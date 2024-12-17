Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (12/17/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Terez Holmes, Center Line
Senior forward/center Terez Holmes had a dominant performance in Center Line’s 58-55 win over De La Salle. Holmes notched a double-double as he finished with 32 points while grabbing 16 rebounds.
Carlos Medlock Jr., Wayne Memorial
Junior guard Carlos Medlock Jr. had himself a showing for Wayne Memorial despite the loss against Birmingham Groves, 82-78. Medlock Jr. finished with a game-high 46 points.
Leroy Blyden Jr., U of D Jesuit
Senior guard and Toledo commit Leroy Blyden Jr. led U of D Jesuit to a big win over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, 64-54. Blyden Jr. totaled 39 points for the Cubs.
Christian Cast, Detroit Country Day
Sophomore Christian Cast showcased his skills for Detroit Country Day despite a loss to Plymouth. Cast finished with a game-high 34 points.
Camden Thompson, Whitehall
Senior Camden Thompson showed he’s one of the most dominant in the state with his performance in Whitehall’s 69-46 win over Ludington. Thompson finished with 26 points and 23 rebounds while adding seven assists, three steals, and three blocks.
Se’Crette Carter, Belleville
Junior Se’Crette Cater had a big performance for Belleville as they knocked off West Bloomfield. Carter totaled 27 points in the win.
June Kirkpatrick, East Jordan
Senior guard June Kirkpatrick had an all-around game to lead East Jordan to a 58-29 win over Central Lake. Kirkpatrick finished the game with 30 points, nine steals, seven assists, and six rebounds.
Aubree Calloway, Bronson
Senior guard Aubree Calloway dropped 40 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks to lead Bronson to a 58-13 win against Union City.
Iyana Davis, Ferndale
Sophomore center Iyana Davis was dominant for Ferndale despite a 57-47 loss to Powers Catholic High School. Davis notched a double-double as she scored 14 points and hauled in 16 rebounds.
Victoria Hauffe, Hemlock
Junior guard/forward Victoria Haufee had a good performance to lead Hemlock to a win over Valley Lutheran, 65-31. Haufee knocked down six three-pointers on her way to 24 points, six steals, four rebounds, and two assists.
Alex Kozar, Milford
For the second consecutive week, senior forward Alex Kozar displayed his skills in a 6-3 win over Farmington United. Kozar finished with four goals and one assist.
Braeden McNamara, Dearborn Divine Child
Senior forward Braeden McNamara had himself a performance for Dearborn Divine Child as they tied with Big Rapids, 7-7. McNamara knocked in five goals while adding one assist.
Matthew Brick, Eastside
Senior forward Matthew Brick continued to shine as he finished with three goals and two assists as Eastside defeated Cheboygan, 10-2.
