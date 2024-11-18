Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (11/18/2024)
The Virginia high school football postseason played out last weekend on the field and in the court room with plenty of twists and turns. Most of those movements revolved around No. 3 Hayfield, which was ruled out of the playoffs and then restored to them by a court injunction, won Friday afternoon.
Because of the injunction, the start VHSL Class 6 state regional playoffs were postponed until this Thursday.
Top-ranked Maury was in action and began its march towards what it hopes will be a Class 5 state championship with a 57-0 win over Woodside in a Region B quarterfinal contest. Our Top 17 teams all remained in place as they either had a big playoff victory or an opening round bye.
Two newcomers to this week's rankings are No. 22 Tuscarora and No. 23 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, which is undefeated.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. MAURY (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated Woodside, 57-0, Virginia Class 5 state Region B quarterfinal.
Senior quarterback Au’Tori Newkirk threw for two scores and ran for another as the Commodores won their 26th straight game. Maury hosts Warwick in a Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinal Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (10-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Idle.
The defending Virginia Class 4A state champ Phantoms had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the Region A playoffs. Phoebus hosts Churchland in a Region A semifinal Friday.
3. HAYFIELD (9-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Idle.
The Hawks will participate in the Virginia Class 6 state playoffs after getting a temporary injunction last week that paused a two-year postseason ban by the Virginia High School League for violating state athletic rules. Hayfield will host Thomas Edison in a Region C quarterfinal game Thursday.
4. OSCAR SMITH (11-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Grassfiel;d, 41-0, Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal.
Senior Brandon Nesbit scored two rushing touchdowns as the Tigers did all their scoring in the first half to advance. Oscar Smith hosts Manchester in the Region A semifinals Friday.
5. KING’S FORK (10-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Menchville, 54-0, Virginia Class 5 state Region B quarterfinal.
The Bulldogs scored 48 first half points as D’andre Artis-Boone threw four touchdowns and Jahmel Mackey had two scoring catches. King's Fork hosts Nanosecond River in a Region B semifinal mat Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (10-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Broadway, 42-14, Virginia Class 3 state Region C quarterfinal.
The Bulldogs began their title defense as Gideon Davidson had three touchdown runs and a scoring catch and James Deyo added two scores. Liberty Christian hosts Heritage in a Region C semifinal Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (11-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Chantilly, 44-0, Virginia Class 6 state Region D quarterfinal.
The Warhawks advanced as senior Dominic Knicely had 208 total yards and three touchdowns. Madison hosts Westfield in a Region D semifinal contest Friday.
8. GREEN RUN (11-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Ocean Lakes, 35-0, Virginia Class 5 state Region A quarterfinal.
The Stallions topped Ocean Lakes for the second straight week to advance. Green Run hosts Indian River in the Region A semifinals Friday.
9. BATTLEFIELD (11-0)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 42-7, Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal.
The Bobcats remained perfect as Ethan Stowell threw for 216 yards and four touchdowns. Battlefield hosts Patriot in the Region A semifinals Friday.
10. HUGUENOT (11-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated Eastern View, 49-14, Virginia Class 4 state Region B quarterfinal.
The Falcons advanced as John Washington had three rushing touchdowns and Linwood Johnson accounted for three scores. Huguenot plays at No. 14 Varina in a Region B semifinal Friday.
11. WARWICK (10-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Granby, 35-7, Virginia Class 5 state Region B quarterfinal.
Saeed Williams completed 12-of-18 passes for 214 touchdowns and ran for another score as the Raiders advanced. Warwick plays at No. 1 Maury in the Region B semifinals Friday.
12. DINWIDDIE (10-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated Powhatan, 28-7, Virginia Class 4 state Region B quarterfinal.
The Generals won their eighth straight as Harry Dalton accounted for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Dinwiddie hosts King George in a Class 4 state Region B semifinal Friday.
13. MATOACA (10-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Patrick Henry, 28-14, Virginia Class 5 state Region C quarterfinal.
The Warriors rallied in the second half as Pittsburgh commit Bryce Yates had a touchdown pass and an interception return score, and Virginia commit Montino Williams added a rushing touchdown. Matoaca hosts L.C. Bird in a Region C semifinal contest Friday.
14. VARINA (9-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated Hanover, 42-14, Virginia Class 4 state Region B quarterfinal.
The Blue Devils won their ninth straight as sophomore Caleb Wyche threw for two scores and ran for two. Varina hosts No. 10 Huguenot in a Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinal Friday.
15. JOHN CHAMPE (10-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Idle.
The Knights received a bye in the Virginia Class 4 state Region C playoffs. John Champe hosts Woodgrove in the Region C semifinals Friday.
16. LAFAYETTE (11-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Petersburg, 42-6, Virginia Class 3 state Region A quarterfinal.
Baum Hogge threw three touchdown passes and Jael Love and Nay’Ron Hudson each had receiving and kickoff return scores as the Rams advanced. Lafayette hosts Colonial Heights in a Virginia Class 3 state Region A semifinal contest Friday.
17. GLEN ALLEN (10-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 42-9, Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal.
Nana Utsey threw for three scores and ran for another as the Jaguars extended their win streak to five. Glen Allen plays at No. 24 Highland Springs in the Region A semifinals Friday.
18. WOODBERRY FOREST (8-0)
Previous rank: 18
SEASON COMPLETE
19. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (11-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Yorktown, 28-0, Virginia Class 6 state Region D quarterfinal.
Matthew Abramson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Generals continued their undefeated run. Washington hosts Langley in a Region D semifinal Friday.
20. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (8-3)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 St. Michael the Archangel, 43-12, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I final.
The Cadets won their second straight VISAA Division I title as Ryder Cook ran for two touchdowns and junior quarterback Carson Lambert accounted for two scores.
21. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (9-2)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Bayside, 14-7, Virginia Class 5 state Region A quarterfinal.
Willie Moore rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns as the Sundevils, who limited Bayside to 76 yards, advanced. Salem hosts Deep Creek in the Virginia Class 5 state Region A semifinals Friday.
22. TUSCARORA (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Idle.
The Huskies, winners of eight straight, have a bye in the Virginia Class 4 state Region C playoffs. Tuscarora plays at No. 15 John Champe in the Region C semifinals Friday.
23. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND (11-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated Culpepper County, 35-0, Virginia Class 3 state Region B quarterfinal.
Senior quarterback Rashaud Cherry threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings advanced. Jefferson hosts Skyline in a Region B semifinal contest Friday.
24. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (8-3)
Previous rank: 25
Last week: Defeated Landstown, 60-6, Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal.
Nelson Layne rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns as the Springers advanced. Highland Springs hosts No. 17 Glen Allen in the Region A semifinals Friday.
25. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (9-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Benedictine College Prep, 43-12, VISAA Division I final.
The Warriors couldn’t recover from 40 unanswered Benedictine points as Marcus Ferguson had a rushing touchdown.