Packers Expected to Cut Ties With Former Top-10 Draft Pick
Five years after being drafted in the top 10, safety Isaiah Simmons is reportedly searching for his next NFL destination.
The Packers are expected to release Simmons, according to a Tuesday morning report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Simmons, 27, has spent three years with the Cardinals and two years with the Giants.
Arizona drafted Simmons—the ACC's reigning Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time national champion—eighth out of Clemson in 2020. The versatile Omaha native started his career solidly, forcing four fumbles for a playoff Cardinals team in 2021.
However, Arizona traded Simmons to New York before the 2023 season. He played in all 34 regular-season games in two years with the Giants, but started just five. Simmons did block a key field goal in a game agains the Seahawks in 2024.
Green Bay took a flier on Simmons on April 29, but it appears that will not work out. The Packers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Lions.