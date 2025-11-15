Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Altavista Combined School 71, Cumberland 6
Armstrong/Kennedy 49, Nottoway 8
Battlefield 27, Forest Park 16
Bethel 28, Nansemond River 18
Bird 35, Western Branch 7
Brentsville District 48, James Monroe 12
Buffalo Gap 21, Luray 6
Byrd 38, Bassett 10
Carroll County 27, Northside 21
Central 31, Fort Defiance 7
Centreville 42, Marshall 31
Chilhowie 23, Twin Springs 6
Colonial Forge 35, Gar-Field 0
Cox 42, Kellam 7
Craig County 27, Bath County 0
Culpeper County 49, Goochland 0
Dinwiddie 49, Hanover 14
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 50, Rural Retreat 20
Essex 1, Charles City 0
Fairfax 18, Alexandria City 13
Fleming 46, Freeman 6
Floyd County 26, James River 21
George Washington 44, Blacksburg 7
Giles 39, Auburn 20
Glenvar 50, Nelson County 0
Graham 31, Gate City 14
Grayson County 42, McCluer 7
Green Run 36, Deep Creek 14
Gretna 57, Dan River 14
Hampton 59, Manor 0
Heritage 49, Western Albemarle 10
Hermitage 26, Midlothian 14
Highland Springs 28, Glen Allen 9
Honaker 56, Northwood 19
Hopewell 27, New Kent 14
Huguenot 52, Spotsylvania 10
Indian River 47, Kempsville 14
Jefferson Forest 33, Glass 7
John Champe 28, Briar Woods 17
Kettle Run 63, Warren County 9
King's Fork 38, Granby 6
Lafayette 40, Denbigh 0
Lake Braddock 34, Mount Vernon 13
Lake Taylor 49, Colonial Heights 6
Lebanon 38, Virginia 34
Liberty Christian 14, Broadway 12
Lord Botetourt 42, Cave Spring 7
Louisa County 28, Caroline 7
Madison 42, Langley 32
Magna Vista 56, Abingdon 10
Manchester 38, Landstown 28
Maury 64, Woodside 6
Norcom 20, Tabb 7
North Stafford 52, Independence 14
Northampton 43, Colonial Beach 8
Northumberland 7, Middlesex 3
Patrick Henry 38, Franklin County 7
Petersburg 40, York 7
Poquoson 44, Greensville County 6
Potomac Falls 37, Lightridge 22
Radford 44, Appomattox County 7
Rappahannock 1, West Point 0
Ridgeview 42, Richlands 14
Riverheads 42, Brunswick 6
Rye Cove 61, Holston 14
Salem 28, Bayside 19
Sherando 56, James Wood 35
Skyline 22, Meridian 8
Smithfield 30, Warhill 22
South County 45, Falls Church 0
South Lakes 24, Yorktown 17
Southampton 44, Lunenburg Central 30
Stuarts Draft 56, Madison County 18
Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0
Thomas Jefferson 42, King William 8
Turner Ashby 42, Alleghany 16
Varina 47, Courtland 6
Warwick 43, Norview 0
West Springfield 48, West Potomac 13
Westfield 56, Washington-Liberty 28
Wilson Memorial 41, Fluvanna County 29
Woodbridge 41, Patriot 21
Woodgrove 56, Tuscarora 10
Wythe 48, Narrows 19
