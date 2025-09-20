Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 19, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Alexandria City 71, Lewis 0
Alleghany 22, Staunton 21
Amelia County 41, Nandua 10
Armstrong 35, Goochland 7
Atlee 42, Tucker 7
Auburn 54, Castlewood 16
Bassett 44, Byrd 35
Bath County 53, Tygarts Valley 22
Battlefield 35, Gar-Field 14
Bayside 34, Salem 21
Bethel 54, Denbigh 15
Betsy Layne 42, Floyd County 24
Bird 28, Powhatan 12
Bishop Sullivan Catholic 33, Isle of Wight Academy 6
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 76, Massanutten Military Academy 12
Blue Ridge 24, Hargrave Military Academy 20
Brentsville District 20, Fauquier 0
Briar Woods 20, Herndon 10
Broadway 42, Spotswood 0
Brooke Point 20, Spotsylvania 19
Brookville 42, Rustburg 7
Buckingham 49, Appomattox County 22
Caroline 35, King William 9
Carroll County 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Cave Spring 37, Tunstall 8
Centreville 51, Mount Vernon 47
Churchland 65, Henrico 0
Colonial Forge 42, Oakton 14
Craig County 56, Mt. View 8
Dale 14, Glen Allen 8
Dan River 28, Martinsville 22
Deep Creek 41, Hickory 24
Dinwiddie 42, Salem 0
East Rockingham 49, Clarke County 7
Eastern View 7, Liberty 6
Eastside 28, Chilhowie 14
Essex 52, Franklin 0
Fairfax 25, Chantilly 15
Falls Church 44, Annandale 32
First Colonial 17, Tallwood 20
Fishburne Military 0, Kenston Forest 36
Fleming 14, Henry 2
Floyd County 42, Grayson County 24
Forest Park 29, Gainesville 13
Fork Union Military Academy 42, Prince Edward County 6
Franklin County 21, Magna Vista 42
Freeman 10, Prince George 23
Galax 0, Radford 1
Gate City 41, Marion 13
Giles 38, Narrows 8
Glass 6, Heritage 49
Glenvar 28, Northside 7
Gloucester 0, York 34
Godwin 7, Hanover 9
Grafton 10, Poquoson 45
Granby 7, Norview 20
Great Bridge 14, King's Fork 56
Gretna 35, Halifax County 20
Grundy 44, Twin Valley 8
Handley 41, Skyline 7
Hampton Roads Academy 0, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 56
Harrisonburg 20, Page County 44
Hayfield 0, Madison 42
Heritage 0, Warwick 61
Hermitage 10, Varina 33
Hidden Valley 0, James River 50
Highland Springs 35, South County 14
Honaker 49, Holston 22
Hopewell 20, Thomas Jefferson 35
Huguenot 56, Cosby 0
James River 34, Monacan 27
Jefferson 58, Manassas Park 7
Jefferson Forest 43, Liberty 8
Justice 12, Wakefield 33
Kellam 28, Ocean Lakes 21
Kenston Forest 36, Fishburne Military 0
Kettle Run 48, Warren County 6
King's Fork 56, Great Bridge 14
Lake Taylor 53, Washington 20
Lancaster 6, Middlesex 16
Landstown 53, Princess Anne 6
Langley 20, Yorktown 21
Lebanon 64, Rural Retreat 26
Lightridge 20, Potomac Falls 26
Lord Botetourt 42, Christiansburg 7
Louisa County 41, Matoaca 27
Loudoun Valley 56, Dominion 6
Luray 51, Rock Ridge 14
Madison 42, Hayfield 0
Madison County 14, Monroe 13
Magna Vista 42, Franklin County 21
Manchester 54, Clover Hill 0
Manor 8, Norcom 38
Massaponax 41, Chancellor 0
McCluer 37, Stonewall Jackson 6
Mechanicsville 61, John Marshall 0
Meridian 21, Millbrook 35
Millbrook 35, Meridian 21
Montcalm 26, Eastern Montgomery 12
Monticello 3, Western Albemarle 40
Mountain View 51, Freedom 6
Nansemond River 40, Western Branch 6
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 56, Hampton Roads Academy 0
Nelson County 50, Cumberland 22
Norfolk Academy 10, St. Christopher's 17
Norcom 38, Manor 8
North Cross 53, Atlantic Shores Christian 12
North Stafford 42, Woodbridge 35
Northampton 62, Windsor 22
Northumberland 56, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 7
Northwood 42, Bland-Rocky Gap 14
Norview 20, Granby 7
Nottoway 24, Brunswick 7
Osbourn 26, Potomac 22
Page County 44, Harrisonburg 20
Patrick County 47, Chatham 0
Patrick Henry 7, Wythe 48
Poquoson 45, Grafton 10
Potomac Falls 26, Lightridge 20
Prince George 23, Freeman 10
Pulaski County 21, Staunton River 42
Quince Orchard 20, Stone Bridge 0
Radford 1, Galax 0
Randolph-Henry 47, Campbell 6
Richlands 48, Abingdon 24
Riverbend 81, Albemarle 8
Riverheads 29, Buffalo Gap 15
Roanoke Catholic 59, Covenant 0
Robinson 6, West Springfield 26
Rocktown High School 42, Charlottesville 20
Rustburg 7, Brookville 42
Rye Cove 41, Thomas Walker 0
Sherando 49, Wood 20
Smithfield 32, Warhill 29
Snow Hill 35, Arcadia 14
South Lakes 28, West Potomac 13
Southampton Academy 66, Broadwater Academy 14
St. Christopher's 17, Norfolk Academy 10
St. James 35, St. Stephen's & St. Agnes 0
St. Paul VI 56, Saint John Paul the Great Catholic 7
Staunton 21, Alleghany 22
Staunton River 42, Pulaski County 21
Strasburg 37, Moorefield 6
Sussex Central 62, Colonial Beach 0
Tallwood 20, First Colonial 17
Tennessee 43, Virginia 7
Thomas Jefferson 35, Hopewell 20
Turner Ashby 28, Wilson Memorial 7
Tuscarora 20, Woodgrove 39
Twin Springs 55, Burton 13
Union 49, Tazewell 7
Varina 33, Hermitage 10
Wakefield 33, Justice 12
Washington 28, Bishop O'Connell 14
Washington-Liberty 14, Westfield 13
Waynesboro 28, Rockbridge County 21
West Springfield 26, Robinson 6
Western Albemarle 40, Monticello 3
Wythe 48, Patrick Henry 7
York 34, Gloucester 0
Yorktown 21, Langley 20
