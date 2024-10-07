Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (10/7/2024)
We are four weeks into the 2024 Virginia high school football season and Virginia's Top 13 teams all remain undefeated. Further, every team in last week's Virginia Top 25 High School Football Rankings won or were idle last week. Thus, we're running it back with all 25 teams remaining in place.
1. MAURY (5-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Norcom, 49-12.
Junior quarterback Au’tori Newkirk accounted for five touchdowns (two passing and rushing and a catch) as the Commodores ran its winning streak to 20. Maury plays at Manor Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (5-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Last week: Defeated Hampton, 37-3.
Senior running back Davion Roberts scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Phantoms won their 40th straight decision. Phoebus plays at Kecoughtan Thursday.
3. HAYFIELD (5-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Falls Church, 64-0.
Sophomore Kayden Collins threw four touchdown passes and Virginia Tech commit Jeff Overton added three rushing scores as the Hawks remained undefeated. Hayfield hosts Thomas Edison Thursday.
4. KING’S FORK (5-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Indian River, 33-7.
JaVon Ford rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who scored the final 33 points for their 15th straight regular season victory. King’s Fork plays at Grassfield Friday.
5. OSCAR SMITH (5-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Idle.
The Tigers were idle after defeating Grassfield (49-0) on Sept. 26. Smith hosts No. 14 Indian River Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (5-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Idle.
The Bulldogs were off after defeating Heritage-Lynchburg (49-26) on Sept. 26. Liberty Christian plays at Rustburg Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (6-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated South County, 42-0.
The Warhawks made it 15 wins in their last 16 regular season decisions as senior Dominic Knicely rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Madison hosts Westfield Thursday.
8. MATOACA (5-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Meadowbrook, 2-0 (forfeit).
The Warriors remained undefeated, courtesy of a forfeit. Matoaca plays at Prince George’s Friday.
9. GREEN RUN (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Salem-Virginia Beach, 40-18.
UCONN commit K’Saan Farrar threw four touchdowns, three to Virginia Tech commits Jayden Anderson (two) and Knahlij Harrell as the Stallions extended their win streak in Beach District (Va.) play to 44. Green Run hosts Landstown Thursday.
10. BATTLEFIELD (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Unity Reed, 56-7.
The Bobcats won their 39th straight regular season decision as Sage Davis rushed for 101 yards and four touchdowns. Battlefield hosts Gainesville Friday.
11. HUGUENOT (5-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated James River Midlothian, 61-20.
The Falcons got 600 offensive yards, including 286 yards receiving and four touchdowns from sophomore Iveon Lewis, to remain undefeated. Huguenot hosts Manchester Friday.
12. WARWICK (6-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Heritage-Newport News, 48-0.
Saaed Williams threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Julio Carrrecter had a 98-yard kickoff return score as the Raiders shutout Heritage for the second straight season. Warwick hosts Denbigh Thursday.
13. DINWIDDIE (4-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Thomas Dale, 21-14.
The Generals got a 7-yard touchdown run from Mickiel Johnson midway in the fourth quarter to rally past Thomas Dale. Dinwiddie plays at Colonial Heights Friday.
14. INDIAN RIVER (5-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 4 King’s Fork, 33-7.
The Braves dropped their first decision of 2024 as Kamaari Kirby’s 20-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter was their only points. Indian River plays at No. 5 Oscar Smith Friday.
15. VARINA (3-1)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Idle.
The Blue Devils were idle after defeating Henrico (40-7) on Sept. 27. Varina hosts Glen Allen Friday.
16. JOHN CHAMPE (5-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Idle.
The Knights were off after beating Heritage Pride (49-21) on Sept. 27. John Champe hosts Loudon County Thursday.
17. GLEN ALLEN (5-0)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Douglas Freeman, 34-13.
Dallas Chavis had two touchdowns rushing and two receiving as the Jaguars reached 5-0 for the first time. Glen Allen is at No. 15 Varina Friday.
18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (4-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Green Run, 40-18.
Scooter Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes to Kasir Patterson, but Salem was unable to keep pace with Green Run in a battle of undefeated squads. Salem is at Kellam Thursday.
19. LAFAYETTE (5-0)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Grafton, 58-20.
The Rams won their ninth straight regular season match, dating back to last season, as Breon Stokes scored four touchdowns. Lafayette hosts Warhill Friday.
20. GRANBY (5-0)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 57-0.
Senior quarterback Jshaun Reddin threw six touchdowns as the Comets remained perfect. Granby hosts Lake Taylor Friday.
21. THOMAS DALE (3-2)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Lost to No. 13 Dinwiddie, 21-14.
Ethan Medley threw a pair of touchdowns for the Knights, who saw Dinwiddie score the final two touchdowns in regulation. Thomas Dale hosts No. 8 Matoaca Friday.
22. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (3-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Idle.
The Springers were off after beating Riverbend (28-7) on Sept. 27. Highland Springs plays at Henrico Thursday.
23. LLOYD C. BIRD (5-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 41-20.
Senior quarterback Jason Wright threw for 351 yards and Sirpaul Cheeks caught four passes for 130 yards and two scores, leading the Skyhawks to a fourth straight victory. Bird next hosts No. 11 Huguenot Oct. 18.
24. WOODBERRY FOREST (3-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Idle.
The Tigers were off for the second straight week following the cancellation of their match with Georgetown Prep on Sept. 27. Woodberry hosts St. Christopher’s School Friday in the Virginia Prep League opener.
25. NORTH STAFFORD (4-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Eastern View, 38-21.
The Wolverines claimed their fourth straight victory as Chase Sullivan threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns. North Stafford visits Riverbend Friday.