Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (1/21/2025)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Hamoudy Mashhour, Dearborn
Senior guard Hamoudy Mashhour finished with 45 points as he went 11-for-14 from three-point range as Dearborn defeated Livonia Stevenson, 83-42.
Braylon Frantz, St. Clair
For the second consecutive week, junior point guard Braylon Frantz led St. Clair to a 58-43 win over St. Clair Shores Lakeview. Frantz notched a double-double as he finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds.
Sean Bailey, Lincoln Park
Senior forward and Grand Valley State commit Sean Bailey had an impressive performance as Lincoln Park defeated Southgate Anderson, 56-38. Bailey notched a double-double as he finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
Ethan Marta, Ishpeming Westwood
Junior guard Ethan Marta had himself a career night as he leads Ishpeming Westwood to a win against Negaunee, 64-48. Marta finished with 35 points to exceed the 1,000 career-point mark.
Lewis Lovejoy, Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy
Freshman guard Lewis Lovejoy showed his skills as he dropped 30 points in Pontiac Arts & Technology Academy’s huge win over Detroit Community, 103-29.
Clare Conzelmann, Frankenmuth
Senior guard Clare Conzelmann broke two school records with her performance in Frankenmuth’s 63-20 win over John Glenn. Conzelmann finished with 43 points, setting the school record for most points scored in a game, while knocking down 11 three-pointers, another record for most three-pointers in a game.
Jaden Otis, Gobles
Otis had 22 points in a win against Bangor on January 14.
Angelina Marchesi, Parkway Christian
Sophomore guard/forward Angelina Marchesi had a dominant performance despite Parkway Christian’s 66-31 loss to Lutheran. Marchesi notched a double-double as she finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds.
Averie Zinn, Genesee
Junior guard Averie Zinn continued to shine as she led Genesee to a win over Bendle, 47-43. Zinn nearly finished with a triple-double as she finished with 36 points, 10 steals, nine blocks, five assists, and three blocks.
Madison Gamble, Mackinac Island
Senior guard Madison Gamble finished with 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks as Mackinac Island beat Beaver Island, 57-36.
Ellie Drummond, Ashley
Sophomore guard/forward Ellie Drummond had a good performance despite Ashley falling to Webberville, 62-46. Drummond notched a double-double as she finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds while adding four steals and two assists.
Aydan Miles, Negaunee
Senior forward Aydan Miles had a good performance to lead Negaunee to a win over Sparta, 5-3. Miles notched a hat trick as he finished with three goals and one assist.
Levi Young, Lakeshore
Junior forward Levi Young was impressive for Lakeshore as he notched more than a hat trick scoring five goals and adding one assist as they defeated Gaylord, 11-5.
Gavin Craner, Whitehall
Craner defeated Reeths-Puffer's Sage Secrest last week. He won the duel with a technical fall (19-4) to remain 33-0.
Trace Delcarmen, Kenowa Hills
Senior forward Trace Delcarmen had a stellar performance as he finished with five goals to lead Kenowa Hills to a 6-5 win over Kalamazoo.
Case VanSingel, Port Huron Unified
Senior forward Case VanSingel finished with four goals and two assists in Port Huron Unified’s win against Grand Blanc, 7-2.
Braeden McNamara, Dearborn Divine Child
Senior forward Braeden McNamara had a good performance as Dearborn Divine Child defeated Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard, 4-2. McNamara finished with a hat trick as he scored three goals.
Mia Clemence, Fremont
Clemence had a triple-double in a win against Manistee. She finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.
Ashlyn David, Reeths-Puffer
David had two great wins last week. She had 24 points and nine rebounds against Jenison, and she had 15 points and seven rebounds against Byron Center.
Tyler Dorsey, Saginaw United
In a win against Flint Carman-Ainsworth, Dorsey had 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Halen McLaughlin, Sanford Meridian
McLaughlin scored 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a win against Beaverton.
Jack Butler contributed to this article.
