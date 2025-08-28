Virginia High School Football Schedule & Scores (VHSL) - August 28, 2025

High School

The Hayfield Hawks will fly once again this season as the won an injunction from a Fairfax County judge to be reinstated into the 2024 VHSL Class 6-Region C playoffs. The decision, late Friday afternoon, force the VHSL to postpone Friday's scheduled opening round games until Thursday, Nov. 21.
There are 76 games scheduled across Virginia on Thursday, August 28, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Thursday include Mount Vernon vs No. 3 Hayfield, and Stone Bridge vs No. 5 Madison.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - August 28, 2025

With some of Virginia's top ranked team's in action, Thursday's slate of games promises to bring the action.

View full Virginia High School Scoreboard

Richmond Metro Football Schedule - August 28

There are 26 Richmond metro football games in Virginia Thursday, highlighted by Matoaca vs Hermitage at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro Football Scoreboard.

View full Richmond Metro Scoreboard

Norfolk Metro Football Schedule - August 28

There are 21 Norfolk metro high school football games in Virginia Thursday, highlighted byGreen Run vs Tallwood at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro Football Scoreboard.

﻿View full Norfolk Metro Scoreboard﻿

