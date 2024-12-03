Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs roll on with the VHSL state semifinals kicking off this week.
>>Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<
The winners from this round will advance to next week's VHSL state finals.
Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state semifinal matchups:
Class 6
Semifinal matchups
(1) Oscar Smith vs. (6) Colonial Forge
2:00 p.m. Saturday
(2) Lake Braddock vs. (1) Madison
2:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket
Class 5
Semifinal matchups
(1) Green Run vs. (1) Maury
2:00 p.m. Saturday
(3) Bird vs. (2) Briar Woods
2:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket
Class 4
Semifinal matchups
(2) Sherando vs. (1) Phoebus
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(2) Tuscarora vs. (2) Varina
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket
Class 3
Semifinal matchups
(1) Lafayette vs. (2) Kettle Run
7:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Liberty Christian vs. (4) Byrd
7:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket
Class 2
Semifinal matchups
(1) Poquoson vs. (2) Strasburg
2:00 p.m. Saturday
(1) Glenvar vs. (1) Graham
2:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket
Class 1
Semifinal matchups
(2) Essex vs. (1) Altavista Combined School
2:00 p.m. Saturday
(3) Grayson County vs. (1) Rye Cove
2:00 p.m. Saturday
2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket
