Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (11/24/2024)
The Virginia high school football playoffs are in full swing, and the stakes have never been higher. As teams battle for regional championships and a shot at state titles, this week’s Top 25 rankings showcase the cream of the crop. Unbeaten powerhouses like Maury and Phoebus continue their dominant runs, while playoff upsets and standout performances shake up the rankings. Here’s a look at the top teams making headlines across the state as the road to glory narrows.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. MAURY (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Warwick, 41-7, Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinal.
The Commodores advanced as University of South Carolina commit Kendall Daniels scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes. Maury hosts No. 5 King’s Fork in the Region B final Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (11-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Churchland, 41-0, Virginia Class 4 state Region A semifinal.
Davion Roberts rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and Maurikus Banks threw for two scores as the Phantoms began their title defense. Phoebus hosts Hampton in the Region A title game Friday.
3. HAYFIELD (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Defeated Thomas Edison, 75-7, Virginia Class 6 state Region C quarterfinal.
Virginia Tech commit Jeff Overton scored six touchdowns as the Hawks scored all their points in the opening half. will participate in the Virginia Class 6 state playoffs. Hayfield will host Fairfax in a Region C semifinal Tuesday, with the winner playing West Springfield or Lake Braddock in the Region C final Saturday.
4. OSCAR SMITH (12-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Manchester, 35-0, Virginia Class 6 state Region A semifinal.
The Tigers pulled away in the second half as quarterback Lonnie Andrews threw for two scores. Oscar Smith hosts No. 19 Highland Springs in the Region A title match Friday.
5. KING’S FORK (11-1)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 35-14,, Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinal.
D’andre Artis-Boone threw three touchdown passes and Jovon Ford added a rushing score and returned an interception for another score as King’s Fork advanced. King's Fork plays at No. 1 Maury in the Region B final Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Heritage, 35-14, Virginia Class 3 state Region C semifinal.
Clemson commit Gideon Davidson rushed for two scores and James Deyo scored twice as the Bulldogs won their 25th straight decision. Liberty Christian hosts Turner Ashby in the Region C title game Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (12-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated Westfield, 35-28, Virginia Class 6 state Region D semifinal.
Coastal Carolina commit Dominic Knicely scored twice, and Cael Yates ran for two scores as the Warhawks remained perfect. Madison hosts No. 12 Washington-Liberty in the Region D championship game Friday.
8. GREEN RUN (11-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated Indian River, 22-19, Virginia Class 5 state Region A semifinal.
Ksaan Farrar’s 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down in the second overtime lifted the Stallions to Class 5 state “Elite Eight.” Green Run hosts No. 16 Salem-Virginia Beach in the Region A final Friday.
9. DINWIDDIE (11-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Defeated King George, 70-35, Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinal.
The Generals rolled into the Class 4 state “Elite Eight,” as Harry Dalton accounted for 473 yards (317 rushing) and seven touchdowns (six rushing). Dinwiddie hosts No. 10 Varina in the Region B title game Friday.
10. VARINA (10-1)
Previous rank: 14
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Huguenot, 26-0, Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinal.
Miles Anderson, Devin Henderson, DaMari Carter, and Jaylen Walker each scored as the Blue Devils won their 10th straight. Varina plays at No. 9 Dinwiddie in the Region B final Friday.
11. JOHN CHAMPE (11-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week: Defeated Woodgrove, 44-21, Virginia Class 4 state Region C semifinal.
Brandon Pena threw for 308 yards and accounted for five touchdowns as the Knights advanced. John Champe hosts No. 17 Tuscarora in the Region C championship game Friday.
12. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (12-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Defeated Langley, 20-14, Virginia Class 6 state Region D semifinal.
Matthew Abramson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Generals continued their undefeated run. Washington plays at No. 7 James Madison in the Region D final Friday.
13. LAFAYETTE (12-0)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Defeated Colonial Heights, 56-7, Virginia Class 3 state Region A semifinal.
The Rams remained undefeated as Baum Hogge scored two of his three touchdowns on defense Lafayette hosts Norcom in the Virginia Class 3 state Region A championship game Friday.
14. WOODBERRY FOREST (8-0)
Previous rank: 18
SEASON COMPLETE
15. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (8-3)
Previous rank: 20
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champions
16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (10-2)
Previous rank: 21
Last week: Defeated Deep Creek, 42-3, Virginia Class 5 state Region A semifinal.
The SunDevils advanced as Navy commit Jason Williams threw for two scores and ran for another. Salem plays at No. 8 Green Run in the Region A title match Friday.
17. TUSCARORA (10-1)
Previous rank: 22
Last week: Defeated Loudoun County, 34-7, Virginia Class 4 state Region C semifinals.
Boston College commit Dawson Pough scored two touchdowns as the Huskies advanced. Tuscarora plays at No. 11 John Champe in the Region C final Friday.
18. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND (12-0)
Previous rank: 23
Last week: Defeated Skyline, 38-7, Virginia Class 3 state Region B semifinal.
The Vikings remained undefeated as sophomore Reginald Weston-Johnson rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson hosts Kettle Run in the Region B championship game Friday.
19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-3)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Glen Allen, 23-20, Virginia Class 6 state Region A semifinal.
The Springers advanced to Class 6 state “Elite Eight,” as junior Daeron Ferguson rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Highland Springs plays at No. 5 Oscar Smith in the Region A final Friday.
20. GLEN ALLEN (10-2)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Lost to then-No. 25 Highland Springs, 23-20, Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinal.
The Jaguars got 131 yards and two touchdowns from Nana Utsey, but it wasn’t enough as Highland Springs advanced to the Region A final.
21. HUGUENOT (11-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Lost to then-No. 14 Varina, 26-0, Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinal.
The Falcons were shutout for the first time since 2022 as Varina spoiled their perfect season.
22. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (9-2)
Previous rank: 25
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA Division I finalist
23. WARWICK (10-2)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Maury, 41-7, Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinal.
The Warriors’ season ended abruptly as Saeed Williams’ touchdown pass was the only highlight against reigning Class 5 state champ Maury.
24. L.C. BIRD (9-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Matoaca, 17-16, Virginia Class 5 state Region C semifinal.
Corey Holland rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown and Buffalo commit Jason Wright threw a 36-yard score to Sir-Paul Cheeks as the Skyhawks advanced. L.C. Bird plays at William Fleming in the Region C title match Friday.
25. MATOACA (10-2)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Lost to L.C. Bird, 17-16, Virginia Class 5 state Region C semifinal. Virginia commit Dillon Newton-Short scored both touchdowns, but the Warriors were eliminated from the Class 5 state postseason.