Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

See every final score from this week of Virginia high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Riverheads' runs the ball during the VHSL Class 1 championship game.
/ Mike Tripp/The News Leader

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (VHSL) - October 17, 2025

Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025

Abingdon 33, Central - Wise 0

Alexandria City 7, Fairfax 14

Appomattox County 13, Altavista Combined School 0

Armstrong 38, Atlee 0

Bath County 37, Eastern Montgomery 17

Battlefield 21, Gainesville 7

Bird 42, Clover Hill 0

Bishop Sullivan Catholic 20, Christchurch School 13

Blacksburg 48, Pulaski County 22

Broadway 46, Monroe 0

Brunswick Academy 42, Greenbrier Christian Academy 14

Buffalo Gap 32, Staunton 0

Bullis 27, Episcopal 26

Burton 52, Bland-Rocky Gap 20

Carroll County 52, Floyd County 49

Centreville 35, Madison 32

Charlottesville 34, Monticello 28

Chatham 36, Campbell 0

Christiansburg 49, Hidden Valley 0

Clarke County 34, Page County 8

Collegiate 28, Fork Union Military Academy 20

Colonel Richardson 50, Nandua 6

Courtland 32, Eastern View 15

Cox 45, Tallwood 0

Craig County 33, McCluer 6

Culpeper County 41, King George 0

Cumberland 47, Prince Edward County 0

Dinwiddie 24, Dale 14

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 49, Twin Springs 23

Fairfax 14, Alexandria City 7

Falls Church 35, Edison 14

Fleming 55, Byrd 7

Fluvanna County 42, Orange County 8

Freeman 21, Deep Run 14

Gar-Field 19, Forest Park 14

Gate City 42, Lee 0

George Washington 42, Halifax County 0

Giles 37, Fort Chiswell 0

Glenvar 35, Radford 0

Grafton 48, Jamestown 35

Grayson County 1, Galax 0

Green Run 38, Bayside 14

Grundy 58, Hurley 34

Hayfield 24, Annandale 0

Henry 35, Cave Spring 0

Heritage 49, Amherst County 14

Heritage 49, Dominion 10

Hermitage 38, Glen Allen 20

Holston 14, Northwood 6

Honaker 31, Narrows 28

Hopewell 15, Prince George 7

Huguenot 42, Powhatan 3

Independence 62, Unity Reed 12

Indian River 28, Deep Creek 21

James Monroe 27, Chancellor 24

Jefferson 35, Loudoun County 34

Jefferson Forest 56, Glass 0

John Champe 20, Potomac Falls 12

John Paul II Catholic 34, Life Christian Academy 0

Kellam 48, Princess Anne 13

Kempsville 72, First Colonial 0

Kenston Forest 47, Rappahannock County 8

Kettle Run 14, Sherando 7

King William 66, Mecklenburg County 42

King's Fork 73, Lakeland 0

Lafayette 57, Gloucester 7

Lake Braddock 40, West Potomac 14

Lake Taylor 43, Churchland 35

Lewis 2, Justice 0

Liberty 28, Wood 27

Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 0

Lord Botetourt 28, Staunton River 21

Loudoun Valley 50, Broad Run 6

Louisa County 65, Albemarle 14

Lunenburg Central 21, Buckingham 14

Magna Vista 42, Bassett 17

Maret 51, West Point 8

Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 7

Maury 66, Norcom 0

McLean 22, Marshall 20

Mechanicsville 35, Henrico 0

Middlesex 38, Charles City 12

Midlothian 28, Cosby 0

Nansemond River 27, Hickory 20

Norfolk Academy 49, Granby 7

North Stafford 42, Mountain View 9

Northampton 2, John Marshall 0

Northside 24, Franklin County 23

Northumberland 48, Lancaster 8

Norview 51, Washington 14

Oscar Smith 68, Grassfield 7

Patriot 35, Osbourn 26

Petersburg 36, Meadowbrook 0

Phelps 36, Twin Valley 8

Potomac School 24, Flint Hill 0

Ridgeview 55, Battle 6

Riverbend 41, Colonial Forge 27

Riverheads 41, Rockbridge County 6

Roanoke Catholic 22, Hargrave Military Academy 19

Robinson 47, Mount Vernon 7

Salem 26, Ocean Lakes 17

Skyline 44, Millbrook 27

South County 49, Woodson 13

South Lakes 33, Chantilly 28

Southampton 22, Greensville County 6

Southampton Academy 48, Chincoteague 16

Spotswood 37, Harrisonburg 14

St. Anne's-Belfield 56, Covenant 0

St. Christopher's 13, Trinity Episcopal 7

Stafford 67, Massaponax 16

Stone Bridge 76, Riverside 0

Strasburg 42, Luray 6

Thomas Walker 46, Castlewood 8

Tunstall 26, Martinsville 23

Turner Ashby 56, East Rockingham 14

Tuscarora 33, Rock Ridge 13

Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 35, Lebanon 14

Varina 35, Hanover 3

Warhill 35, Poquoson 28

Warren County 14, Fauquier 7

Warwick 56, Denbigh 8

Washington-Liberty 21, Herndon 12

Western Branch 35, Great Bridge 28

Westfield 29, Oakton 25

Westmoreland 35, Colonial Beach 24

Windsor 47, Surry County 26

Wythe 61, Auburn 27

Yorktown 45, Wakefield 6

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

