Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (VHSL) - November 21, 2025
Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025
Armstrong/Kennedy 20, Thomas Jefferson 13
Buffalo Gap 52, Altavista Combined School 29
Dale 27, Manchester 21
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 46, Honaker 16
Essex 40, Northumberland 14
George Washington 41, Sherando 21
Glenvar 27, Radford 3
Grayson County 34, Craig County 13
Green Run 28, Salem 7
Gretna 56, Floyd County 55
Heritage 14, Loudoun County 13
Heritage 35, Turner Ashby 14
Hermitage 28, Patrick Henry 25
Highland Springs 37, Fleming 7
Indian River 42, Cox 3
Kettle Run 35, Brentsville District 12
King's Fork 45, Bethel 28
Lafayette 35, Smithfield 6
Lake Braddock 33, South County 24
Lake Taylor 42, Norcom 13
Liberty Christian 22, Wilson Memorial 3
Lord Botetourt 35, Byrd 21
Loudoun Valley 31, Woodgrove 21
Madison 35, Centreville 34
Magna Vista 64, Carroll County 28
Maury 42, Warwick 10
North Stafford 21, Battlefield 6
Oscar Smith 50, Bird 0
Petersburg 20, Hopewell 7
Poquoson 42, Southampton 6
Rappahannock 55, Northampton 18
Riverbend 56, Potomac Falls 0
Riverheads 29, Sussex Central 12
Skyline 14, Culpeper County 13
Stone Bridge 41, John Champe 0
Strasburg 35, Central 6
Stuarts Draft 20, Buckingham 13
Varina 14, Dinwiddie 0
West Springfield 28, Fairfax 7
Westfield 31, South Lakes 21
Woodbridge 35, Colonial Forge 34
Wythe 27, Giles 8
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.