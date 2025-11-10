High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025

Huguenot jumps into the Top 10 with a win over then-No. 6 Manchester; West Springfield and North Stafford join the Top 25

Derek Toney

Huguenot moved from No. 13 to No. 8 after defeating then No. 6 Manchester, 27-7, in a Class 4-Region B playoff game.
There’s no change at the top of the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll as the postseason play gets into full swing this weekend.

Defending state public champs Oscar Smith (Class 6) and Maury (Class 5) remain at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by Varina, Green Run and King’s Fork. Stone Ridge, Louisa County, Huguenot, Battlefield, and Trinity Episcopal School round out the Top 10.

West Springfield (24th) and North Stafford (No. 25) debut in the poll. State public playoffs starts Friday with region quarterfinal play while the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) championship takes place Saturday with Trinity Episcopal hosting No. 11 Benedictine College Prep in the Division I final and Saint Anne’s-Belfield School at No. 22 North Cross School for the Division 2 crown. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25: 

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 56-7

This week: Off (next game - vs. Western Branch or Lloyd C. Bird, Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals, Nov. 21)

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Granby, 64-0

This week: vs. Woodside, Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals, Nov. 14

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland, 77-0

This week: vs. Courtland, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14

4. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Ocean Lakes, 56-14

This week: vs. Deep Creek, Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14

5. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Nansemond River, 27-8

This week: vs. Granby, Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals, Nov. 14

6. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Briar Woods, 38-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. Briar Woods or John Champe, Virginia Class 5 Region D semifinal, Nov. 21)

7. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Monticello, 59-10

This week: vs. Caroline, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14

8. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Manchester, 27-7

This week: vs. Spotsylvania, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14

9. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Unity Reed, 35-6

This week: vs. Forest Park, Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14

10. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Norfolk Academy, 55-7, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I semifinal

This week: vs. No. 11 Benedictine College Prep, VISAA Division I final, Nov. 15

11. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher’s School, 34-14, VISAA Division I semifinal

This week: at No. 10 Trinity Episcopal School, VISAA Division I final, Nov. 15

12. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Mechanicsvillle, 37-0

This week: vs. Nottoway, Virginia Class 2 Region A quarterfinals, Nov. 14

13. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Prince George, 19-0

This week: vs. Hanover, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14

14. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 9-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Huguenot, 27-7

This week: vs. Landstown, Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14

15. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Hickory, 41-16

This week: vs. Kempsville, Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14

17. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 7-3

Last week: Lost to No. 7 King’s Fork, 27-8

This week: vs. Bethel, Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14

18. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 7-3

Last week: Defeated Hanover, 30-27

This week: vs. Glen Allen, Virginia Class 6 Region C quarterfinal, Nov. 14

19. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Tabb, 42-0

This week: vs. Denbigh, Virginia Class 4 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14

20. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Gainesville, 35-27

This week: vs. Woodbridge, Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14

21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Episcopal, 51-12

SEASON COMPLETE

22. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 9-1

Last week: Defeated Bethel 49-35

This week: vs. Manor, Virginia Class 4 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14

22. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated Atlantic Shores Christian School, 35-29, VISAA Division II semifinal

This week: vs. Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, VISAA Division II final, Nov. 15

23. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Blacksburg, 35-14

This week: vs. Franklin County, Virginia Class 5 Region C quarterfinal, Nov. 14

24. WEST SPRINGFIELD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Lake Braddock, 34-31

This week: vs. West Potomac, Virginia Class 6 Region C quarterfinal, Nov. 14

25. NORTH STAFFORD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 8-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Riverbend, 83-21

This week: vs. Independence, Virginia Class 6 Region B semifinal, Nov. 14

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

