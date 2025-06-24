Vote: Who Should Be the Virginia High School Softball Player of the Year?
The 2025 Virginia high school softball season has officially wrapped up. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the Virginia high school softball Player of the Year? These 10 candidates put up incredible performances throughout the season and received a lot of attention in the Old Dominion.
Voting ends Sunday, July 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees.
Kaylee Hodges, Matoaca
Hodges, a sophomore, was just named 2024-25 Gatorade Virginia Softball Player of the Year for her impressive performance in the circle. This season, she went 13-3 with a 0.07 ERA, and tossed 244 strikeouts in 102 innings and six no-hitters.
Hope Wilson, Auburn
Wilson, a sophomore, broke single-season records for Auburn this season with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs. She also batted .563 with 49 hits and 12 doubles.
Katelyn Hubley, Godwin
Hubley, a senior and Campbell commit, led the state of Virginia with 20 wins. In the circle, she tossed 292 strikeouts in 143 innings pitched and posted a .783 ERA and .141 BAA, while at the plate, she batted .479 with 11 home runs.
Elena Clark-Wilson, Meridan
Clark-Wilson, a senior and UMBC commit, recorded 309 strikeouts in the circle and finished as the VHSL Northwestern District Player of the Year.
Lilly Gillispie, Floyd County
Gillispie, a sophomore, finished First Team All-District for third base in 2025. She batted .577 with 12 home runs, 41 hits, 41 RBIs, and six doubles.
Kailynne Keister, Staunton River
Keister, a sophomore, also finished with 12 home runs, as well as 35 hits, 30 RBIs, 32 runs, nine stolen bases, and a .486 batting average. She was named First Team All District, All-Region Shortstop, and All-Region Player of the Year.
Marissa Bernheimer, Western Branch
Bernheimer, a junior and UNC Wilmington commit, was named First Team All-State Shortstop, and finished the 2025 season batting .580 and slugging 1.125 with 11 home runs, 59 RBIs (tied for first in the state), and a 1.770 OPS.
Marlee Gaskell, Midlothian
Gaskell, a senior and Florida State commit, led Midlothan to a perfect season and the Class 5A state title. She struck out 171 batters with a 0.67 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to a .151 average. Gaskell was just named Class 5 Player of the Year.
Norah Jacques, Langley
Jacques, a sophomore, put up a strong performance in the circle with 283 strikeouts in 126.2 innings and a 0.77 ERA. She also batted .571 with 40 hits.
Ava Abromavage, South County
Abromavage, a senior and Longwood commit, was named Patriot District Player of the Year. She batted .661 with 41 hits, 29 RBIs, 12 doubles, eight triples, and 33 runs.