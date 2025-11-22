High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 21, 2025

See every final score from this week of Virginia high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Riverheads vs Chilhowie
Riverheads vs Chilhowie / Mike Tripp/The News Leader

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Armstrong/Kennedy 20, Thomas Jefferson 13

Buffalo Gap 52, Altavista Combined School 29

Dale 27, Manchester 21

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 46, Honaker 16

Essex 40, Northumberland 14

George Washington 41, Sherando 21

Glenvar 27, Radford 3

Grayson County 34, Craig County 13

Green Run 28, Salem 7

Gretna 56, Floyd County 55

Heritage 14, Loudoun County 13

Heritage 35, Turner Ashby 14

Hermitage 28, Patrick Henry 25

Highland Springs 37, Fleming 7

Indian River 42, Cox 3

Kettle Run 35, Brentsville District 12

King's Fork 45, Bethel 28

Lafayette 35, Smithfield 6

Lake Braddock 33, South County 24

Lake Taylor 42, Norcom 13

Liberty Christian 22, Wilson Memorial 3

Lord Botetourt 35, Byrd 21

Loudoun Valley 31, Woodgrove 21

Madison 35, Centreville 34

Magna Vista 64, Carroll County 28

Maury 42, Warwick 10

North Stafford 21, Battlefield 6

Oscar Smith 50, Bird 0

Petersburg 20, Hopewell 7

Poquoson 42, Southampton 6

Rappahannock 55, Northampton 18

Riverbend 56, Potomac Falls 0

Riverheads 29, Sussex Central 12

Skyline 14, Culpeper County 13

Stone Bridge 41, John Champe 0

Strasburg 35, Central 6

Stuarts Draft 20, Buckingham 13

Varina 14, Dinwiddie 0

West Springfield 28, Fairfax 7

Westfield 31, South Lakes 21

Woodbridge 35, Colonial Forge 34

Wythe 27, Giles 8

