Virginia (VHSL) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Virginia high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times for the VHSL state semifinals

Phoebus will take on Sherando in the VHSL state semifinals on Saturday night.
Phoebus will take on Sherando in the VHSL state semifinals on Saturday night. / Xander Shots/Phoebus Football Instagram

The 2024 Virginia high school football playoffs roll on with the VHSL state semifinals kicking off this week.

>>Virginia high school football playoff brackets<<

The winners from this round will advance to next week's VHSL state finals.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Virginia (VHSL) football playoffs.

Virginia high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Virginia high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times, plus state semifinal matchups:

Class 6

Semifinal matchups

(1) Oscar Smith vs. (6) Colonial Forge

2:00 p.m. Saturday

(2) Lake Braddock vs. (1) Madison

2:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 6 high school football bracket

Class 5

Semifinal matchups

(1) Green Run vs. (1) Maury

2:00 p.m. Saturday

(3) Bird vs. (2) Briar Woods

2:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 5 high school football bracket

Class 4

Semifinal matchups

(2) Sherando vs. (1) Phoebus

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(2) Tuscarora vs. (2) Varina

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 4 high school football bracket

Class 3

Semifinal matchups

(1) Lafayette vs. (2) Kettle Run

7:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Liberty Christian vs. (4) Byrd

7:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 3 high school football bracket

Class 2

Semifinal matchups

(1) Poquoson vs. (2) Strasburg

2:00 p.m. Saturday

(1) Glenvar vs. (1) Graham

2:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 2 high school football bracket

Class 1

Semifinal matchups

(2) Essex vs. (1) Altavista Combined School

2:00 p.m. Saturday

(3) Grayson County vs. (1) Rye Cove

2:00 p.m. Saturday

2024 VHSL Class 1 high school football bracket

Published
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

