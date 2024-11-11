Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (11/11/2024)
As the 2024 Virginia high school football regular season came to a close this week, a bomb shell rocked No. 3 Hayfield as it has been banned for the state playoffs this season and next for violating Virginia High School League (VHSL) rules.
Hayfield (Virginia) football appeal denied; Hawks banned from state playoffs
The Hawks hang onto their ranking, but their season has come to an early and disappointing end. In a Top 25 match-up last week, then-No. 13 Dinwiddie knocked off then-No. 8 Matoaca, 45-39, and Benedictine College Prep returned to the rankings this week at No. 24.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. MAURY (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Granby, 55-0.
The Commodores secured their sixth straight Eastern District (Va.) title as Au'tori Newkirk threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Maury hosts Woodside in a Virginia Class 5 state Region B quarterfinal Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (10-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Denbigh, 66-7.
Maurikus Banks threw three of his five touchdowns to Mhakyi Hill as the Phantoms overcame an early 7-0 deficit to clinch an eighth straight Peninsula District (Va.) title. Phoebus will play Warhill or Churchland in the Virginia Class 4 state Region A semifinals Nov. 22.
3. HAYFIELD (9-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated John R. Lewis, 63-0.
The Hawks put up 42 points in the first half to complete a dominant regular season. Hayfield will not participate in the Virginia Class 6 state playoffs for violating state athletic rules.
4. OSCAR SMITH (10-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 42-0.
The Tigers wrapped up their first perfect regular season since 2021 and an undefeated run to the Southeastern District title. Oscar Smith hosts Grassfield in a Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal Friday.
5. KING’S FORK (9-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 47-16.
Junior quarterback D’andre Artis-Boone threw for two scores and ran for another as the Bulldogs completed their regular season. King's Fork hosts Menchville in a Virginia Class 5 state Region B quarterfinal Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Jefferson Forest, 50-6.
Clemson University commit Gideon Davidson rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns as the defending Class 3A state champ Bulldogs ran their winning streak to 23. Liberty Christian hosts Broadway in a Virginia Class 3 state Region C quarterfinal Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (10-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Centreville, 41-0.
Coastal Carolina commit Dominic Knicely scored two touchdowns, including a 73-yard punt return and Cael Yates threw two scoring passes to Henry Lewis as the Warhawks completed their first perfect regular season since 1978. Madison hosts Chantilly in a Virginia Class 6 state Region D quarterfinal Friday.
8. GREEN RUN (10-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Ocean Lakes, 35-10.
Charles Jackson scored three touchdowns and senior Tarell Sablon added an interception return score as the Stallions wrapped up a fourth straight undefeated regular season. Green Run hosts Ocean Lakes in a Virginia Class 5 state Region A quarterfinal Friday.
9. BATTLEFIELD (10-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Patriot, 29-7.
Sophomore backup quarterback Ethan Stowell threw two touchdowns and Pittsburgh commit Cole Woodson added a 65-yard kickoff return as the Bobcats claimed the Cedar Run District (Va.) title.
Battlefield hosts Gar-Field in a Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal Friday.
10. HUGUENOT (10-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated Monacan, 40-23.
Linwood Johnson threw for 215 yards and three scores and John Washington added 149 yards and two rushing touchdowns as the Falcons capped a perfect run in Dominion District (Va.) play. Huguenot hosts Eastern View in a Virginia Class 4 state Region B quarterfinal Friday.
11. WARWICK (9-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Idle.
The Raiders had the week off to prepare for the Virginia Class 5 state region playoffs. Warwick hosts No. 19 Granby in a Region B quarterfinal Friday.
12. DINWIDDIE (9-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Mataoca, 45-39.
USC commit Harry Dalton accounted for 306 yards and four touchdowns, including a 4-yard score with 27 seconds left in regulation as the Generals railed from a 19-point deficit in the second half. Dinwiddie hosts Powhatan in a Virginia Class 4 state Region B quarterfinal Friday.
13. MATOACA (9-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Dinwiddie, 45-39.
Senior Bryce Yates accounted for 424 total yards and five touchdowns, including a 56-yard interception return, but the Warriors blew a 19-point second half lead, and their first perfect regular season since 2006. Matoaca hosts Patrick Henry in a Virginia Class 5 state Region C quarterfinal Friday.
14. VARINA (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Patrick Henry, 40-0.
Myles Anderson, Devin Henderson, Breon Bonner and Johnnie Washington each had rushing scores as the Blue Devils capped the regular season with an eighth straight win. Varina hosts Hanover in a Virginia Class 4 state Region B quarterfinal Friday.
15. JOHN CHAMPE (10-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Freedom, 44-7.
Brandon Pena threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns and Tyler Kann added two rushing scores as the Knights completed an undefeated regular season. John Champe will host Woodgrover or Loudoun Valley in the Virginia Class 4 state Region C semifinals Nov. 22.
16. LAFAYETTE (10-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Poquoson, 14-6.
The Rams claimed the Bay Rivers District (Va.) title as Breon Stokes had a rushing score and Baum Hogge threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Naye’Ron Hudson. Lafayette hosts Petersburg in a Virginia Class 3 state Region A quarterfinal Friday.
17. GLEN ALLEN (9-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Defeated Mills Godwin, 55-0.
The Jaguars capped their finest regular season as Dallas Chavis scored five touchdowns. Glen Allen hosts Western Branch in a Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal Friday.
18. WOODBERRY FOREST (8-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Episcopal, 16-14.
Mark Wamhoff’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Will Leahy with 9 minutes, 56 seconds left in regulation was the difference as the Tigers claimed the 123rd “The Game” rivalry match.
19. GRANBY (9-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Maury, 55-0.
The Comets’ bid for a perfect season ended as defending Class 5A state champ Maury scored on the opening kickoff and rolled. Granby
20. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (9-1)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Defeated St. Christopher’s, 18-6, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I semifinals
Tyler Owens had two touchdown runs, including a 51-yarder, and Austin Mawyer threw a scoring pass to senior Jonathan Barnett as the Warriors advanced to the VISAA Division I final. St. Michael will play No. 25 Bendictine College Prep in the Division I title match at Riverbend Saturday.
21. FRANK W. COX (9-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Kempville 16-14.
The Falcons secured the No. 2 seed in the Virginia Class 5 state Region A playoffs as Tyre Jeffries had touchdown runs of 16 and 62 yards. Cox hosts Deep Creek in a Region A quarterfinal Friday.
22. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (8-2)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Princess Anne, 77-12.
The Sundevils produced a season-best in points, getting three Jason Williams touchdown throws in the first half along with two interception return scores. Salem hosts Bayside in a Virginia Class 5 state Region A quarterfinal Friday.
23. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (10-0)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated Wakefield, 38-7.
The Generals clinched their first undefeated regular season since 1956 as senior quarterback Matthew Abrasion went 20-of-30 for 384 yards and two touchdowns. Washington-Liberty hosts Yorktown in a Virginia Class 6 state Region D quarterfinal Friday.
24. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (7-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated Trinity Episcopal, 29-28, VISAA Division I semifinals
Ryder Cook’s touchdown with 2:22 left in regulation lifted the Cadets, who scored the game’s final 22 points over the last nine minutes to advance to the VISAA Division I final. Benedictine plays No. 20 St. Michael the Archangel in the title game at Riverbend Saturday.
25. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (7-3)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Hanover, 42-14.
The Springers rebounded from their loss to Richmond rival Varina the week before as senior Nelson Payne scored three touchdowns. Highland Springs hosts Landstown in a Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal Friday.