Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
There’s no change at the top of the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll as the postseason play gets into full swing this weekend.
Defending state public champs Oscar Smith (Class 6) and Maury (Class 5) remain at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, followed by Varina, Green Run and King’s Fork. Stone Ridge, Louisa County, Huguenot, Battlefield, and Trinity Episcopal School round out the Top 10.
West Springfield (24th) and North Stafford (No. 25) debut in the poll. State public playoffs starts Friday with region quarterfinal play while the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) championship takes place Saturday with Trinity Episcopal hosting No. 11 Benedictine College Prep in the Division I final and Saint Anne’s-Belfield School at No. 22 North Cross School for the Division 2 crown.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 56-7
This week: Off (next game - vs. Western Branch or Lloyd C. Bird, Virginia Class 6 Region A semifinals, Nov. 21)
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Granby, 64-0
This week: vs. Woodside, Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals, Nov. 14
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated Patrick Henry-Ashland, 77-0
This week: vs. Courtland, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14
4. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Ocean Lakes, 56-14
This week: vs. Deep Creek, Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14
5. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Nansemond River, 27-8
This week: vs. Granby, Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals, Nov. 14
6. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Briar Woods, 38-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. Briar Woods or John Champe, Virginia Class 5 Region D semifinal, Nov. 21)
7. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Monticello, 59-10
This week: vs. Caroline, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14
8. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Manchester, 27-7
This week: vs. Spotsylvania, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14
9. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Unity Reed, 35-6
This week: vs. Forest Park, Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14
10. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Norfolk Academy, 55-7, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I semifinal
This week: vs. No. 11 Benedictine College Prep, VISAA Division I final, Nov. 15
11. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Saint Christopher’s School, 34-14, VISAA Division I semifinal
This week: at No. 10 Trinity Episcopal School, VISAA Division I final, Nov. 15
12. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Mechanicsvillle, 37-0
This week: vs. Nottoway, Virginia Class 2 Region A quarterfinals, Nov. 14
13. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Prince George, 19-0
This week: vs. Hanover, Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14
14. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 9-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Huguenot, 27-7
This week: vs. Landstown, Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14
15. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 41-16
This week: vs. Kempsville, Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14
17. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 7-3
Last week: Lost to No. 7 King’s Fork, 27-8
This week: vs. Bethel, Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14
18. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 7-3
Last week: Defeated Hanover, 30-27
This week: vs. Glen Allen, Virginia Class 6 Region C quarterfinal, Nov. 14
19. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Tabb, 42-0
This week: vs. Denbigh, Virginia Class 4 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14
20. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated Gainesville, 35-27
This week: vs. Woodbridge, Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinal, Nov. 14
21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Episcopal, 51-12
SEASON COMPLETE
22. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 9-1
Last week: Defeated Bethel 49-35
This week: vs. Manor, Virginia Class 4 Region A quarterfinal, Nov. 14
22. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated Atlantic Shores Christian School, 35-29, VISAA Division II semifinal
This week: vs. Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, VISAA Division II final, Nov. 15
23. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Blacksburg, 35-14
This week: vs. Franklin County, Virginia Class 5 Region C quarterfinal, Nov. 14
24. WEST SPRINGFIELD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 8 Lake Braddock, 34-31
This week: vs. West Potomac, Virginia Class 6 Region C quarterfinal, Nov. 14
25. NORTH STAFFORD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 8-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 Riverbend, 83-21
This week: vs. Independence, Virginia Class 6 Region B semifinal, Nov. 14