Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state finals matchups, game times
It is time to crown this year's state champions as the 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs conclude with the VHSL state finals kicking off this week.
All six state championships will be played on December 14 across three different sites. Classes 1 and 2 will play at Salem City Stadium, Class 3 and 4 will play at Liberty University, and Classes 5 and 6 will play at James Madison University.
Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state championship matchups:
Class 6
State championship matchup
(1) Oscar Smith vs. (1) Madison
5:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket
Class 5
State championship matchup
(1) Maury vs. (2) Briar Woods
11:30 a.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket
Class 4
State championship matchup
(1) Phoebus vs. (2) Varina
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket
Class 3
State championship matchup
(2) Kettle Run vs. (1) Liberty Christian
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket
Class 2
State championship matchup
(2) Strasburg vs. (1) Graham
5:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket
Class 1
State championship matchup
(2) Essex vs. (3) Grayson County
11:30 a.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket
