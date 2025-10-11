Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025
Albemarle 33, Orange County 31
Alleghany 27, Buffalo Gap 11
Altavista Combined School 65, Chatham 6
Amelia County 28, Randolph-Henry 21
Armstrong 59, Greensville County 6
Benedictine 36, Collegiate 0
Blacksburg 43, Hidden Valley 0
Brunswick Academy 53, Chincoteague 8
Byrd 14, Northside 7
Caroline 6, Eastern View 0
Centreville 53, Chantilly 7
Central 48, Clarke County 0
Charles J. Colgan 54, Freedom 8
Colonial Beach 20, Lancaster 16
Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 15
Courtland 21, Spotsylvania 19
Craig County 44, Eastern Montgomery 6
Culpeper County 43, Chancellor 28
Dale 14, Matoaca 6
Dan River 42, Campbell 16
Dinwiddie 38, Petersburg 6
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 24, Rye Cove 12
Edison 22, Annandale 14
Essex 68, Westmoreland 14
Falls Church 57, Lewis 14
Fleming 33, Staunton River 14
Floyd County 25, Martinsville 14
Fluvanna County 30, Monticello 23
Fort Chiswell 49, Galax 19
Gar-Field 40, Potomac 0
Gate City 41, Battle 2
George Washington 35, Bassett 0
Glen Allen 46, Godwin 7
Glenvar 42, James River 0
Graham 56, Pulaski County 10
Granby 15, Washington 13
Great Bridge 62, Grassfield 20
Greenbrier Christian Academy 51, Fishburne Military 0
Green Run 34, Landstown 7
Gretna 42, Nelson County 7
Heritage 32, Brookville 0
Hickory 56, Lakeland 0
Highland Springs 77, Henrico 0
Holston 30, Patrick Henry 20
Hopewell 33, Colonial Heights 6
Huguenot 75, Monacan 0
Hurley 14, Burton 8
Indian River 31, Nansemond River 25
James Monroe 28, King George 3
Jefferson Forest 41, Amherst County 13
John Marshall 30, Charles City 0
Kempsville 31, Ocean Lakes 12
Kenston Forest 41, Fuqua 7
King William 62, Halifax County 26
King's Fork 28, Western Branch 14
Lafayette 55, Jamestown 0
Lake Braddock 56, Woodson 7
Lake Taylor 58, Manor 24
Langley 56, Wakefield 7
Liberty 29, Brentsville District 20
Liberty Christian 42, Glass 3
Lord Botetourt 26, Franklin County 14
Loudoun County 31, Loudoun Valley 7
Louisa County 55, Goochland 14
Lunenburg Central 56, Cumberland 6
Luray 52, Madison County 49
Magna Vista 68, Mecklenburg County 20
Manchester 49, Bird 14
Maury 58, Norview 0
Meadow Bridge 38, Bland County 14
Meadowbrook 32, Prince George 22
Mount Vernon 34, Justice 6
Nandua 31, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Narrows 28, McCluer 7
Norfolk Academy 6, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 0
Norfolk Christian 35, Central Virginia Disciples 14
Norcom 11, Churchland 10
North Raleigh Christian Academy 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 20
North Stafford 30, Massaponax 0
Northwood 34, Auburn 24
Nottoway 68, Prince Edward County 0
Osbourn 49, Unity Reed 0
Oscar Smith 48, Deep Creek 10
Pendleton County 33, Bath County 12
Poquoson 54, Gloucester 6
Radford 16, Patrick County 7
Richlands 42, Central - Wise 7
Riverbend 40, Mountain View 14
Salem 14, Kellam 0
Salem 31, Cave Spring 28
Skyline 38, Fauquier 7
Smithfield 41, Grafton 14
Southampton Academy 44, Rappahannock County 0
South County 24, Robinson 17
South Lakes 24, Oakton 21
St. Mary's Ryken 48, St. Paul VI 14
Stone Bridge 57, Lightridge 0
Strasburg 35, Page County 0
Stuarts Draft 28, Staunton 7
Surry County 25, Franklin 14
Sussex Central 42, Windsor 14
Tabb 17, York 14
Tallwood 48, Princess Anne 20
Tazewell 35, Grundy 20
Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21
Tuscarora 55, Dominion 14
Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 8
Warren County 50, Manassas Park 0
Warhill 61, Bruton 6
Warwick 21, Woodside 0
Washington 36, Arcadia 16
Washington-Liberty 31, Marshall 14
West Point 26, Middlesex 6
West Potomac 21, Alexandria City 20
West Springfield 31, Yorktown 7
Westfield 17, Madison 16
Wilson Memorial 52, Rockbridge County 0
Wood 54, Millbrook 35
Woodberry Forest 20, St. Christopher's 14
Woodbridge 17, Forest Park 3
Woodgrove 28, Heritage 12
Wythe 28, Grayson County 26
