Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 14, 2025

There are 88 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, November 14, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as Courtland travels to take on No. 3 Varina, and No. 7 Louisa County hosts Caroline.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14

With 17 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football playoffs commence.

VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 17 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Brunswick vs Riverheads, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Franklin County vs Patrick Henry at 7:00 PM. The final game, Twin Springs vs Chilhowie, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 13 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Nelson County vs Glenvar, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Greensville County vs Poquoson at 7:00 PM. The final game, Richlands vs Ridgeview, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 18 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Churchland vs Lafayette, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Liberty Christian vs Broadway at 7:00 PM. The final game, York vs Petersburg, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 14 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Franklin County vs Patrick Henry, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Courtland vs Varina at 7:00 PM. The final game, Caroline vs Louisa County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 17 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Western Branch vs Bird, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Woodside vs Maury at 7:00 PM. The final game, Caroline vs Louisa County, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14

There are 15 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, November 14, 2025. The first game, Marshall vs Centreville, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Glen Allen vs Highland Springs at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.

