Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, region semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Virginia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the VHSL region semifinals

Sam Brown

The 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs kicked off last week and continue this Friday and Saturday with the Region Semifinals.

The winners from this week's matchups will advance to next week's Region Finals.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Virginia (VHSL) football playoffs.

Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus Region Semifinal matchups:

Class 6

Region Semifinal matchups

(1) Oscar Smith vs. (4) Manchester

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Highland Springs vs. (3) Glen Allen

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Battlefield vs. (5) Patriot)

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) North Stafford vs. (6) Colonial Forge

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Edison vs. (4) Fairfax

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Lake Braddock vs. (3) West Springfield

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Madison vs. (4) Westfield

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Washington-Liberty vs. (3) Langley

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket

Class 5

Region Semifinal matchups

(1) Green Run vs. (4) Indian River

7:00 p.m. Friday

(7) Deep Creek vs. (3) Salem

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Maury vs. (4) Warwick

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) King's Fork vs. (3) Nansemond River

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Fleming vs. (5) Louisa County

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Matoaca vs. (3) Bird

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Riverbend vs. (5) Stone Bridge

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Briar Woods vs. (6) Massaponax

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket

Class 4

Region Semifinal matchups

(1) George Washington vs. (4) Salem

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Sherando vs. (3) Jefferson Forest

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Phoebus vs. (4) Churchland

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Smithfield vs. (3) Hampton

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) John Champe vs. (5) Woodgrove

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Tuscarora vs. (3) Loudoun County

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Dinwiddie vs. (4) King George

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Varina) vs. (3) Huguenot

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket

Class 3

Region Semifinal matchups

(1) Lafayette vs. (4) Colonial Heights

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Norcom vs. (6) Tabb

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Thomas Jefferson vs. (4) Skyline

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Kettle Run vs. (3) Armstrong

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Liberty vs. (4) Heritage

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Turner Ashby vs. (3) Alleghany

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Abington vs. (4) Byrd

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Magna Vista vs. (3) Lord Botetourt

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket

Class 2

Region Semifinal matchups

(1) Poquoson vs. (4) Lunenburg Central

7:00 p.m. Friday

(7) King William vs. (3) Bruton

7:00 p.m. Friday

(8) Madsion County vs. (4) Buckingham

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Strasburg vs. (3) Riverheads

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Glenvar vs. (4) Floyd County

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Radford vs. (3) Gretna

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Graham vs. (4) Virginia

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Union vs. (3) Ridgeview

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket

Class 1

Region Semifinal matchups

(1) Rappahannock vs. (4) Westmoreland

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Essex vs. (6) Middlesex

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Altavista Combined School vs. (4) Sussex Central

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Brunswick vs. (3) Buffalo Gap

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Bath County vs. (4) Narrows

7:00 p.m. Friday

(2) Wythe vs. (3) Grayson County

7:00 p.m. Friday

(1) Rye Cove vs. (5) Grundy

7:00 p.m. Friday

(7) Patrick Henry vs. (3) Eastside

7:00 p.m. Friday

2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket

Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

