Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, region semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs kicked off last week and continue this Friday and Saturday with the Region Semifinals.
>>Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<
The winners from this week's matchups will advance to next week's Region Finals.
Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Region Semifinal matchups:
Class 6
Region Semifinal matchups
(1) Oscar Smith vs. (4) Manchester
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Highland Springs vs. (3) Glen Allen
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Battlefield vs. (5) Patriot)
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) North Stafford vs. (6) Colonial Forge
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Edison vs. (4) Fairfax
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Lake Braddock vs. (3) West Springfield
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Madison vs. (4) Westfield
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Washington-Liberty vs. (3) Langley
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket
Class 5
Region Semifinal matchups
(1) Green Run vs. (4) Indian River
7:00 p.m. Friday
(7) Deep Creek vs. (3) Salem
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Maury vs. (4) Warwick
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) King's Fork vs. (3) Nansemond River
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Fleming vs. (5) Louisa County
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Matoaca vs. (3) Bird
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Riverbend vs. (5) Stone Bridge
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Briar Woods vs. (6) Massaponax
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket
Class 4
Region Semifinal matchups
(1) George Washington vs. (4) Salem
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Sherando vs. (3) Jefferson Forest
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Phoebus vs. (4) Churchland
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Smithfield vs. (3) Hampton
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) John Champe vs. (5) Woodgrove
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Tuscarora vs. (3) Loudoun County
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Dinwiddie vs. (4) King George
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Varina) vs. (3) Huguenot
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket
Class 3
Region Semifinal matchups
(1) Lafayette vs. (4) Colonial Heights
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Norcom vs. (6) Tabb
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Thomas Jefferson vs. (4) Skyline
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Kettle Run vs. (3) Armstrong
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Liberty vs. (4) Heritage
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Turner Ashby vs. (3) Alleghany
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Abington vs. (4) Byrd
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Magna Vista vs. (3) Lord Botetourt
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket
Class 2
Region Semifinal matchups
(1) Poquoson vs. (4) Lunenburg Central
7:00 p.m. Friday
(7) King William vs. (3) Bruton
7:00 p.m. Friday
(8) Madsion County vs. (4) Buckingham
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Strasburg vs. (3) Riverheads
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Glenvar vs. (4) Floyd County
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Radford vs. (3) Gretna
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Graham vs. (4) Virginia
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Union vs. (3) Ridgeview
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket
Class 1
Region Semifinal matchups
(1) Rappahannock vs. (4) Westmoreland
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Essex vs. (6) Middlesex
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Altavista Combined School vs. (4) Sussex Central
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Brunswick vs. (3) Buffalo Gap
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Bath County vs. (4) Narrows
7:00 p.m. Friday
(2) Wythe vs. (3) Grayson County
7:00 p.m. Friday
(1) Rye Cove vs. (5) Grundy
7:00 p.m. Friday
(7) Patrick Henry vs. (3) Eastside
7:00 p.m. Friday
2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket
—
