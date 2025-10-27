Virginia High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
VHSL High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Essex (8-0)
2. Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] (9-0)
3. Chilhowie (8-1)
4. Sussex Central (7-1)
5. Craig County (9-0)
6. Rappahannock (6-2)
7. Northampton (7-1)
8. Giles (6-2)
9. Northwood (7-2)
10. Chincoteague (4-4)
11. Holston (6-2)
12. Rye Cove (5-3)
13. Altavista Combined School (4-3)
14. Wythe (5-3)
15. Honaker (4-4)
16. Grayson County (4-4)
17. Northumberland (5-3)
18. Riverheads (4-4)
19. Narrows (3-5)
20. Buffalo Gap (4-5)
21. Twin Springs (5-3)
22. Luray (4-4)
23. Bath County (4-3)
24. West Point (3-4)
25. Rural Retreat (3-5)
VHSL High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Glenvar (9-0)
2. Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] (8-0)
3. Strasburg (7-1)
4. Lunenburg Central (8-0)
5. Armstrong (8-0)
6. Poquoson (7-1)
7. Floyd County (7-1)
8. Ridgeview (7-1)
9. Buckingham (7-1)
10. Gate City (6-2)
11. Virginia (6-2)
12. Lebanon (6-2)
13. Gretna (5-1)
14. Stuarts Draft (6-2)
15. Southampton (7-2)
16. King William (6-3)
17. Central (5-3)
18. Nottoway (7-2)
19. Thomas Jefferson (5-3)
20. Richlands (5-3)
21. Graham (5-3)
22. Appomattox County (5-3)
23. Greensville County (4-4)
24. Radford (4-4)
25. Fort Defiance (4-4)
VHSL High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Turner Ashby (7-1)
2. Wilson Memorial (7-1)
3. Liberty Christian (6-1)
4. Heritage (7-1)
5. Kettle Run (7-1)
6. Magna Vista (8-0)
7. Broadway (7-1)
8. Alleghany (7-1)
9. Lord Botetourt (6-2)
10. Petersburg (6-2)
11. Byrd (6-2)
12. Tabb (6-2)
13. Carroll County (6-2)
14. Lake Taylor (7-2)
15. Skyline (5-3)
16. Culpeper County (6-2)
17. Spotswood (6-3)
18. New Kent (5-3)
19. Fluvanna County (5-3)
20. Northside (5-3)
21. Bassett (5-4)
22. Western Albemarle (6-2)
23. East Rockingham (6-3)
24. Abingdon (4-4)
25. James Monroe (5-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Dinwiddie (9-0)
2. George Washington (7-1)
3. Louisa County (8-0)
4. Jefferson Forest (7-1)
5. Huguenot (7-1)
6. Varina (6-2)
7. Handley (7-1)
8. Courtland (7-1)
9. Hampton (7-1)
10. Loudoun Valley (7-1)
11. Hanover (7-1)
12. Loudoun County (7-1)
13. Lafayette (8-1)
14. Woodgrove (6-2)
15. Caroline (7-1)
16. Warhill (6-2)
17. Spotsylvania (5-3)
18. Wood (6-2)
19. Smithfield (5-3)
20. Sherando (4-4)
21. Heritage (5-3)
22. Phoebus (4-3)
23. Churchland (5-3)
24. Glass (3-5)
25. Liberty (4-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Green Run (9-0)
2. Riverbend (8-0)
3. Maury (7-1)
4. Stone Bridge (6-1)
5. Fleming (6-2)
6. Highland Springs (6-2)
7. Henry (7-1)
8. Indian River (7-1)
9. King’s Fork (7-1)
10. Midlothian (7-2)
11. John Champe (5-3)
12. Cox (6-2)
13. Briar Woods (6-2)
14. Kempsville (6-2)
15. Hermitage (6-2)
16. Warwick (6-3)
17. Nansemond River (6-2)
18. Glen Allen (5-4)
19. Bayside (5-3)
20. Meadowbrook (5-3)
21. Salem (5-4)
22. Potomac Falls (4-4)
23. Freeman (5-3)
24. Kellam (5-3)
25. James River (5-3)
VHSL High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Colonial Forge (8-1)
2. Manchester (8-0)
3. Battlefield (7-1)
4. Dale (7-1)
5. Centreville (6-1)
6. Oscar Smith (7-1)
7. Lake Braddock (7-1)
8. North Stafford (6-2)
9. Gar-Field (6-2)
10. Woodbridge (7-1)
11. Westfield (5-3)
12. Patriot (6-2)
13. West Springfield (6-2)
14. Langley (6-2)
15. South County (5-3)
16. South Lakes (5-3)
17. Madison (4-4)
18. Independence (5-3)
19. Bird (5-4)
20. Charles J. Colgan (7-2)
21. Brooke Point (4-4)
22. Alexandria City (6-3)
23. Forest Park (4-4)
24. Fairfax (4-4)
25. West Potomac (4-4)
