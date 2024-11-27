High School

Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, region final matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Virginia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the VHSL region finals

Sam Brown

Green Run will play Salem in the VHSL Class 5 Region Finals on Friday.
Green Run will play Salem in the VHSL Class 5 Region Finals on Friday. / @focus_on_locke/Green Run Football Instagram

The 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs continue this week with VHSL Region Finals matchups taking place on Friday and Saturday.

>>Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<

The winners from this round's matchups will advance to next week's VHSL State Semifinals.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Virginia (VHSL) football playoffs.

Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Region Final matchups:

Class 6

Region Final matchups

(1) Oscar Smith vs. (2) Highland Springs

7:00 p.m. Friday

(5) Patriot vs. (6) Colonial Forge

2:00 p.m. Friday

(4) Fairfax vs. (2) Lake Braddock

1:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Madison vs. (2) Washington-Liberty

1:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket

Class 5

Region Final matchups

(1) Green Run vs. (3) Salem

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Maury vs. (2) King's Fork

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Fleming vs. (3) Bird

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Riverbend vs. (2) Briar Woods

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket

Class 4

Region Final matchups

(4) Salem vs. (2) Sherando

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Phoebus vs. (3) Hampton

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) John Champe vs. (2) Tuscarora

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Dinwiddie vs. (2) Varina

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket

Class 3

Region Final matchups

(1) Lafayette vs. (2) Norcom

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Thomas Jefferson vs. (2) Kettle Run

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Liberty Christian vs. (2) Turner Ashby

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(4) Byrd vs. (3) Lord Botetourt

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket

Class 2

Region Final matchups

(1) Poquoson vs. (7) King William

7:00 p.m. Friday

(4) Buckingham vs. (2) Strasburg

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Glenvar vs. (3) Gretna

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Graham vs. (2) Union

2:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket

Class 1

Region Final matchups

(1) Rappahannock vs. (2) Essex

1:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Altavista Combined School vs. (3) Buffalo Gap

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Bath County vs. (3) Grayson County

3:30 p.m. Friday

(1) Rye Cove vs. (3) Eastside

TBA Friday

2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Virginia