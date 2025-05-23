Virginia high school football: Varina announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Old Dominion and High School On SI Virginia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2021 Class 4A state champ Varina Blue Devils announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Blue Devils will play a 10-game schedule, including five notable contests against North Carolina powerhouse Grimsley, I.C. Norcom, Pat Henry, Hermitage and WM Fleming.
Among other teams on the Blue Devils' schedule are Atlee, Hanover, Henrico, Maury and on the road against Springs on Oct. 30th.
Below is the Blue Devils 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 VARINA BLUE DEVILS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: at WM. Fleming
Sep. 5: vs. Maury
Sep. 12: at I.C. Norcom
Sep. 19: at Hermitage
Sep. 26: vs. Henrico
Oct. 3: at Grimsley (North Carolina)
Oct. 17: vs. Hanover
Oct. 23: vs. Atlee
Oct. 30: at Springs
Nov. 7: vs. Pat Henry
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi