
14. VARINA (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Atlee, 47-13.
Sophomore quarterback Kaleb Wyche accounted for three touchdowns (two passing) and Jeremiah White added two rushing scores as the Blue Devils claimed their sixth straight victory. Varina hosts No. 18 Highland Springs Saturday.
15. JOHN CHAMPE (8-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Park View, 68-0.
Seniors Cooper Fitzgerald (174) and Dawon Harvey (154) combined for nine catches, 329 yards and four touchdowns as the Knighs posted their first shutout win of the season. John Champe hosts Broad Run Thursday.
16. LAFAYETTE (8-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Jamestown, 58-0.
The Rams recorded their third shutout of the season as their defense has allowed 15 points in the last three games. Lafayette plays at York Saturday.
17. GRANBY (8-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Norcom, 7-6.
Shaineek Wright’s 18-yard touchdown run and Francesco Fonseca’s extra point with less than five minutes left in regulation helped keep the Comets’ perfect season intact. Granby hosts Manor Friday.
18. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (6-2)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 27-7.
Junior running back Daeron Ferguson rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns for the Springers, who won their fifth straight. Highland Springs plays at No. 14 Varina Saturday..
19. GLEN ALLEN (7-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated Deep Run, 66-0.
The Jaguars put up a season-best in points en route to a second consecutive victory. Glen Allen hosts J.R. Tucker Friday.
20. WOODBERRY FOREST (6-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Benedictine College Prep, 31-14.
Sophomore Keondre Hudgens ran for three touchdowns as the Tigers knocked off the defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I champions. Woodberry plays at Fork Union Military Academy Friday..
21. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (7-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Flint Hill (Va.) School, 36-18.
The Warriors, riding a five-game winning streak, were off. St. Michael plays at Pope John XXIII (N.J.) Saturday.
22. WILLIAM FLEMING (8-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Lord Botetourt, 35-17.
The Colonels remained undefeated as Malachi Coleman rushed for two touchdowns. Fleming and and Davion Faulkner each scored two touchdowns as the Colonels continued their best start in nearly
23. COX (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Salem-Virginia Beach, 49-35.
Max Palmerston scored five touchdowns as the Falcons ran their win streak to four. Cox plays at Princess Anne Friday.
24. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (6-2)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Lost to Cox, 49-35.
The Sundevils were unable to recover from a 28-7 third quarter deficit as Naval Academy commit Jason Williams threw a pair of touchdowns. Salem hosts Tallwood Friday.
25. PATRIOT (7-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated Mountain View, 42-7.
Jackson McCarter scored four touchdowns as the Pioneers extended their winning streak to five. Patriot hosts Gar-Field Thursday,