Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, region final matchups, game times
The 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs continue this week with VHSL Region Finals matchups taking place on Friday and Saturday.
>>Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<
The winners from this round's matchups will advance to next week's VHSL State Semifinals.
Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Region Final matchups:
Class 6
Region Final matchups
(1) Oscar Smith vs. (2) Highland Springs
7:00 p.m. Friday
(5) Patriot vs. (6) Colonial Forge
2:00 p.m. Friday
(4) Fairfax vs. (2) Lake Braddock
1:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Madison vs. (2) Washington-Liberty
1:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket
Class 5
Region Final matchups
(1) Green Run vs. (3) Salem
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Maury vs. (2) King's Fork
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Fleming vs. (3) Bird
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Riverbend vs. (2) Briar Woods
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket
Class 4
Region Final matchups
(4) Salem vs. (2) Sherando
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Phoebus vs. (3) Hampton
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) John Champe vs. (2) Tuscarora
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Dinwiddie vs. (2) Varina
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket
Class 3
Region Final matchups
(1) Lafayette vs. (2) Norcom
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Thomas Jefferson vs. (2) Kettle Run
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Liberty Christian vs. (2) Turner Ashby
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(4) Byrd vs. (3) Lord Botetourt
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket
Class 2
Region Final matchups
(1) Poquoson vs. (7) King William
7:00 p.m. Friday
(4) Buckingham vs. (2) Strasburg
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Glenvar vs. (3) Gretna
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Graham vs. (2) Union
2:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket
Class 1
Region Final matchups
(1) Rappahannock vs. (2) Essex
1:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Altavista Combined School vs. (3) Buffalo Gap
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Bath County vs. (3) Grayson County
3:30 p.m. Friday
(1) Rye Cove vs. (3) Eastside
TBA Friday
2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket
—
