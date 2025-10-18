Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 17, 2025
Abingdon 33, Central - Wise 0
Alexandria City 7, Fairfax 14
Appomattox County 13, Altavista Combined School 0
Armstrong 38, Atlee 0
Bath County 37, Eastern Montgomery 17
Battlefield 21, Gainesville 7
Bird 42, Clover Hill 0
Bishop Sullivan Catholic 20, Christchurch School 13
Blacksburg 48, Pulaski County 22
Broadway 46, Monroe 0
Brunswick Academy 42, Greenbrier Christian Academy 14
Buffalo Gap 32, Staunton 0
Bullis 27, Episcopal 26
Burton 52, Bland-Rocky Gap 20
Carroll County 52, Floyd County 49
Centreville 35, Madison 32
Charlottesville 34, Monticello 28
Chatham 36, Campbell 0
Christiansburg 49, Hidden Valley 0
Clarke County 34, Page County 8
Collegiate 28, Fork Union Military Academy 20
Colonel Richardson 50, Nandua 6
Courtland 32, Eastern View 15
Cox 45, Tallwood 0
Craig County 33, McCluer 6
Culpeper County 41, King George 0
Cumberland 47, Prince Edward County 0
Dinwiddie 24, Dale 14
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 49, Twin Springs 23
Fairfax 14, Alexandria City 7
Falls Church 35, Edison 14
Fleming 55, Byrd 7
Fluvanna County 42, Orange County 8
Freeman 21, Deep Run 14
Gar-Field 19, Forest Park 14
Gate City 42, Lee 0
George Washington 42, Halifax County 0
Giles 37, Fort Chiswell 0
Glenvar 35, Radford 0
Grafton 48, Jamestown 35
Grayson County 1, Galax 0
Green Run 38, Bayside 14
Grundy 58, Hurley 34
Hayfield 24, Annandale 0
Henry 35, Cave Spring 0
Heritage 49, Amherst County 14
Heritage 49, Dominion 10
Hermitage 38, Glen Allen 20
Holston 14, Northwood 6
Honaker 31, Narrows 28
Hopewell 15, Prince George 7
Huguenot 42, Powhatan 3
Independence 62, Unity Reed 12
Indian River 28, Deep Creek 21
James Monroe 27, Chancellor 24
Jefferson 35, Loudoun County 34
Jefferson Forest 56, Glass 0
John Champe 20, Potomac Falls 12
John Paul II Catholic 34, Life Christian Academy 0
Kellam 48, Princess Anne 13
Kempsville 72, First Colonial 0
Kenston Forest 47, Rappahannock County 8
Kettle Run 14, Sherando 7
King William 66, Mecklenburg County 42
King's Fork 73, Lakeland 0
Lafayette 57, Gloucester 7
Lake Braddock 40, West Potomac 14
Lake Taylor 43, Churchland 35
Lewis 2, Justice 0
Liberty 28, Wood 27
Liberty Christian 65, Rustburg 0
Lord Botetourt 28, Staunton River 21
Loudoun Valley 50, Broad Run 6
Louisa County 65, Albemarle 14
Lunenburg Central 21, Buckingham 14
Magna Vista 42, Bassett 17
Maret 51, West Point 8
Matoaca 34, Colonial Heights 7
Maury 66, Norcom 0
McLean 22, Marshall 20
Mechanicsville 35, Henrico 0
Middlesex 38, Charles City 12
Midlothian 28, Cosby 0
Nansemond River 27, Hickory 20
Norfolk Academy 49, Granby 7
North Stafford 42, Mountain View 9
Northampton 2, John Marshall 0
Northside 24, Franklin County 23
Northumberland 48, Lancaster 8
Norview 51, Washington 14
Oscar Smith 68, Grassfield 7
Patriot 35, Osbourn 26
Petersburg 36, Meadowbrook 0
Phelps 36, Twin Valley 8
Potomac School 24, Flint Hill 0
Ridgeview 55, Battle 6
Riverbend 41, Colonial Forge 27
Riverheads 41, Rockbridge County 6
Roanoke Catholic 22, Hargrave Military Academy 19
Robinson 47, Mount Vernon 7
Salem 26, Ocean Lakes 17
Skyline 44, Millbrook 27
South County 49, Woodson 13
South Lakes 33, Chantilly 28
Southampton 22, Greensville County 6
Southampton Academy 48, Chincoteague 16
Spotswood 37, Harrisonburg 14
St. Anne's-Belfield 56, Covenant 0
St. Christopher's 13, Trinity Episcopal 7
Stafford 67, Massaponax 16
Stone Bridge 76, Riverside 0
Strasburg 42, Luray 6
Thomas Walker 46, Castlewood 8
Tunstall 26, Martinsville 23
Turner Ashby 56, East Rockingham 14
Tuscarora 33, Rock Ridge 13
Union [Appalachia/Powell Valley] 35, Lebanon 14
Varina 35, Hanover 3
Warhill 35, Poquoson 28
Warren County 14, Fauquier 7
Warwick 56, Denbigh 8
Washington-Liberty 21, Herndon 12
Western Branch 35, Great Bridge 28
Westfield 29, Oakton 25
Westmoreland 35, Colonial Beach 24
Windsor 47, Surry County 26
Wythe 61, Auburn 27
Yorktown 45, Wakefield 6
