Vote: Who is the 2025 Virginia High School Football Preseason Defensive Player of the Year?
With the 2025 Virginia High School upon us, it's time to look at some of the stat's top players and offer you the opportunity to vote on your choice for the 2025 Virginia High School Football Defensive Player of the Year.
Here are 10 outstanding candidates for your consideration. Voting ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 PT.
Andre Clarke, Hermitage, defensive back
Clarke is arguably the most versatile defensive backfield performer in Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound University of Michigan commit had 30-plus tackles, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and seven pass breakups as a junior last season.
Zaevion Cleveland, Green Run, defensive back
Cleveland, a 6-4, 185-pound transfer from Landstown (Va.), will try to take Green Run, which in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals last year, to the next step. The Virginia Tech commit returned three interceptions for touchdowns last fall.
Chase Geter, Stone Bridge, defensive back
Geter is a reason Stone Bridge is poised to return among Virginia’s elite after a rare down season (4-8) last year. The 6-1, 175-pound Syracuse commit finished with 60 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions last fall.
Jaziel Hart, North Cross, defensive back
Hart (6-0, 175) is another talent from the emerging Roanoke region. The Penn State commit had 23 tackles and four interceptions last season to go with 12 total touchdowns on offense.
Mathieu Lamah, Patriot, linebacker
Lamah is arguably the best returning defensive player from the Northern Virginia region. The 6-3, 220-pound Penn State commit racked up 137 tackles (100 solo), three sacks and three fumble recoveries last fall.
JaySean Richardson, Varina, defensive line
Richardson (6-1, 305) will be instrumental in Varina’s pursuit of the Virginia Class 4 state title this year. The Virginia commit had 64 tackles and 13 sacks as a junior, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
T-Ron Richardson, Hopewell, defensive line
Richardson (6-2, 295) emerged the last six months with his impressive game film and track exploits (ran 110-meter hurdles and threw shot put last spring). Richardson, who committed to Oklahoma Wednesday, had 52 tackles (19 for loss) last season.
Isaiah Simmons, Maury, linebacker
Simmons (6-0, 210) is ready to fill the shoes left by CJ Smith (Maryland), who was the High School on SI Virginia Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. The Pittsburgh commit helped Maury hold opponents to just 89 points en route to a second straight Virginia Class 5 title last fall.
Valdin Sone, Blue Ridge School, defensive line
Nicknamed “The Big Ticket,” Sone hopes to lead Blue Ridge to a second straight undefeated season (11-0 last year). The 6-4, 325-pound Georgia commit and Germany native has elite speed and athleticism for his massive frame.
Chris Whitehead, Lloyd C. Bird, defensive line
Whitehead (6-4, 225) is widely regarded as Virginia’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027. The 4-star prospect had 46 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions as a sophomore last season.