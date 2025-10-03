Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 146 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, October 3, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Benedictine travels to face Gonzaga of DC, and Grimsley hosts No. 3 Varina.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 26 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Franklin vs Arcadia, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Bluefield vs Wythe, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourVHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 32 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Nandua vs Washington, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byHenrico vs Armstrong at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lebanon vs Battle, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 35 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game,Buffalo Gap vs Rockbridge County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Franklin County vs Liberty Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourVHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 30 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Bird vs Huguenot, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Highland Springs vs Phoebus at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 38 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Dale vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted byMaury vs Washington at 7:00 PM. The final game, Henry vs Salem, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on ourVHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 32 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Dale vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oscar Smith vs Hickory at 7:00 PM. The final game, Potomac vs Hylton, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
