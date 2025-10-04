Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
Abingdon 45, Johnson County 22
Alleghany 41, Stuarts Draft 16
Altavista Combined School 65, Dan River 14
Amelia County 45, Prince Edward County 12
Annandale 28, Justice 21
Appomattox County 62, Chatham 13
Armstrong 48, Henrico 6
Bassett 63, Tunstall 6
Benedictine 21, Gonzaga 14
Bethel 68, Heritage 0
Bluefield 40, Wythe 21
Brentsville District 57, Manassas Park 0
Briar Woods 13, John Champe 7
Broadwater Academy 30, Fuqua 13
Broadway 27, Spotswood 6
Bruton 34, Gloucester 8
Brunswick Academy 63, Rappahannock County 16
Buckingham 43, Randolph-Henry 8
Buffalo Gap 55, Rockbridge County 9
Bullis 34, Flint Hill 3
Byrd 35, Radford 7
Caroline 42, James Monroe 7
Cave Spring 15, Blacksburg 12
Chilhowie 22, Honaker 7
Chincoteague 46, Greenbrier Christian Academy 25
Christiansburg 34, Pulaski County 31
Christchurch School 12, Maryland School for the Deaf 6
Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 7
Cosby 21, Clover Hill 20
Courtland 47, Chancellor 18
Cox 14, Ocean Lakes 10
Craig County 54, Stonewall Jackson 0
Culpeper County 31, Fauquier 15
Dale 16, Meadowbrook 8
Deep Creek 31, Lakeland 10
Dominion 33, Rock Ridge 13
East Rockingham 10, Rocktown High School 3
Eastern Montgomery 50, Bland-Rocky Gap 12
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 57, Burton 0
First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13
Floyd County 21, Patrick County 14
Fluvanna County 35, Western Albemarle 14
Fredericksburg Christian 61, Covenant 22
Freeman 50, Tucker 0
Gainesville 55, Unity Reed 0
Gar-Field 35, Charles J. Colgan 13
George Washington 27, Fleming 16
Giles 59, Auburn 27
Glen Allen 13, Deep Run 6
Glenvar 44, Carroll County 19
Granby 10, Manor 0
Green Run 35, Salem 28
Greensville County 36, Surry County 0
Grimsley 21, Varina 14
Halifax County 29, Mecklenburg County 14
Hampton Roads Academy 20, Isle of Wight Academy 14
Hanover 49, Henry 14
Heritage 25, Thomas Jefferson 7
Heritage 36, Riverside 13
Hermitage 34, Godwin 13
Holston 47, Fort Chiswell 13
Huguenot 28, Bird 3
Independence 42, Osbourn 15
Indian River 40, Western Branch 7
James River 35, Martinsville 34
Kellam 38, Tallwood 14
Kempsville 41, Landstown 12
King William 62, John Marshall 14
King's Fork 62, Grassfield 13
Lafayette 49, Grafton 7
Lake Braddock 29, Westfield 23
Lake Taylor 40, Norcom 26
Langley 35, Oakton 7
Lebanon 56, Battle 14
Liberty 51, Warren County 8
Liberty Christian 41, Franklin County 14
Louisa County 55, Charlottesville 22
Lunenburg Central 48, Clarke County 0
Madison County 55, Harrisonburg 19
Manchester 43, Midlothian 0
Massaponax 40, Mountain View 28
Mathews 37, Lancaster 19
Maury 91, Washington 0
McCluer 35, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16
Monacan 27, Richmond City School of the Arts 24
Mount Vernon 37, Edison 9
Nansemond River 42, Great Bridge 0
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 42, Bishop Sullivan Catholic 6
Nelson County 56, Campbell 12
New Kent 40, York 6
North Cross 63, Hargrave Military Academy 7
North Stafford 27, Brooke Point 6
Northampton 43, Middlesex 24
Northwood 49, Castlewood 6
Orange County 31, Monticello 14
Oscar Smith 50, Hickory 7
Patriot 60, Osbourn Park 6
Petersburg 22, Matoaca 17
Poquoson 66, Jamestown 10
Potomac 36, Hylton 8
Powhatan 20, James River 14
Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 20
Richlands 35, Grundy 0
Ridgeview 41, Paintsville 0
Roanoke Catholic 36, Montcalm 6
Robinson 31, McLean 28
Rye Cove 47, Lee 13
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 31, Northern Virginia HomeSchool Athletics Association 12
Sherando 35, Millbrook 14
Skyline 42, Central 40
South County 17, Fairfax 15
Spotsylvania 57, King George 0
Stone Bridge 35, Potomac Falls 6
Sussex Central 36, Southampton 28
Tabb 27, Smithfield 14
Turner Ashby 37, Monroe 6
Twin Springs 46, Twin Valley 6
Warwick 39, Menchville 0
Washington 36, Nandua 7
Washington-Liberty 14, Wakefield 10
Waynesboro 13, Staunton 7
West Potomac 33, Hayfield 7
West Springfield 41, Woodson 23
Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 0
Windsor 13, Brunswick 7
Woodgrove 63, Park View 0
Yorktown 42, Marshall 14
