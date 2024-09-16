Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
Two full weeks into the 2024 Virginia high school football season, we're getting an early read on the state's top teams and it has informed the latest edition of our Virginia Top 25 High School Football Rankings.
1. MAURY (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1. Last week: Defeated then-No 5 Highland Springs, 38-7.
The Commodores rolled to a 17th straight triumph as Au’Tori Newkirk threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Maury hosts No. 12 Dinwiddie Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2. Last week: Defeated Woodside, 42-3.
Senior Davion Roberts scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard punt return as the Phantoms won their 37th straight decision. Phoebus hosts Heritage Friday.
3. HAYFIELD (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3. Last week: Defeated Annandale, 65-0.
The Hawks put up 51 first half points in their rout of Annandale Hayfield plays at Chantilly Friday.
4. KING’S FORK (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4. Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 33-7
The Bulldogs got two touchdown passes from D’andre Artis-Boone, both to junior Zy’dar’eyus Wynn in their 12th straight regular season win. King’s Fork plays at Great Bridge Thursday.
5. OSCAR SMITH (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6. Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 62-0.
The Tigers have outscored their opponents, 160-22. Oscar Smith hosts Nansemond River Thursday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7. Last week: Defeated Franklin County (Va.), 41-14.
Clemson commit Gideon Davidson scored four touchdowns as the Bulldogs won their 16th consecutive decision. Liberty Christian plays at Amherst County Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8. Last week: Defeated Robinson, 37-7.
Coastal Carolina commit Dominic Knicely scored two touchdowns as the Warhawks remained undefeated. Madison hosts George C. Marshall Friday.
8. MATOACA (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9. Last week: Defeated Henrico, 35-0.
University of Pittsburgh commit Drew Yates threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns and Trevion Mills ran for 165 yards as the Warriors posted a second straight shutout victory. Matoaca plays at Massaponax Friday.
9. GREEN RUN (3-0)
Previous ranking: 10. Last week: Defeated Princess Anne by forfeit.
The Stallions gained a win as Princess Anne, due to injuries, didn’t have enough players to field a team. Green Run plays at Cox Friday.
10. BATTLEFIELD (3-0)
Previous ranking: 11. Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 42-0.
Senior Bryce Banning had four catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Bobcats ran their regular season win streak to 36. as Bryce Banning and Hayden Loveless each ran for two touchdowns. Battlefield plays at Woodbridge Friday.
11. HUGENOT (2-0)
Previous ranking: 12. Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 81-7.
John Washington and Randal Robinson combined for 283 yards and five touchdowns for Hugenot, which has scored 134 points in two games. Huguenot hosts Richmond City School of the Arts Saturday.
12. DINWIDDIE (2-0)
Previous ranking: 13. Last week: Did not play.
The Generals were idle after scoring 90 points in the first two games. Dinwiddie plays at No. 1 Maury Friday.
13. INDIAN RIVER (3-0)
Previous ranking: 14. Last week: Defeated Hickory, 56-3.
The Braves posted a second straight 53-point decision for their 10th victory in 11 games, dating back to last season. Indian River next plays Sept. 27 at Deep Creek.
14. VARINA (1-1)
Previous ranking: 15. Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 18-10.
Sophomore Kaleb Wyche accounted for three touchdowns and intercepted two passes as the Blue Devils gained their first win of 2024. Varina hosts Forest Park Friday.
15. WARWICK (3-0)
Previous ranking: 16. Last week: Defeated Kecoughtan, 64-0.
The Raiders put up 57 points in the opening half en route to a third straight shutout victory. Warwick hosts Menchville Friday.
16. JOHN CHAMPE (3-0)
Previous ranking: 17. Last week: Defeated Loudon Valley, 28-14.
Junior quarterback Dominic Plush completed 21-of-26 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights remained undefeated. John Champe hosts Potomac Falls Friday.
17. THOMAS DALE (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18. Last week: Did not play.
The Knights were idle after opening with wins over Cosby (52-8) and No. 23 L.C. Bird (27-16). Thomas Dale plays at No. 24 Glen Allen Friday.
18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (2-0)
Previous ranking: 19. Last week: Defeated Landstown, 48-7.
The Sun Devils scored the most points in a game since 2022. Salem hosts Bayside Friday.
19. BRIAR WOODS (2-1)
Previous ranking: 20. Last week: Defeated Broad Run, 35-0.
Navy commit Brady Carmical accounted for three touchdowns as the Falcons won their second straight game. Briar Woods hosts North Stafford Friday.
20. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (1-2)
Previous ranking: 5. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Maury, 38-7.
The Springers dropped their second straight Top 25 decision as Jaden Padmore’s 70-yard kickoff return late in regulation was their lone score. Highland Springs hosts Freeman Friday.
21. LAFAYETTE (3-0)
Previous ranking: 22. Last week: Defeated New Kent, 45-0.
The Rams remained undefeated with a second straight shutout victory. Lafayette next plays Sept. 27 against Smithfield.
22. GRANBY (2-0)
Previous ranking: 23. Last week: Did not play.
The Comets were idle after posting back-to-back shutout victories. Granby plays at Norview Friday.
23. LLOYD C. BIRD (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24. Last week: Defeated Monacan, 25-0.
The Skyhawks got big rushing performances from Sirpaul Cheeks (214 yards, three touchdowns) and Corey Holland (121) in their win over Monacan. Bird hosts Clover Hill Friday.
24. GLEN ALLEN (3-0)
Previous ranking: 25. Last week: Defeated Patrick Henry, 31-0.
The Jaguars posted a second shutout in three games in its victory over Patrick Henry. Glen Allen hosts No. 17 Thomas Dale Friday.
25. WOODBERRY FOREST (2-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked. Last week: Defeated then-No. 21 Trinity Christian Academy, 34-28.
The Tigers rallied from a 28-17 halftime deficit as Keondre Hudgens rushed for 174 yards. Woodberry hosts St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.) Saturday.