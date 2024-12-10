High School

Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state finals matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Virginia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the VHSL state championships

The James Madison Warhawks will play Oscar Smith in the VHSL Class 6 state championship on Saturday.
It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs conclude with the VHSL state finals kicking off this week.

>>Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<

All six state championships will be played on December 14 across three different sites. Classes 1 and 2 will play at Salem City Stadium, Class 3 and 4 will play at Liberty University, and Classes 5 and 6 will play at James Madison University.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Virginia (VHSL) football playoffs.

Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:

Class 6

State championship matchup

(1) Oscar Smith vs. (1) Madison

5:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket

Class 5

State championship matchup

(1) Maury vs. (2) Briar Woods

11:30 a.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket

Class 4

State championship matchup

(1) Phoebus vs. (2) Varina

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket

Class 3

State championship matchup

(2) Kettle Run vs. (1) Liberty Christian

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket

Class 2

State championship matchup

(2) Strasburg vs. (1) Graham

5:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket

Class 1

State championship matchup

(2) Essex vs. (3) Grayson County

11:30 a.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
