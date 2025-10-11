High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 10, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Albemarle 33, Orange County 31

Alleghany 27, Buffalo Gap 11

Altavista Combined School 65, Chatham 6

Amelia County 28, Randolph-Henry 21

Armstrong 59, Greensville County 6

Benedictine 36, Collegiate 0

Blacksburg 43, Hidden Valley 0

Brunswick Academy 53, Chincoteague 8

Byrd 14, Northside 7

Caroline 6, Eastern View 0

Centreville 53, Chantilly 7

Central 48, Clarke County 0

Charles J. Colgan 54, Freedom 8

Colonial Beach 20, Lancaster 16

Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 15

Courtland 21, Spotsylvania 19

Craig County 44, Eastern Montgomery 6

Culpeper County 43, Chancellor 28

Dale 14, Matoaca 6

Dan River 42, Campbell 16

Dinwiddie 38, Petersburg 6

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 24, Rye Cove 12

Edison 22, Annandale 14

Essex 68, Westmoreland 14

Falls Church 57, Lewis 14

Fleming 33, Staunton River 14

Floyd County 25, Martinsville 14

Fluvanna County 30, Monticello 23

Fort Chiswell 49, Galax 19

Gar-Field 40, Potomac 0

Gate City 41, Battle 2

George Washington 35, Bassett 0

Glen Allen 46, Godwin 7

Glenvar 42, James River 0

Graham 56, Pulaski County 10

Granby 15, Washington 13

Great Bridge 62, Grassfield 20

Greenbrier Christian Academy 51, Fishburne Military 0

Green Run 34, Landstown 7

Gretna 42, Nelson County 7

Heritage 32, Brookville 0

Hickory 56, Lakeland 0

Highland Springs 77, Henrico 0

Holston 30, Patrick Henry 20

Hopewell 33, Colonial Heights 6

Huguenot 75, Monacan 0

Hurley 14, Burton 8

Indian River 31, Nansemond River 25

James Monroe 28, King George 3

Jefferson Forest 41, Amherst County 13

John Marshall 30, Charles City 0

Kempsville 31, Ocean Lakes 12

Kenston Forest 41, Fuqua 7

King William 62, Halifax County 26

King's Fork 28, Western Branch 14

Lafayette 55, Jamestown 0

Lake Braddock 56, Woodson 7

Lake Taylor 58, Manor 24

Langley 56, Wakefield 7

Liberty 29, Brentsville District 20

Liberty Christian 42, Glass 3

Lord Botetourt 26, Franklin County 14

Loudoun County 31, Loudoun Valley 7

Louisa County 55, Goochland 14

Lunenburg Central 56, Cumberland 6

Luray 52, Madison County 49

Magna Vista 68, Mecklenburg County 20

Manchester 49, Bird 14

Maury 58, Norview 0

Meadow Bridge 38, Bland County 14

Meadowbrook 32, Prince George 22

Mount Vernon 34, Justice 6

Nandua 31, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Narrows 28, McCluer 7

Norfolk Academy 6, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 0

Norfolk Christian 35, Central Virginia Disciples 14

Norcom 11, Churchland 10

North Raleigh Christian Academy 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 20

North Stafford 30, Massaponax 0

Northwood 34, Auburn 24

Nottoway 68, Prince Edward County 0

Osbourn 49, Unity Reed 0

Oscar Smith 48, Deep Creek 10

Pendleton County 33, Bath County 12

Poquoson 54, Gloucester 6

Radford 16, Patrick County 7

Richlands 42, Central - Wise 7

Riverbend 40, Mountain View 14

Salem 14, Kellam 0

Salem 31, Cave Spring 28

Skyline 38, Fauquier 7

Smithfield 41, Grafton 14

Southampton Academy 44, Rappahannock County 0

South County 24, Robinson 17

South Lakes 24, Oakton 21

St. Mary's Ryken 48, St. Paul VI 14

Stone Bridge 57, Lightridge 0

Strasburg 35, Page County 0

Stuarts Draft 28, Staunton 7

Surry County 25, Franklin 14

Sussex Central 42, Windsor 14

Tabb 17, York 14

Tallwood 48, Princess Anne 20

Tazewell 35, Grundy 20

Turner Ashby 27, Broadway 21

Tuscarora 55, Dominion 14

Twin Springs 42, Castlewood 8

Warren County 50, Manassas Park 0

Warhill 61, Bruton 6

Warwick 21, Woodside 0

Washington 36, Arcadia 16

Washington-Liberty 31, Marshall 14

West Point 26, Middlesex 6

West Potomac 21, Alexandria City 20

West Springfield 31, Yorktown 7

Westfield 17, Madison 16

Wilson Memorial 52, Rockbridge County 0

Wood 54, Millbrook 35

Woodberry Forest 20, St. Christopher's 14

Woodbridge 17, Forest Park 3

Woodgrove 28, Heritage 12

Wythe 28, Grayson County 26

