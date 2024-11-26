Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (11/26/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Kadale Williams, Jackson Lumen Christi
Senior running back Kadale Williams continued his dominance as he had a big performance in Lumen Christi’s state semifinal win over Marine City. Williams finished the game with four rushing touchdowns.
Noah Sanders, Birmingham Groves
Senior running back Noah Sanders had a big performance for Birmingham Groves despite a loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. Sanders finished with 185 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Derek Lesko, Riverview Gabriel Richard
Junior Derek Lesko had a huge game to lead Riverview Gabriel Richard to its first state finals appearance in school history. Lesko finished with one receiving touchdown, one punt return touchdown, and two interceptions on defense.
Landon Tungate, Byron Center
Senior quarterback Landon Tungate led Byron Center in a state semifinal win against East Lansing, 41-14. Tungate finished the game with six rushing touchdowns.
Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary
Senior running back and Michigan State commit totaled two touchdowns including the game winning touchdown in overtime to defeat Birmingham Groves, 28-27, to advance to the state finals.
Griffin Baker, Hudsonville
Senior quarterback Griffin Baker finished with three rushing touchdowns to lead Hudsonville over Rochester Adams, 27-7, to head to the state finals.
Elliott Larner, DeWitt
Senior quarterback Elliott Larner capped off an amazing season with his state semifinal performance in a loss to Riverview Gabriel Richard. Larner finished with 159 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 127 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Elise Hiemstra, Detroit Country Day
Junior Elise Hiemstra put up two great showings for Detroit Country Day to lead them to a Division1 state championship. Hiemstra finished with 17 kills, 19 digs, one ace, and one assist in the state semifinal. In the state final game, Hiemstra put up 21 kills, eight digs, and one assist.
Aubree Deshetsky, North Branch
Junior Aubree Deshetsky continued stellar play despite North Banch’s 3-2 loss to Detroit Country Day. Deshetsky finished with 33 kills, 14 digs, four aces, and one block.
Liv Hosford, Rockford
Junior Liv Hosford had a good performance despite Rockford's 3-1 loss to Northville in the state finals. Hosford finished with 23 kills, 11 digs, two aces, one block, and one assist.
Lily Gnodtke, Tecumseh
Gnodtke led Tecumseh in the Division 2 championship with 21 set assists. She also had two block assists in the loss to Detroit Country Day.
Jessica Costlow, Monroe SMCC
Costlow had 15 kills and 12 digs in the Division 3 title win against TC St. Francis. She also had 20 kills and 17 digs in the semifinal win against Cass City.
Sarah Bradley, Clarkston Everest
Bradley 28 kills and 16 digs in the Division 4 championship win against St. Joseph our Lady.
