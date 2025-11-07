High School

Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 7, 2025

Get VHSL schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, November 7

CJ Vafiadis

Gate City Blue Devils vs Dobyns-Bennett Indians - Sep 5, 2025
Gate City Blue Devils vs Dobyns-Bennett Indians - Sep 5, 2025 / Todd Brase

There are 126 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, November 7, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 17 Nansemond River travels to take on  No. 6 King's Fork, and No. 13 Huguenot hosts No. 5 Manchester.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31

With 12 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.

VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 22 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Rappahannock vs Westmoreland, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Bland-Rocky Gap vs Montcalm, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard

VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 24 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Tazewell vs Lebanon, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Smithfield vs Poquoson at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard

VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 34 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Albemarle vs Fluvanna County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Brentsville District vs Kettle Run at 7:00 PM. The final game, Stuarts Draft vs Wilson Memorial, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard

VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 28 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Orange County vs Western Albemarle, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Louisa County vs Monticello at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard

VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 26 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Albemarle vs Fluvanna County, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Maury vs Granby at 7:00 PM. The final game, North Stafford vs Riverbend, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard

VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 27 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The game of the week is highlighted by Western Branch vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. The final game, Lake Braddock vs West Springfield, starts at 7:00 PM.

View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia