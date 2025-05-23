High School

Virginia high school football: Varina announces 2025 schedule

The Blue Devils have 10 games scheduled including against North Carolina powerhouse Grimsley, I.C. Norcom, Pat Henry, Hermitage and WM Fleming

Andy Villamarzo

Photo by Taylor Balkom, SBLive

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Old Dominion and High School On SI Virginia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 2021 Class 4A state champ Varina Blue Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Devils will play a 10-game schedule, including five notable contests against North Carolina powerhouse Grimsley, I.C. Norcom, Pat Henry, Hermitage and WM Fleming.

Among other teams on the Blue Devils' schedule are Atlee, Hanover, Henrico, Maury and on the road against Springs on Oct. 30th.

Below is the Blue Devils 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 VARINA BLUE DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at WM. Fleming

Sep. 5: vs. Maury

Sep. 12: at I.C. Norcom

Sep. 19: at Hermitage

Sep. 26: vs. Henrico

Oct. 3: at Grimsley (North Carolina)

Oct. 17: vs. Hanover

Oct. 23: vs. Atlee

Oct. 30: at Springs

Nov. 7: vs. Pat Henry

