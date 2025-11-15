High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

See every final score from this week of Virginia high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Patriot vs Madison Warhawks - Aug 20, 2025
Patriot vs Madison Warhawks - Aug 20, 2025

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (VHSL) - November 14, 2025

Altavista Combined School 71, Cumberland 6

Armstrong/Kennedy 49, Nottoway 8

Battlefield 27, Forest Park 16

Bethel 28, Nansemond River 18

Bird 35, Western Branch 7

Brentsville District 48, James Monroe 12

Buffalo Gap 21, Luray 6

Byrd 38, Bassett 10

Carroll County 27, Northside 21

Central 31, Fort Defiance 7

Centreville 42, Marshall 31

Chilhowie 23, Twin Springs 6

Colonial Forge 35, Gar-Field 0

Cox 42, Kellam 7

Craig County 27, Bath County 0

Culpeper County 49, Goochland 0

Dinwiddie 49, Hanover 14

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 50, Rural Retreat 20

Essex 1, Charles City 0

Fairfax 18, Alexandria City 13

Fleming 46, Freeman 6

Floyd County 26, James River 21

George Washington 44, Blacksburg 7

Giles 39, Auburn 20

Glenvar 50, Nelson County 0

Graham 31, Gate City 14

Grayson County 42, McCluer 7

Green Run 36, Deep Creek 14

Gretna 57, Dan River 14

Hampton 59, Manor 0

Heritage 49, Western Albemarle 10

Hermitage 26, Midlothian 14

Highland Springs 28, Glen Allen 9

Honaker 56, Northwood 19

Hopewell 27, New Kent 14

Huguenot 52, Spotsylvania 10

Indian River 47, Kempsville 14

Jefferson Forest 33, Glass 7

John Champe 28, Briar Woods 17

Kettle Run 63, Warren County 9

King's Fork 38, Granby 6

Lafayette 40, Denbigh 0

Lake Braddock 34, Mount Vernon 13

Lake Taylor 49, Colonial Heights 6

Lebanon 38, Virginia 34

Liberty Christian 14, Broadway 12

Lord Botetourt 42, Cave Spring 7

Louisa County 28, Caroline 7

Madison 42, Langley 32

Magna Vista 56, Abingdon 10

Manchester 38, Landstown 28

Maury 64, Woodside 6

Norcom 20, Tabb 7

North Stafford 52, Independence 14

Northampton 43, Colonial Beach 8

Northumberland 7, Middlesex 3

Patrick Henry 38, Franklin County 7

Petersburg 40, York 7

Poquoson 44, Greensville County 6

Potomac Falls 37, Lightridge 22

Radford 44, Appomattox County 7

Rappahannock 1, West Point 0

Ridgeview 42, Richlands 14

Riverheads 42, Brunswick 6

Rye Cove 61, Holston 14

Salem 28, Bayside 19

Sherando 56, James Wood 35

Skyline 22, Meridian 8

Smithfield 30, Warhill 22

South County 45, Falls Church 0

South Lakes 24, Yorktown 17

Southampton 44, Lunenburg Central 30

Stuarts Draft 56, Madison County 18

Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0

Thomas Jefferson 42, King William 8

Turner Ashby 42, Alleghany 16

Varina 47, Courtland 6

Warwick 43, Norview 0

West Springfield 48, West Potomac 13

Westfield 56, Washington-Liberty 28

Wilson Memorial 41, Fluvanna County 29

Woodbridge 41, Patriot 21

Woodgrove 56, Tuscarora 10

Wythe 48, Narrows 19

