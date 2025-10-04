High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Brentsville District Tigers vs Briar Woods Falcons - Sep 2, 2025
Brentsville District Tigers vs Briar Woods Falcons - Sep 2, 2025 / David Buky

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (VHSL) - October 3, 2025

Abingdon 45, Johnson County 22

Alleghany 41, Stuarts Draft 16

Altavista Combined School 65, Dan River 14

Amelia County 45, Prince Edward County 12

Annandale 28, Justice 21

Appomattox County 62, Chatham 13

Armstrong 48, Henrico 6

Bassett 63, Tunstall 6

Benedictine 21, Gonzaga 14

Bethel 68, Heritage 0

Bluefield 40, Wythe 21

Brentsville District 57, Manassas Park 0

Briar Woods 13, John Champe 7

Broadwater Academy 30, Fuqua 13

Broadway 27, Spotswood 6

Bruton 34, Gloucester 8

Brunswick Academy 63, Rappahannock County 16

Buckingham 43, Randolph-Henry 8

Buffalo Gap 55, Rockbridge County 9

Bullis 34, Flint Hill 3

Byrd 35, Radford 7

Caroline 42, James Monroe 7

Cave Spring 15, Blacksburg 12

Chilhowie 22, Honaker 7

Chincoteague 46, Greenbrier Christian Academy 25

Christiansburg 34, Pulaski County 31

Christchurch School 12, Maryland School for the Deaf 6

Colonial Forge 49, Stafford 7

Cosby 21, Clover Hill 20

Courtland 47, Chancellor 18

Cox 14, Ocean Lakes 10

Craig County 54, Stonewall Jackson 0

Culpeper County 31, Fauquier 15

Dale 16, Meadowbrook 8

Deep Creek 31, Lakeland 10

Dominion 33, Rock Ridge 13

East Rockingham 10, Rocktown High School 3

Eastern Montgomery 50, Bland-Rocky Gap 12

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 57, Burton 0

First Colonial 20, Princess Anne 13

Floyd County 21, Patrick County 14

Fluvanna County 35, Western Albemarle 14

Fredericksburg Christian 61, Covenant 22

Freeman 50, Tucker 0

Gainesville 55, Unity Reed 0

Gar-Field 35, Charles J. Colgan 13

George Washington 27, Fleming 16

Giles 59, Auburn 27

Glen Allen 13, Deep Run 6

Glenvar 44, Carroll County 19

Granby 10, Manor 0

Green Run 35, Salem 28

Greensville County 36, Surry County 0

Grimsley 21, Varina 14

Halifax County 29, Mecklenburg County 14

Hampton Roads Academy 20, Isle of Wight Academy 14

Hanover 49, Henry 14

Heritage 25, Thomas Jefferson 7

Heritage 36, Riverside 13

Hermitage 34, Godwin 13

Holston 47, Fort Chiswell 13

Huguenot 28, Bird 3

Independence 42, Osbourn 15

Indian River 40, Western Branch 7

James River 35, Martinsville 34

Kellam 38, Tallwood 14

Kempsville 41, Landstown 12

King William 62, John Marshall 14

King's Fork 62, Grassfield 13

Lafayette 49, Grafton 7

Lake Braddock 29, Westfield 23

Lake Taylor 40, Norcom 26

Langley 35, Oakton 7

Lebanon 56, Battle 14

Liberty 51, Warren County 8

Liberty Christian 41, Franklin County 14

Louisa County 55, Charlottesville 22

Lunenburg Central 48, Clarke County 0

Madison County 55, Harrisonburg 19

Manchester 43, Midlothian 0

Massaponax 40, Mountain View 28

Mathews 37, Lancaster 19

Maury 91, Washington 0

McCluer 35, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 16

Monacan 27, Richmond City School of the Arts 24

Mount Vernon 37, Edison 9

Nansemond River 42, Great Bridge 0

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 42, Bishop Sullivan Catholic 6

Nelson County 56, Campbell 12

New Kent 40, York 6

North Cross 63, Hargrave Military Academy 7

North Stafford 27, Brooke Point 6

Northampton 43, Middlesex 24

Northwood 49, Castlewood 6

Orange County 31, Monticello 14

Oscar Smith 50, Hickory 7

Patriot 60, Osbourn Park 6

Petersburg 22, Matoaca 17

Poquoson 66, Jamestown 10

Potomac 36, Hylton 8

Powhatan 20, James River 14

Prince George 21, Colonial Heights 20

Richlands 35, Grundy 0

Ridgeview 41, Paintsville 0

Roanoke Catholic 36, Montcalm 6

Robinson 31, McLean 28

Rye Cove 47, Lee 13

Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 31, Northern Virginia HomeSchool Athletics Association 12

Sherando 35, Millbrook 14

Skyline 42, Central 40

South County 17, Fairfax 15

Spotsylvania 57, King George 0

Stone Bridge 35, Potomac Falls 6

Sussex Central 36, Southampton 28

Tabb 27, Smithfield 14

Turner Ashby 37, Monroe 6

Twin Springs 46, Twin Valley 6

Warwick 39, Menchville 0

Washington 36, Nandua 7

Washington-Liberty 14, Wakefield 10

Waynesboro 13, Staunton 7

West Potomac 33, Hayfield 7

West Springfield 41, Woodson 23

Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 0

Windsor 13, Brunswick 7

Woodgrove 63, Park View 0

Yorktown 42, Marshall 14

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

