High School

Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

See every final score from this week of Virginia high school football

CJ Vafiadis

Gainesville High School Cardinals vs Mountain View Wildcats - Aug 25, 2025
Gainesville High School Cardinals vs Mountain View Wildcats - Aug 25, 2025 / David Buky

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (VHSL) - September 19, 2025

Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025

Alexandria City 71, Lewis 0

Alleghany 22, Staunton 21

Amelia County 41, Nandua 10

Armstrong 35, Goochland 7

Atlee 42, Tucker 7

Auburn 54, Castlewood 16

Bassett 44, Byrd 35

Bath County 53, Tygarts Valley 22

Battlefield 35, Gar-Field 14

Bayside 34, Salem 21

Bethel 54, Denbigh 15

Betsy Layne 42, Floyd County 24

Bird 28, Powhatan 12

Bishop Sullivan Catholic 33, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 76, Massanutten Military Academy 12

Blue Ridge 24, Hargrave Military Academy 20

Brentsville District 20, Fauquier 0

Briar Woods 20, Herndon 10

Broadway 42, Spotswood 0

Brooke Point 20, Spotsylvania 19

Brookville 42, Rustburg 7

Buckingham 49, Appomattox County 22

Caroline 35, King William 9

Carroll County 48, Fort Chiswell 0

Cave Spring 37, Tunstall 8

Centreville 51, Mount Vernon 47

Churchland 65, Henrico 0

Colonial Forge 42, Oakton 14

Craig County 56, Mt. View 8

Dale 14, Glen Allen 8

Dan River 28, Martinsville 22

Deep Creek 41, Hickory 24

Dinwiddie 42, Salem 0

East Rockingham 49, Clarke County 7

Eastern View 7, Liberty 6

Eastside 28, Chilhowie 14

Essex 52, Franklin 0

Fairfax 25, Chantilly 15

Falls Church 44, Annandale 32

First Colonial 17, Tallwood 20

Fishburne Military 0, Kenston Forest 36

Fleming 14, Henry 2

Floyd County 42, Grayson County 24

Forest Park 29, Gainesville 13

Fork Union Military Academy 42, Prince Edward County 6

Franklin County 21, Magna Vista 42

Freeman 10, Prince George 23

Galax 0, Radford 1

Gate City 41, Marion 13

Giles 38, Narrows 8

Glass 6, Heritage 49

Glenvar 28, Northside 7

Gloucester 0, York 34

Godwin 7, Hanover 9

Grafton 10, Poquoson 45

Granby 7, Norview 20

Great Bridge 14, King's Fork 56

Gretna 35, Halifax County 20

Grundy 44, Twin Valley 8

Handley 41, Skyline 7

Hampton Roads Academy 0, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 56

Harrisonburg 20, Page County 44

Hayfield 0, Madison 42

Heritage 0, Warwick 61

Hermitage 10, Varina 33

Hidden Valley 0, James River 50

Highland Springs 35, South County 14

Honaker 49, Holston 22

Hopewell 20, Thomas Jefferson 35

Huguenot 56, Cosby 0

James River 34, Monacan 27

Jefferson 58, Manassas Park 7

Jefferson Forest 43, Liberty 8

Justice 12, Wakefield 33

Kellam 28, Ocean Lakes 21

Kenston Forest 36, Fishburne Military 0

Kettle Run 48, Warren County 6

King's Fork 56, Great Bridge 14

Lake Taylor 53, Washington 20

Lancaster 6, Middlesex 16

Landstown 53, Princess Anne 6

Langley 20, Yorktown 21

Lebanon 64, Rural Retreat 26

Lightridge 20, Potomac Falls 26

Lord Botetourt 42, Christiansburg 7

Louisa County 41, Matoaca 27

Loudoun Valley 56, Dominion 6

Luray 51, Rock Ridge 14

Madison 42, Hayfield 0

Madison County 14, Monroe 13

Magna Vista 42, Franklin County 21

Manchester 54, Clover Hill 0

Manor 8, Norcom 38

Massaponax 41, Chancellor 0

McCluer 37, Stonewall Jackson 6

Mechanicsville 61, John Marshall 0

Meridian 21, Millbrook 35

Millbrook 35, Meridian 21

Montcalm 26, Eastern Montgomery 12

Monticello 3, Western Albemarle 40

Mountain View 51, Freedom 6

Nansemond River 40, Western Branch 6

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 56, Hampton Roads Academy 0

Nelson County 50, Cumberland 22

Norfolk Academy 10, St. Christopher's 17

Norcom 38, Manor 8

North Cross 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 12

North Stafford 42, Woodbridge 35

Northampton 62, Windsor 22

Northumberland 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7

Northwood 42, Bland-Rocky Gap 14

Norview 20, Granby 7

Nottoway 24, Brunswick 7

Osbourn 26, Potomac 22

Page County 44, Harrisonburg 20

Patrick County 47, Chatham 0

Patrick Henry 7, Wythe 48

Poquoson 45, Grafton 10

Potomac Falls 26, Lightridge 20

Prince George 23, Freeman 10

Pulaski County 21, Staunton River 42

Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 0

Radford 1, Galax 0

Randolph-Henry 47, Campbell 6

Richlands 48, Abingdon 24

Riverbend 81, Albemarle 8

Riverheads 29, Buffalo Gap 15

Roanoke Catholic 59, Covenant 0

Robinson 6, West Springfield 26

Rocktown High School 42, Charlottesville 20

Rustburg 7, Brookville 42

Rye Cove 41, Thomas Walker 0

Sherando 49, Wood 20

Smithfield 32, Warhill 29

Snow Hill 35, Arcadia 14

South Lakes 28, West Potomac 13

Southampton Academy 66, Broadwater Academy 14

St. Christopher's 17, Norfolk Academy 10

St. James 35, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 0

St. Paul VI 56, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 7

Staunton 21, Alleghany 22

Staunton River 42, Pulaski County 21

Strasburg 37, Moorefield 6

Sussex Central 62, Colonial Beach 0

Tallwood 20, First Colonial 17

Tennessee 43, Virginia 7

Thomas Jefferson 35, Hopewell 20

Turner Ashby 28, Wilson Memorial 7

Tuscarora 20, Woodgrove 39

Twin Springs 55, Burton 13

Union 49, Tazewell 7

Varina 33, Hermitage 10

Wakefield 33, Justice 12

Washington 28, Bishop O'Connell 14

Washington-Liberty 14, Westfield 13

Waynesboro 28, Rockbridge County 21

West Springfield 26, Robinson 6

Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 3

Wythe 48, Patrick Henry 7

York 34, Gloucester 0

Yorktown 21, Langley 20

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia