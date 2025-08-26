SI

Packers Expected to Cut Ties With Former Top-10 Draft Pick

He saw very little action with the Giants the past two years.

Patrick Andres

Isaiah Simmons couldn't nail down a roster spot with the Packers.
/ Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images
Five years after being drafted in the top 10, safety Isaiah Simmons is reportedly searching for his next NFL destination.

The Packers are expected to release Simmons, according to a Tuesday morning report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Simmons, 27, has spent three years with the Cardinals and two years with the Giants.

Arizona drafted Simmons—the ACC's reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time national champion—eighth out of Clemson in 2020. The versatile Omaha native started his career solidly, forcing four fumbles for a playoff Cardinals team in 2021.

However, Arizona traded Simmons to New York before the 2023 season. He played in all 34 regular-season games in two years with the Giants, but started just five. Simmons did block a key field goal in a game agains the Seahawks in 2024.

Green Bay took a flier on Simmons on April 29, but it appears that will not work out. The Packers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Lions.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

