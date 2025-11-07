Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025
There are 126 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, November 7, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 17 Nansemond River travels to take on No. 6 King's Fork, and No. 13 Huguenot hosts No. 5 Manchester.
With 12 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 22 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Rappahannock vs Westmoreland, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bland-Rocky Gap vs Montcalm, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 24 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Tazewell vs Lebanon, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Smithfield vs Poquoson at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 34 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Albemarle vs Fluvanna County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Brentsville District vs Kettle Run at 7:00 PM. The final game, Stuarts Draft vs Wilson Memorial, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 28 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Orange County vs Western Albemarle, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Louisa County vs Monticello at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 26 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Albemarle vs Fluvanna County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Maury vs Granby at 7:00 PM. The final game, North Stafford vs Riverbend, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 27 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Western Branch vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lake Braddock vs West Springfield, starts at 7:00 PM.
