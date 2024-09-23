Top 25 Virginia high school football rankings (9/23/2024)
Three weeks into the 2024 Virginia high school football season, the top teams in the state continue to win, which has resulted in little movement in Virginia Top 25 High School Football Rankings.
1. MAURY (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated then-No 12 Dinwiddie, 47-7.
Indiana University commit LeBron Bond had 202 all-purpose yards including an 83-yard game-opening kickoff return score as the Commodores remained undefeated. Maury hosts Lake Taylor Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Heritage-Newport News, 45-0.
The Phantoms scored 35 points in the opening quarter en route to their 38th consecutive victory. Phoebus hosts Bethel Friday.
3. HAYFIELD (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Chantilly, 70-0.
The Hawks continued their impressive start with a single-game record for points and largest margin of victory as Virginia Tech commit Jeff Overton scored four touchdowns. Hayfield plays at South County Friday.
4. KING’S FORK (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 64-14
Junior quarterback D’andre Artis-Boone threw for two scores and ran for another as the Bulldogs scored the final 43 points. King’s Fork plays at Nansemond River Friday.
5. OSCAR SMITH (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Nansemond River, 35-0.
Lonnie Andrews ran for a touchdown and threw two scores to Silas Stanton as the Tigers blew open a scoreless first half contest with 28 third quarter points. Oscar Smith hosts Grassfield Friday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Amherst County, 42-20.
The Bulldogs pulled away from Amherst in the second half to extend their winning streak to 17. Liberty Christian hosts Heritage-Lynchburg Friday.
7. JAMES MADISON (4-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated George C. Marshall, 37-7.
The Warhawks got 181 total yards and four total touchdowns (two rushing and two passing) from senior quarterback Cael Yates. Madison hosts Chantilly Friday.
8. MATOACA (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Massaponax, 47-19.
The Warriors enjoyed a season-best in points as Dillon Newton-Short finished with 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Matoaca hosts Colonial Heights Friday.
9. GREEN RUN (4-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Frank W. Cox, 34-0.
K’Saan Farrar threw three first-half touchdown passes as the Stallions remained undefeated. Green Run hosts Kempsville Friday.
10. BATTLEFIELD (4-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Woodbridge, 42-7.
The Bobcats won for the 37th straight time in regular season play as Calum O’Shea ran for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Battlefield hosts Freedom Friday.
11. HUGENOT (3-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Richmond City School of the Arts, 67-0.
The Falcons remained undefeated as John Washington and Randal Robinson each scored a pair of touchdowns. Huguenot plays at Powhatan Friday.
12. INDIAN RIVER (3-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 56-3.
The Braves were idle after outsourcing their last two opponents, 112-6. Indian River plays at Deep Creek Friday.
13. WARWICK (4-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Menchville, 52-14.
The Raiders put up 50 points-plus for the second straight week. Warwick plays at Gloucester Friday.
14. DINWIDDIE (2-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Maury, 47-7.
The Generals suffered their worst loss since 2007 as USC commit Harry Dalton’s second quarter touchdown throw to Mickiel Johnson were their only points. Dinwiddie plays at Hopewell Friday.
15. VARINA (2-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 34-11.
Kaleb Wyche threw for 212 yards and three touchdowns and returned an interception 30 yards for another score two passes as the Blue Devils picked up a second straight win. Varina plays at Henrico Friday.
16. JOHN CHAMPE (4-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Potomac Falls, 51-6.
Senior Brandon Pena and junior Dominic Plush combined for 314 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights remained undefeated. John Champe hosts Heritage Friday.
17. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (2-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Bayside, 35-0.
After scoring the most points in a game since 2022 against Landstown the prior week, the Sun Devils held Bayside to minus-10 yards rushing. Salem plays at First Colonial Friday.
18. GLEN ALLEN (4-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Thomas Dale, 28-3.
Senior running back Dallas Chavis rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns as the Jaguars hit 4-0 for the first time in program history. Glen Allen next plays at Freeman Oct. 4.
19. THOMAS DALE (2-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Glen Allen, 28-3.
Jonathan Gates’ first half field goal was the lone points for the Knights. Thomas Dale plays at Prince George’s Friday.
20. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (2-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Douglas Freeman, 50-14.
The Springers rebounded from back-to-back blowout losses as Nelson Layne accounted for four touchdowns. Highland Springs plays at Riverbend Friday.
21. LAFAYETTE (3-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Did not play.
The Rams were off after posting back-to-back shutout victories. Lafayette hosts Smithfield Friday.
22. GRANBY (3-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Norview, 42-0.
The Comets posted their third consecutive shutout to start the season. Granby plays at Booker T. Washington Friday.
23. LLOYD C. BIRD (3-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 79-0.
Sirpaul Cheeks rushed for 136 yards and three touchdowns as the Skyhawks scored 61 points in the opening half. Bird hosts Richmond City School of the Arts Thursday.
24. WOODBERRY FOREST (3-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated St. Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 31-7.
Senior quarterback Mark Wamhoff threw for two scores and ran for another as the Tigers handed St. Mary’s Ryken (No. 13 in SBLive/SI Maryland rankings) its first loss. Woodberry hosts Georgetown Prep (Md.) Friday.
25. NORTH STAFFORD (2-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Briar Woods, 26-14.
The Wolverines got 245 yards and four touchdowns from senior Micah Brown in its road victory against Briar Woods. North Stafford plays at Brooke Point Friday.